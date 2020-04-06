Ny Trading Night LongProfitEA

Trading Night NY is an intelligent automated Expert Advisor and it’s specifically designed to trade only around the New York close time.





Positions are opened when oversold/overbought market conditions are identified on the basis of several indicators. The same indicators are also used to close position when price levels pull back.





A check on the spread is done before opening any position, in order to avoid entering the market when spread is high. Maximum acceptable spread is set by user.





You can choose between fixed lots (by setting UseFixedLots equal to true) or variable lots, which are automatically computed by the EA as a function of risk percentage and current balance. In the latter case, set UseFixedLots equal to false and Percentage risk according to your preferred risk level.





Only for testing purposes, you have to set the "GMToffset" parameter (i.e. difference between broker time and GMT, ask your broker if you don't know it). Please, also keep in mind that your broker might have a different GMT offset depending on whether it's summer or winter time. Should you have any doubt, please contact seller for clarifications.





This EA is optimized to work on M5 time frame.

ASSET EURCAD EURADU EURCHF GBPNZD GBPCAD GBPAUD GBPCHF CADCHF GBPJPY Please find attached 10-year baktests and Monte Carlo analysis for the following pairs:









Please, keep in mind that performance reported in the above tests refer to the past and do not imply the EA will obtain profit in the next months/years.

Furthermore, performances are highly sensitive to the spread provided by your broker.





Come on our telegram channel if you have any questions or problems we will help you Link Telegram Channel for help settings

Testing expert advisor Ny Trading Night backtest variable spread and lots commissions with historical TickData