BlackVault AI EA

5
BLACKVAULT EA — Automated Gold Trading System

XAUUSD M5 | Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5

BlackVault is not another grid system or martingale dressed up in a nice wrapper. It is a structured trading system for gold, built on a principle we place above raw performance: risk control comes before performance.

Inside the EA is logic built around Opening Range Breakout (ORB) patterns, adaptive ATR and spread filtering, and a dynamic risk module that evaluates market conditions before each entry, not after.

WHAT'S INSIDE

Adaptive Opening Range analysis — the system tracks the range as it forms in real time and only enters on a confirmed breakout, never on a blind timer-based trigger.

Dynamic volatility control (ATR filter) — lot size and stop levels are recalculated against current volatility instead of being fixed.

Spread and time filter — the EA will not trade on abnormal spread, during news windows, or in dead market hours.

Equity protection — a built-in daily drawdown limit automatically halts trading once the threshold is reached.

Trailing Stop and Break-Even logic — automatic profit protection as a trade develops.

Built-in control panel — an intelligent trading dashboard right on the chart: balance, ORB status, open position, execution authorization — all in one window, no digging through settings required.

HISTORICAL TESTING

The system has been backtested over a 16-year period (2010–2026) on tick data with 97% history quality, and separately tested on the recent 2025–2026 period across two risk profiles:

— Medium Risk — a conservative profile for traders who prioritize drawdown stability.

— Boost Risk — an aggressive profile for traders willing to accept wider equity swings for faster growth.

Both profiles run the same underlying trading logic — only the per-trade risk parameters differ. This lets you match the system's behavior to your own risk tolerance instead of adapting to someone else's.

All figures come from backtesting on historical data in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester and are not a guarantee of results on a live account.

LIVE SIGNAL

We don't ask you to take our word for it — watch the system trade on a real account in real time:

BlackVault EA — Live Signal:
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378407

All trades, statistics, and drawdown are public and update automatically. This is an open track record you can verify at any time.

The signal runs on a Vantage account — when running on the same broker, trades on your own account and on the signal match almost exactly, and this is easy to verify yourself.

If you test or trade with a different broker, individual trades may differ slightly from what you see on the signal — this is a normal consequence of differences between brokers, not a malfunction of the EA.

Brokers with similar execution conditions will typically track the signal closely.

The signal is still in an early statistics-gathering stage — we recommend judging it by its trend over time rather than by short-term figures.

SETUP AND SUPPORT

The EA ships with clear, well-documented input parameters.

If you need help configuring it for your broker, deposit size, or trading style, send a private message — we're happy to help you set it up.

AVAILABILITY

The number of available copies is limited.

The price will increase as sales progress — those who purchase earlier lock in the current price.

DISCLAIMER

Past results — whether from backtesting or from the live signal — reflect how the system behaved under specific past market conditions and are not a promise or guarantee that these results will be repeated in the future.

Trading financial markets carries a risk of capital loss.

Study the EA's logic and risk parameters before using it, and trade with position sizes appropriate to your own risk tolerance.

Reviews 1
joiHung
19
joiHung 2026.06.26 19:27 
 

Very impressive EA. The trading logic looks clean and professional, and the results are definitely interesting to follow. The author is also very helpful and responsive. He explains things clearly and gives good support, which is very important when using an automated system. So far, I’m very satisfied with both the EA and the support. Great work.

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joiHung
19
joiHung 2026.06.26 19:27 
 

Very impressive EA. The trading logic looks clean and professional, and the results are definitely interesting to follow. The author is also very helpful and responsive. He explains things clearly and gives good support, which is very important when using an automated system. So far, I’m very satisfied with both the EA and the support. Great work.

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