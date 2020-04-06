Ny Trading Night LongProfitEA

Trading Night NY is an intelligent automated Expert Advisor and it’s specifically designed to trade only around the New York close time.

Positions are opened when oversold/overbought market conditions are identified on the basis of several indicators. The same indicators are also used to close position when price levels pull back.

A check on the spread is done before opening any position, in order to avoid entering the market when spread is high. Maximum acceptable spread is set by user.

You can choose between fixed lots (by setting UseFixedLots equal to true) or variable lots, which are automatically computed by the EA as a function of risk percentage and current balance. In the latter  case, set UseFixedLots equal to false and Percentage risk according to your preferred risk level.

Only for testing purposes, you have to set the "GMToffset" parameter (i.e. difference between broker time and GMT, ask your broker if you don't know it). Please, also keep in mind that your broker might have a different GMT offset depending on whether it's summer or winter time. Should you have any doubt, please contact seller for clarifications.

This EA is optimized to work on M5 time frame.

ASSET EURCAD EURADU EURCHF GBPNZD GBPCAD GBPAUD GBPCHF CADCHF GBPJPY

Please find attached 10-year baktests and Monte Carlo analysis for the following pairs:



Please, keep in mind that performance reported in the above tests refer to the past and do not imply the EA will obtain profit in the next months/years.
Furthermore, performances are highly sensitive to the spread provided by your broker.

Come on our telegram channel if you have any questions or problems we will help you

Link Telegram Channel for help settings

Testing expert advisor Ny Trading Night backtest variable spread and lots commissions with historical TickData

