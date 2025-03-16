Candlestick trend scalper
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 16 March 2025
- Activations: 5
🔥 Candlestick Trend Scalper — Trend-Based Scalping Expert Advisor 🔥
💡 Safety first! This EA does NOT use dangerous strategies such as Martingale, grids, averaging, or other high-risk methods.
⚡ How does it work? The EA opens short-term trades and closes them based on the following conditions:
✅ Take Profit — locking in profit
❌ Stop Loss — limiting losses
🔄 Trailing Stop — securing profits
⚙️ Expert Advisor Parameters ⚙️
🔹 Trend Filter
🟢 EnableTrendFilter : Enable/Disable trend filter
📈 TrendMAPeriod : Moving Average (MA) period for trend analysis
📊 TrendMAMethod : MA calculation method (MODE_SMA, MODE_EMA, etc.)
🔹 Additional Filters
🔍 EnablePrevCandleFilter : Consider the previous candle for signal confirmation
🔹 ATR-Based Trailing Stop
📏 UseATRTrailing : Enable ATR-based trailing stop
📉 ATR_Period : ATR calculation period
🎯 ATR_SL_Multiplier : ATR multiplier for Stop Loss
🎯 ATR_TP_Multiplier : ATR multiplier for Take Profit
🔹 Stop Loss & Take Profit Levels
🔢 StopLoss/TakeProfit : Fixed values in pips (0 — use ATR)
🚀 TrailingStart : Profit level to activate trailing stop
🔹 Lot Settings
⚖️ Lot_Type : Lot type (Auto_lot — automatic, Fixed — fixed)
📊 Lot_Risk : Risk percentage for auto-lot calculation
🔢 FixedLotSize : Fixed lot size
⬇️ MinLots / ⬆️ MaxLots : Minimum and maximum allowed lot
🔹 Volatility & Trading Conditions
⚡ VolatilityMultiplier : Multiplier for volatility levels
📉 VolatilityPercentageLimit : Maximum volatility percentage
📈 MaxSpread : Maximum allowed spread
💰 Commission/Slippage : Commission and slippage
🛠️ AddPriceGap : Additional price gap
🚨 MinimumUseStopLevel : Minimum Stop Loss level
🏆 EA Usage Recommendations 🏆
✅ Working timeframe M1
✅ Use a VPS 📡 We recommend using a VPS with minimal latency to the broker.
✅ Demo Account Testing 📊 Test the EA on a demo account for at least 1 week before live trading.
✅ Minimum Deposit 💰 Minimum deposit required — $100.
✅ Leverage 📈 Recommended leverage — 1:300 or higher.
✅ Currency Pairs 💹 Use low-spread currency pairs for better efficiency.
✅ Lot Commission 💰 Choose a broker with minimal lot commissions.
✅ Order Execution Delay ⚡ Ensure minimal execution delay with your broker.
✅ Slippage ⚠️ Aim for minimal slippage when executing orders.
📌 Optimization Set 📌
🎯 Settings may vary depending on market conditions and the selected asset.
🎯 Settings may vary depending on market conditions and the selected asset.

🚀 Candlestick Trend Scalper — Your Reliable Scalping Tool! 🚀