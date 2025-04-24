Trading a very popular London breakout strategy on the prestigious GBPUSD pair using price action, tick volumes and sophisticated trade management.

Get this strategy (mql5 top ten for 6+ months) at a massive discount – $149 for launch, soon moving to $299 (RRP 1,099)



Live signal

Contact me before trading live for instructions, manual and bonus!*



Quantum King (Alpha) is a powerful, highly refined EA designed to trade GBPUSD breakouts with precision. Choose between:

Grid Strategy – Capture extended moves with averaging (no martingale and strict exit parameters)

Gridless Strategy – Pure breakout reversal trading with trailing stop, no extra positions, and 1:6 Risk-Reward

Or Enable Both Strategies

Volatility Filter - enter your broker's name for XAUUSD / GOLD to add a volatility filter for more accurate entries

Trades almost every day

FIFO / Netting compliant (Gridless mode)

Free lifetime updates

Ten years of history and optimisation

Former #1 spot in market, high developer rating

Download the demo and test for yourself today

Attach to GBPUSD (Any Timeframe)

ATTACH TO GBPUSD (Any Timeframe) Modelling Quality Ticks Based on Real Ticks, Every Tick, 1minOHLC Account Type ECN / Raw / Razor recommended Hedging / Netting Both (in options) Leverage 1:20+ Minimum Deposit £100 Tested from 2015 - 2025



Settings Order Comment: Add custom comment to attach to orders

Instructions 1-4 to help with setup

Fixed Lots vs Risk: Use Fixed Lots or Equity-based Risk (customisable)

Enter Fixed Lots amount

Enter your broker XAUUSD / GOLD name, including prefix/suffix to use the Volatility filter

Enable or Disable strategies

Risk Multipliers: Increase or Decrease Baseline Risk, including to convert deposit currency to GBP, e.g. AUD deposit, 1AUD = 0.5GBP, enter '0.5' to start, JPY deposit, 1JPY = 0.0075GBP, start with '0.0075'



Enable Volatility Filter

Risk Reduction: Switches Gridless trades to 0.01 lots if there are consecutive losses until wins are resumed

Allow Hedging?: Select false if you have a Netting / US account (disables Grid strategy)

Disable Minimum Margin Requirement

Broker Max Lots: Enter your broker's max lots for GBPUSD - which will continue Risk in Gridless Mode at the same rate.

Magic Number: Change to avoid conflicts with other EAs, range from base = +520, e.g. 1000 -> 1520



Past performance can't guarantee future results, don't trade with money you can't afford to lose.

Any questions get in touch

Thanks for reading!





*Bonus may have geographical restrictions