Recommended products
Galaxy MT4
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
GALAXY  it is a Secure Automated Software for trade Forex market and indices. Architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable Independently analyzing the market and making trading decisions  GALAXY      It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor.        NO INPUT TO SELECT FOR THE TRADER   ALL AUTO MATED THIS SYSTEM IS ALWAIS IN THE MARKET IN THE TWO DIRECCTION MAKE WINING CYCLES   GALAXY  . It is a 100% automatic system, the system controls
Mr Beast Cross Distance
Luis Mariano Vazquez Marcos
Experts
MR BEAST 3 MA CROSS DISTANCE RECOMENDED EUR USD TIMEFRAME H1 Este robot de trading de Forex ha sido desarrollado por MRBEAST como una herramienta para facilitar el trading intradía. Tenga en cuenta que el uso de este robot implica ciertos riesgos y no garantiza ganancias consistentes en el mercado de divisas. El robot de trading se basa en algoritmos y estrategias que he diseñado, los cuales se han creado utilizando mi conocimiento y experiencia en el campo del trading. Sin embargo, el rendimien
Banev EA
Akram Azizi
Experts
This Expert uses multiple indicators and special algorithm to choose the entry points and provide the maximum Gain with the minimum Risk . Run the BackTest and check the efficienty of the product. Working Conditions : This EA works on all Pairs on 15M Timeframe. With 1000 $ Balance Input Parameters : Trading Mode : Choose between 3 modes. AutoManagement : The lot will increase with the increasing of the balance. Trading Lot : The Lot is set manually. Take Profit : Set it by points. Spread
ATRx Martingale EA 4
Prafull Manohar Nikam
Experts
This is a simple trading robot which works on the EMA crossover strategy. It uses ATR indicator based hard Stop Loss and Take Profit levels on every trade. Also uses very risky Martingale Lot System. As mentioned early, this is a martingale system which may or may not wipe your trading account. You must use it with proper input settings and proper money-risk management. Symbol: EURUSD Timeframe: H1 ACCOUNT REQUIREMENTS: Minimum balance             =    $1000 Minimum leverage            =     1
Immortal
Paranchai Tensit
Experts
The EA is based on trend trading strategy . Mechanism " trend trading strategy " is a tendency of a financial market price to move in a particular direction over time. If there is a turn contrary to the trend, This mechanism will exit and wait until the turn establishes itself as a trend in the opposite direction, and re-enter when the trend re-establishes. This EA has been backtested for 9 years of real tick data (2015-2023), consistent with the latest trading accounts. Immortal MT4:   https:/
Canberra
Mikhail Mitin
Experts
Main: Not martingale, not a grid; Working on all symbols; Signals: There is a good rational algorithm. Work of two indicators:  Bollinger Bands  and  OsMA  (you can set a separate Timeframe for each indicator) Stop Loss/Take Profit: There is a good money management system (there are several type for trailing stop loss); There is virtual levels of Stop Loss / Take Profit; There is smart lot (percent by risk) or fix lot Important: EA can work on closed candles, and on current candles; Quickly
Sunrise on mars MT4
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
Sunrise on Mars - it is a Secure Automated Software for trade Forex market and indices. The system operates market breaks, with correction and trend-following algorithms, the algorithms optimize the risk-benefit ratio, to minimize the risks of margin call. The system uses multiple lot depending on the algorithm, the initial lot is double the one marked as the minimum lot and is used as a reference in the algorithm. The architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable of  indepe
Money Up
Adel Haouam
Experts
This expert is designed to catch up the last events in an hour time frame and compare it to previous hours and then make decisions, this hedging experts starts  from  0.10 , 0.50 and 1.50 depending on conditions  it moves from one level to the other  This expert have proven his effeciency through currency pairs and metals  as well it is adviced to use it with at least 10 pairs or different trades and the reason to get your investment back  within few days i suggest to start with 500 EUR or USD  
Price action with smart money management
Debashish Sahu
Experts
This PRICE ACTION  trading EA is best for low risk steady growth. The EA has ability to smartly increase and decrease risk percent per trade  to maximize the gain. No INDICATORS are used of any kind. There is NO HEDGING or MARTINGALE. This Ea is fully set and forget based, but if you want you can also manually move your stop and profit target and can also close the trades whenever you want, it will not affect the EA algorithm. If You are new to robot trading, run with default settings. NOTE:
Turbo pivot levels
Ugur Oezcan
4.5 (2)
Experts
This Expert Advisor is based on pivot points. Users can choose entry level and direct themselves. Expert use martingale strategy to recover unsuccessful trades. When going into drawdown it starts its slipping mode in which it always tries to keep the whole set of trades on a steady course level. In hedging mode, all take profits will be deleted and the basket will try to close at breakeven price. EA can also be used as normal with Stop loss. Please test before using with Stop loss. The EA can tr
Sp500breaker
Jose Arranz Becerril
Experts
The Strategy is an algorithmic trading system designed for the MetaTrader platform, specifically optimized for the SP500 CFD on an hourly timeframe (H1). This strategy employs a combination of technical indicators and advanced logic to generate entry and exit signals for both long and short positions.  parameters: preferredFillingType: Defines the preferred order filling type, e.g., FOK (Fill or Kill). forceFillingType: Forces the preferred filling type if set to true. CustomComment: Custom com
