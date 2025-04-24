Quantum King Alpha

Trading a very popular London breakout strategy on the prestigious GBPUSD pair using price action, tick volumes and sophisticated trade management.

Quantum King (Alpha) is a powerful, highly refined EA designed to trade GBPUSD breakouts with precision. Choose between:

  • Grid Strategy – Capture extended moves with averaging (no martingale and strict exit parameters)
  • Gridless Strategy – Pure breakout reversal trading with trailing stop, no extra positions, and 1:6 Risk-Reward
  • Or Enable Both Strategies
  • Volatility Filter - enter your broker's name for XAUUSD / GOLD to add a volatility filter for more accurate entries
  • Trades almost every day
  • FIFO / Netting compliant (Gridless mode)
  • Free lifetime updates
  • Ten years of history and optimisation
  • Former #1 spot in market, high developer rating
  • Download the demo and test for yourself today

Attach to GBPUSD (Any Timeframe)

Modelling Quality Ticks Based on Real Ticks, Every Tick, 1minOHLC
Account Type ECN / Raw / Razor recommended
Hedging / Netting Both (in options)
Leverage 1:20+
Minimum Deposit £100
Tested from 2015 - 2025


Settings

  • Order Comment: Add custom comment to attach to orders
  • Instructions 1-4 to help with setup
  • Fixed Lots vs Risk: Use Fixed Lots or Equity-based Risk (customisable)
  • Enter Fixed Lots amount
  • Enter your broker XAUUSD / GOLD name, including prefix/suffix to use the Volatility filter
  • Enable or Disable strategies
  • Risk Multipliers: Increase or Decrease Baseline Risk, including to convert deposit currency to GBP, e.g. AUD deposit, 1AUD = 0.5GBP, enter '0.5' to start, JPY deposit, 1JPY = 0.0075GBP, start with '0.0075'
  • Enable Volatility Filter
  • Risk Reduction: Switches Gridless trades to 0.01 lots if there are consecutive losses until wins are resumed
  • Allow Hedging?: Select false if you have a Netting / US account (disables Grid strategy)
  • Disable Minimum Margin Requirement
  • Broker Max Lots: Enter your broker's max lots for GBPUSD - which will continue Risk in Gridless Mode at the same rate.
  • Magic Number: Change to avoid conflicts with other EAs, range from base = +520, e.g. 1000 -> 1520

Past performance can't guarantee future results, don't trade with money you can't afford to lose.

Any questions get in touch 

Thanks for reading!

*Bonus may have geographical restrictions


