🔥 Candlestick Trend Scalper — Trend-Based Scalping Expert Advisor 🔥

💡 Safety first! This EA does NOT use dangerous strategies such as Martingale, grids, averaging, or other high-risk methods.

⚡ How does it work? The EA opens short-term trades and closes them based on the following conditions:

✅ Take Profit — locking in profit

❌ Stop Loss — limiting losses

🔄 Trailing Stop — securing profits

⚙️ Expert Advisor Parameters ⚙️

🔹 Trend Filter

🟢 EnableTrendFilter : Enable/Disable trend filter

📈 TrendMAPeriod : Moving Average (MA) period for trend analysis

📊 TrendMAMethod : MA calculation method (MODE_SMA, MODE_EMA, etc.)

🔹 Additional Filters

🔍 EnablePrevCandleFilter : Consider the previous candle for signal confirmation

🔹 ATR-Based Trailing Stop

📏 UseATRTrailing : Enable ATR-based trailing stop

📉 ATR_Period : ATR calculation period

🎯 ATR_SL_Multiplier : ATR multiplier for Stop Loss

🎯 ATR_TP_Multiplier : ATR multiplier for Take Profit

🔹 Stop Loss & Take Profit Levels

🔢 StopLoss/TakeProfit : Fixed values in pips (0 — use ATR)

🚀 TrailingStart : Profit level to activate trailing stop

🔹 Lot Settings

⚖️ Lot_Type : Lot type (Auto_lot — automatic, Fixed — fixed)

📊 Lot_Risk : Risk percentage for auto-lot calculation

🔢 FixedLotSize : Fixed lot size

⬇️ MinLots / ⬆️ MaxLots : Minimum and maximum allowed lot

🔹 Volatility & Trading Conditions

⚡ VolatilityMultiplier : Multiplier for volatility levels

📉 VolatilityPercentageLimit : Maximum volatility percentage

📈 MaxSpread : Maximum allowed spread

💰 Commission/Slippage : Commission and slippage

🛠️ AddPriceGap : Additional price gap

🚨 MinimumUseStopLevel : Minimum Stop Loss level

🏆 EA Usage Recommendations 🏆

✅ Working timeframe M1

✅ Use a VPS 📡 We recommend using a VPS with minimal latency to the broker.

✅ Demo Account Testing 📊 Test the EA on a demo account for at least 1 week before live trading.

✅ Minimum Deposit 💰 Minimum deposit required — $100.

✅ Leverage 📈 Recommended leverage — 1:300 or higher.

✅ Currency Pairs 💹 Use low-spread currency pairs for better efficiency.

✅ Lot Commission 💰 Choose a broker with minimal lot commissions.

✅ Order Execution Delay ⚡ Ensure minimal execution delay with your broker.

✅ Slippage ⚠️ Aim for minimal slippage when executing orders.

📌 Optimization Set 📌

🎯 Settings may vary depending on market conditions and the selected asset.

🚀 Candlestick Trend Scalper — Your Reliable Scalping Tool! 🚀

My broker:

· Account type:

Prime