Smart Martingale Trader MT4
Mohd Azmi Amirullah A
Experts
Smart Martingale Trader MT4 Discounted Price. Price increases $10 every 10 purchases (8 left). EA trade progress channel:  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/smart-martingale-trader Key Features: 6 Built-in Signal Strategies (MA+RSI, MACD+RSI, Bollinger, etc.) Intelligent Basket Management System Advanced Trailing Stop Protection Customizable Risk Management Multi-timeframe Compatibility Professional Debug System NEW in v2.4 - Advanced Protection System: Cross-Basket Hedging:   Automatic
Beluga
SERGEI CHERNOV
Experts
Beluga is a fully automated expert Advisor that opens orders in the direction of a local trend. Each position is accompanied by a stop and take profit level. There is a trailing stop mechanism. A money management system is provided - with an increase in the Deposit, the volume of the opened position increases, which is calculated automatically. Input parameters: Magic-position ID Lot-fixed lot-used when the money management mechanism is disabled UseFixStoploss - use a fixed stop loss Num
Candlestick trend scalper
Roman Lomaev
Experts
Candlestick Trend Scalper — Trend-Based Scalping Expert Advisor Safety first! This EA does NOT use dangerous strategies such as Martingale, grids, averaging, or other high-risk methods. How does it work? The EA opens short-term trades and closes them based on the following conditions: Take Profit — locking in profit Stop Loss — limiting losses Trailing Stop — securing profits ️ Expert Advisor Parameters ️ Trend Filter EnableTrendFilter : Enable/Disable trend filter
SmartReversal
Carlos Mendez Sanchez
Experts
SmartReversal — Intelligent Mean Reversion with VWAP Basket REAL PERFORMANCE MONITORING Myfxbook → myfxbook.com/members/cmendezz/smartreversal/11731945 Turn extremes into consistent profit SmartReversal converts Bollinger Band extremes into high-probability mean-reversion entries. Each side (BUY/SELL) is managed around its own VWAP, enabling collective TP/SL, profit-only trailing, and a fully configurable grid. It filters poor conditions with spread control and trading windows, so it t
Intelligent trend
Yang Pei Qin
Experts
1.Determine the trend size based on the chart cycle.   An uptrend near the highest price in a period of time.   A trend down near the lowest price in a period of time. 2.   short-term trends.   Oversold and long;   Overbought, short. 3. Unwind positions based on overbought and oversold and profit points. real-time signal： https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/1538661?source=Site+Signals+My EA Settings： You need to load EA into the currency pair to trade (M15 time range). The best performing symbol : E
High Point Scalper EA
Ifeanyi Joshua Odinma
Experts
High Point Scalper EA  trade is based on Price high and low level to determine the next trend   with martingale  strategy . The EA will find the best entry and exit points  This Expert advisor is mainly for synthetic Trade    , check it out on Jump100 recommended assets  JUMPS100  Recommended Broker..  Deriv Timeframe  H1  Minimum deposit $100 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. you will get  one expert a
EA Index Flip
Stefano Cocconi
Experts
FEEL FREE TO ADD A REVIEW TO HELP ME AND OTHER COSTUMERS After over 2000 downloads I decided to put for the software at a price of only 30USD, so as to be able to finance the development of new software. Thank you for understanding JOIN TO MY CHAT FOR UPDATES AND NEWS ABOUT MY PRODUCTS AND SERVICES Check My Products Settings Trading strategy: EA Index Flip trades on US30, U100, US500, XAUUSD and Every Forex Pair The best timeframe are M1 to M15 . The Expert Advisor uses a trading strategy based
Price Action Forex Trading Robot
FXRaid UK Ltd
Experts
This is a Price Action based EA. No martingale or hedging strategy is used here. The EA is for EURUSD Only. Entry Logic: Support resistance to determine the area of buying and selling. We don't enter market if its a ranging market.we filter ranging market with Bollinger band and ADX. Also we check the market trend.only enter for buy if its an uptrend and sell if its a sell market. Exit Logic: Usually, we have a fixed stop loss which is very low according to the Take profit. Also we have trailing
Elasticity MT4
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
Elasticity     - it is a Secure Automated Software for trade Forex market and indices. This EA modifies the distances depending on the market situation, being able to shorten or increase the distances depending on how the algorithm reads the market. The system operates market breaks. Looking for the market point of greater efficiency ris/ benefit , to minimize the risks of margin call. The system uses two different algorithms, one to follow the trend and the other to operate market pullbacks. D
The king Hedging Forex
Samir Arman
Experts
Hello all The expert advisor is on my channel for those who want to buy or rent https://t.me/Arman_MT4 Works to open two hedging deals, buying and selling, with a goal of each deal of 20 points With the opening of multiple cooling deals in the manner of another lot size and suspending each type of sale or purchase transaction At a profit level. Parameters: Lot1: Manual Lot Size Auto_Lot: Set true to automatically calculate optimal Lot Size based on risk preferences, Set False if you want to
Way Trade
Ivan Grachev
4.5 (6)
Experts
An automatic trend trading advisor based on an analysis of the current market situation. The adviser determines the direction of the market, monitors built-in indicators, builds breakdown levels and enters the market after they cross. In this case, irrelevant levels are deleted. Advisor is fully automated and ready to go. Please see all my products:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/en_coding/seller Advantage: does not use locks, grids, sitouts, arbitrage and other risky trading strategies; high p
