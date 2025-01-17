SpinSpike Detector is an amazing New Deriv MT5 indicator on the Market which detects Spikes and Crashes on Boom and Crash pair with more than 90% Accuracy. This indicator will give alerts before a spike or a crash so that you get ready to strike. The Indicator will only work for Boom and Crash pairs and will not work on any pair and it will give errors.

This is a Non-Lag Indicator as witnessed by its stagnant arrows on chart which do not move. You can scalp all the day with this wonderful indicator.

Pairs:

Boom 300, Boom 500, Boom 1000 Index Crash 1000

Timeframe: M5

Inputs:

Buy Value Sell Value Chart Color Properties Alerts Pop-Ups Mobile Push Notifications

You simply have to place the indicator on chart and all will be done. Indicator suitable for small accounts from $50



