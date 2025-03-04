Wind Rose Prop Firm mt5 eurusd keltner channel

EXPERT for PROP FIRM - This Expert Advisor has been designed, developed and optimized especially for use in prop firm challenge.


This is a powerful Expert Advisor (EA) for taking advantage of the best and biggest opportunities in the EURUSD symbol, in all phases of the trend, from start to finish, on the H1 timeframe and on the MT5 platform.

Impressive accuracy, performance and consistency in backtests over the last 3 years.

The EA works like a hunter, a sniper, analyzing the price movement, its strength and trend, patiently waiting for the best opportunities to do its job with extreme precision.

The EA is based on the KELTNER CHANNEL strategies and uses many native and proprietary indicators as well.


Key features:

This EA continuously analyzes the price movement and when it identifies the best opportunities, it sends a single limited order, thus opening a position.

Every position has a fixed Target and a fixed Stop Loss set from the beginning.

The lot is also calculated and determined automatically from the inputs.

Security Always: This EA is very SAFE, it does NOT use Grid, Martingale or Hedge strategies. All trades have only one entry per trade and are protected by a hard stop loss.

This EA is its very strong RESILIENT to high-impact NEWS (FOMC, FED, Payroll, ECB, BOE, SNB, BOC, BOJ, RBA or RBNZ) or any other abrupt price movements. You don't need to do anything, the EA protects itself.


How to install:

  1. Download this EA,
  2. Make sure that all pairs (EURUSD) are in the Market Watch (Ctrl+M),
  3. Have the (EURUSD) chart on the H1 timeframe,
  4. Place this EA on the (EURUSD) chart,
  5. Check and adjust the parameters as shown below,
  6. Click OK to activate,
  7. Done!


INPUTS for PROP FIRM - If you want to customize, there are these parameters:

  • [#01] Magic Number,
  • [#02] Account Start Balance,
  • [#03] Operation Mode (Aggressive/Moderate/Conservative),
  • [#04] Fixed Lot (ON-true/OFF-false),
  • [#05] Fixed Lot,
  • [#06] Comment.


I am committed to continuously optimize and improve all my EAs to give you and me the best possible trading experience. You will receive all UPDATES for FREE and I will also add new features to the EA based on customer suggestions.


The main strategy of this expert is - KELTNER CHANNEL - by Chester W. Keltner and Linda Bradford Raschke


The Keltner Channel consists of three separate lines. The middle line is an exponential moving average (EMA) of the price and is similar to Keltner’s original centerline. Other lines are placed above (the upper band) and below (the lower band) the EMA and are usually set two times of the Average True Range (ATR).

The EMA is usually collected across 20 periods, contrasting to Keltner’s initial 10-day moving average. The formulas for these will be discussed in detail below, but the upper and lower bands expand and contract as the volatility does so.

It is common for most price action to take place between the upper and lower bands (known as the channel), so any extraneous activity will be scrutinized, as it likely represents trend changes or a larger phenomenon.

The channel’s direction or angle helps identify the direction of trends; when the channel is upwards, the price is rising, and when the channel is angled downwards, the price is falling.


TREND DIRECTION

If the channel slope vector is downward, then the overall trend is down. There is a high probability of the price setting a new low that’s lower than the previous one. The fall in prices is likely to continue.  If the channel slope vector is up, then the overall trend is up. In this case, it is beneficial to consider buy positions, since the price is likely to rise and set a new high above the previous one.


THE MARKET IS FLAT

If the channel lines do not have a pronounced slope vector and are oriented horizontally, this means that the market is trading in a range (a flat). In this case, it is profitable to work from the boundaries of the range: sell from the top, buy from the bottom; and close positions on the middle line, or on the opposite border of the channel.


THE TREND IS LIKELY TO CONTINUE

The high probability of the trend continuing is indicated by a strong price movement, which leads to a breakout of the upper or lower border of the channel.


A CORRECTION IS PROBABLE

The probability of the development of a correction - a movement against the main trend - is indicated by the inability of buyers or sellers to break through the upper or lower border of the channel for a long period of time. In the example below, such an area is highlighted with a pink dotted rectangle.


RETURN TO CHANNEL

Extreme price deviation leading to a deep exit from the channel usually indicates a further return to the channel in the future. Such movements should be exploited with caution. Confirm the entry point with horizontal support or resistance.


This expert also uses a basket of indicators as a basis, the main one being a unique and exclusive indicator, created and optimized by the developer.


Reviews 4
Gabriel Saletti Pinotti
338
Gabriel Saletti Pinotti 2025.06.26 18:31 
 

Damian is an excellent developer who provides fast and efficient support. He is always willing to help and answer all your questions. I have added his EAs to my portfolio and will be testing them on a live account over the coming months. So far, no issues at all. In backtests, the results are excellent with a relatively low drawdown.

Marcus Vinicius
116
Marcus Vinicius 2025.04.01 21:08 
 

otimos resultados

raspa17
210
raspa17 2025.05.19 21:27 
 

Rose is bulletproof, she's incredible. Right now she's working on a 100k Challenger, customer service is super fast... I'll update her in 2 months to give her my final rating... she's incredible.

The 100k account burned, I don't know if it's the bot's fault, a more efficient configuration was 76 days... or is it the market conditions!! I'm going to give it ***!!