FREE
EA Semi Auto Trade
Santi Dankamjad
Experts
Semi-Automatic Trading EA Description This EA is designed for semi-automatic trading, requiring the user to have a good understanding of the following functions: Automatic Trading with 3 MAs : The EA analyzes and trades based on signals generated by three Moving Averages (MA). Users must configure the MA settings according to their strategy. Drawing Trendlines : Users can draw trendlines on the trading platform to identify market trends. The EA will place trades when the price breaks through the
RageX EA
Radek Reznicek
5 (2)
Experts
RageX EA is an unique fully automated EA which analyses current market trend on time-frame basis. Thanks to that it makes performance of this EA stable regardless the current market condition like slippage, execution speed, etc. Every order is protected by automatically calculated stop-loss. RageX EA successfully passed back-tests with 99.90% quality historical data and variable spread in Metatrader 4 as well as 100% quality data back-tests in Metatrader 5 with different execution speed. Link t
MamyShares
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Experts
This EA is designed specially for trading stock market (shares). However, it has no limitation in symbols and/or time frames. It can work with any broker and any market such as Forex and Oil.. and so on. It is a nice scalper which has a custom built in indicator. Note that this EA will not win every trade but generally difference between won trades and lost ones might be in Positive. Back to the performed back tests, we would like to inform you that all of our tests were performed in a simulated
BabyShares
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Experts
This EA is designed specially for trading stock market (shares). However, it has no limitation in symbols and/or time frames. It can work with any broker and any market such as Forex and Oil.. and so on. It is a nice scalper which has a custom built in indicator. Note that this EA will not win every trade but generally difference between won trades and lost ones might be in Positive. Back to the performed back tests, we would like to inform you that all of our tests were performed in a simulated
Gold Trend Breakout EA ProTrading MT4
Flora Rosa Seeholzer
Experts
Professional Trend Capture System for XAUUSD Are you looking for a   reliable strategy   to trade Gold without dangerous gambling methods?   Gold Trend Breakout EA ProTrading   is engineered to capture high-probability volatility moves in XAUUSD, utilizing a sophisticated breakout logic combined with strict risk management. Unlike risky Grid or Martingale systems that blow accounts, this EA is designed for   sustainability and growth , making it ideal for personal accounts and   Prop Firm Challe
Super Oscillator EA MT4
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
Super Oscillator is an ea based on the super oscillator indicator.  https://www.mql5.com/es/market/product/59070 This ea uses the indicator's trend exhaustion signal to initiate a countertrend strategy. The system has a costly lotage, although it can have more than one operation open at a time It does not require large capital or margin requirements to be operated. You can download the demo and test it yourself.  Very stable growth curve as result of smart averaging techniques. "Safety first"
Dreadnought
Tomoyuki Nakazima
Experts
Feature No Martingale, grid trading or averaging in this EA. Logic is original,sound and robust. Augmented by machine learning. Fixed Stoploss and Takeprofit = Safe. Win rate is 99%. ProfitFactor is over 5. One trade at a time. The Ultimate EA Finally,the EA with real edge has come to MQL5 Market. This EA is easy to use.No Optimization is needed. Currency Pairs This EA works on USDJPY. On strategy tester and live trading,choose symbol "USDJPY". Parameters Parameter name Description LotsMet
Wardtrade17
Ahmed Wardan Atik
5 (1)
Experts
Your feedback is very important , Please submit your review and contact me to get a settings for other pairs !! This Expert advisor is a very logical, it does not promise irrational wealth as in many advisors offered for sale, it gives an annual profit ranging from 10% to 42%, the expert advisor is intended to work only on one pair, which is the EURUSD Time frame H1 ,  and in only one day, which is Monday  . Just run the expert advisor on the EURUSD pair on Monday and earn a minimum of 10% As
Buyers of this product also purchase
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.67 (12)
Experts
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial i
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (172)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT5 Versi
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (20)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.29 (28)
Experts
Goldex AI: Today's success will be tomorrow's fruits SUPER DISCOUNT FOR LIMITED TIME! LAST 2 COPIES FOR 299 USD BEFORE PRICE WILL INCREASE. Live Signal > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI High risk set Manual and set files: Contact me after purchase to receive the manual and set files. Price: The starting price is $899 and will increase by $199 after every ten sales. Available copies: 2 Goldex AI - Advanced trading robot with neural networks, trend, and price action. Goldex AI is a high-performance tr
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.6 (20)
Experts
Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
Quantum King MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (1)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT5 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT4 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule   your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA   brings the strengt
Jesko
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
Experts
