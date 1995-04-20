NonLag Indicator MT4

Trend NonLag Indicator is a professional and easy to use Forex, Crypto and CFDs trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the Swing High and Swing Low and Price Action strategy. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications.

Probably you already heard about the Swing High and Swing Low trading methods before. Usually the Swing High/Low is a very complex thing not only for newbie traders but also for those who already have some trading experience. This is because the concepts are not that easy to apply in theory or to analyse manually on every timeframe.

The indicator is easy to use. All you need is attach it to your chart and follow simple trading BUY and SELL alerts. DO NOT SWITCH TIMEFRAMES WHEN YOU ATTACH INDICATOR. The indicator constantly does its market analysis work and looks for trading opportunities. When it detects a good entry point, it provides you with an arrow signal with option to buy or sell.

FEATURES

  • Has Buy and Sell alerts
  • Has mobile push notifications
  • Option to enable alerts ON/OF
  • Can draw Arrows on chart
To get more on how to use the Indicator you can message me directly.


Rispondi alla recensione