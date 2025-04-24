Quantum King Alpha
- Experts
- Mr James Daniel Coe
- Version: 1.1
- Activations: 10
Trading a very popular London breakout strategy on the prestigious GBPUSD pair using price action, tick volumes and sophisticated trade management.
Get this strategy (mql5 top ten for 6+ months) at a massive discount – $149 for launch, soon moving to $299 (RRP 1,099)
Contact me before trading live for instructions, manual and bonus!*
Quantum King (Alpha) is a powerful, highly refined EA designed to trade GBPUSD breakouts with precision. Choose between:
- Grid Strategy – Capture extended moves with averaging (no martingale and strict exit parameters)
- Gridless Strategy – Pure breakout reversal trading with trailing stop, no extra positions, and 1:6 Risk-Reward
- Or Enable Both Strategies
- Volatility Filter - enter your broker's name for XAUUSD / GOLD to add a volatility filter for more accurate entries
- Trades almost every day
- FIFO / Netting compliant (Gridless mode)
- Free lifetime updates
- Ten years of history and optimisation
- Former #1 spot in market, high developer rating
- Download the demo and test for yourself today
Attach to GBPUSD (Any Timeframe)
|ATTACH TO
|GBPUSD (Any Timeframe)
|Modelling Quality
|Ticks Based on Real Ticks, Every Tick, 1minOHLC
|Account Type
|ECN / Raw / Razor recommended
|Hedging / Netting
|Both (in options)
|Leverage
|1:20+
|Minimum Deposit
|£100
|Tested from
|2015 - 2025
Settings
- Order Comment: Add custom comment to attach to orders
- Instructions 1-4 to help with setup
- Fixed Lots vs Risk: Use Fixed Lots or Equity-based Risk (customisable)
- Enter Fixed Lots amount
- Enter your broker XAUUSD / GOLD name, including prefix/suffix to use the Volatility filter
- Enable or Disable strategies
- Risk Multipliers: Increase or Decrease Baseline Risk, including to convert deposit currency to GBP, e.g. AUD deposit, 1AUD = 0.5GBP, enter '0.5' to start, JPY deposit, 1JPY = 0.0075GBP, start with '0.0075'
- Enable Volatility Filter
- Risk Reduction: Switches Gridless trades to 0.01 lots if there are consecutive losses until wins are resumed
- Allow Hedging?: Select false if you have a Netting / US account (disables Grid strategy)
- Disable Minimum Margin Requirement
- Broker Max Lots: Enter your broker's max lots for GBPUSD - which will continue Risk in Gridless Mode at the same rate.
- Magic Number: Change to avoid conflicts with other EAs, range from base = +520, e.g. 1000 -> 1520
Past performance can't guarantee future results, don't trade with money you can't afford to lose.
Any questions get in touch
Thanks for reading!
*Bonus may have geographical restrictions