esko EA –  Low-Risk Trading System Jesko is a special Expert Advisor built on a proven strategy that has been tested and optimized for years. It has been live-tested on real accounts and has consistently shown profitable and low-risk performance . Now we decided to make it available to the public. Signal live    Four months of a live account Easy to install Works on any broker (ECN recommended) Minimum deposit: $100 24/7 support 5 min or 1 min: Gold  For backtesting: Make sure INCORRECT does not
EA Gold Stuff
Vasiliy Strukov
4.73 (1071)
Experts
EA Gold Stuff is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold. The operation is based on opening orders using the Gold Stuff indicator, thus the EA works according to the "Trend Follow" strategy, which means following the trend. Real-time results can be viewed  here . Contact me immediately after the purchase to get personal bonus!  You can get a free copy of our Strong Support and Trend Scanner indicator, please pm. me! Settings  and manual   here  Please note that I do not sell my
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.58 (12)
Experts
Aura Neuron is a distinctive Expert Advisor that continues the Aura series of trading systems. By leveraging advanced Neural Networks and cutting-edge classic trading strategies, Aura Neuron offers an innovative approach with excellent potential performance. Fully automated, this Expert Advisor is designed to trade currency pair XAUUSD (GOLD). It has demonstrated consistent stability across these pairs from 1999 to 2023. The system avoids dangerous money management techniques, such as martingale
FXbot mt4
Marek Kvarda
5 (1)
Experts
This robot uses its own built-in oscillator and other tools to measure market movements (volatility, speed, power, and direction). At an appropriate time, it places an invisible pending order on the market, which it continues to work with according to the set TradingMode. It is recommended to use a fast broker with low fees, accurate quotes and no limitation of stop loss size. You can use any timeframe. Features spread protection slippage protection no grid no martingale a small SL for every tr
EA Game Changer
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (3)
Experts
Game Change EA is a trend following trading system powered based on the Game Changer indicator. It automatically sells whenever a red dot forms and continues in the sell direction until a yellow X appears, which signals a potential end of the trend.  The same logic applies for buy trades.  When a blue dot appears the EA begins buying and it will close out the buy cycle as soon as a yellow X is detected. This EA is suitable for any currency pair and any time frame, however it performs exceptiona
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.32 (38)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Trend AI EA
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.86 (42)
Experts
Trend Ai EA is designed to work with the Trend Ai indicator which will do its own market analysis by combining trend identification with actionable entry points and reversal alerts and will take over all the signals of the indicator in full auto!  The EA contains a number of external parameters that are fully adjustable and allows the trader to customize the expert according to his choice.  Be careful i not sell EA or sets at telegram it scam. All settings free here at   blog .  IMPORTANT! Con
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.87 (30)
Experts
Contact me for discount before purchasing! AI-Driven Technology with ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA is an advanced trading Expert Advisor designed for GBPUSD and XAUUSD. It focuses on safety, consistent returns, and infinite profitability. Unlike many other EAs, which rely on high-risk strategies such as martingale or grid trading. Infinity EA employs a disciplined, profitable scalping strategy based on neural network embedded over machine learning, data analytics AI based technology provided by lat
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download  SETFILE ) LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to extreme volatile
Gold King AI MT4
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
5 (1)
Experts
Only 1/5 copies left at this price ---> Next price 250$ //  MT5 Version Gold King AI was created using TensorTrade, an open-source Python framework designed specifically for building, training, evaluating, and deploying robust trading algorithms using reinforcement learning. The algorithm operates during the New York trading session. After analysing the market for a couple of hours to identify areas of interest, it places pending orders that are executed when the price reaches them. This quickl
XGen Scalper MT4
Burak Baltaci
1 (1)
Experts
XGen Scalper MT4 - Professional Automated Trading System XGen Scalper is a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor that combines advanced algorithmic structure with proven technical analysis to deliver consistent results across all markets. This powerful trading system operates seamlessly on forex pairs, precious metals such as gold and silver, cryptocurrencies, and commodity indices. Advanced Algorithmic Technology The proprietary wave scanning algorithm processes market data in real time, identify
Advanced Multi Scalping EA m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
5 (1)
Experts
ADVANCED  MULTI SCALPING EA  - is fully automatic multi-pair trading system -   very safe with steady growth . This profitable  scalping   EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time - it takes around 70-100 trades per month.  Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file Features of EA: Additional spread settings. Adjustable Volatility
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
5 (2)
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Javier Gold Scalper V2
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
5 (3)
Experts
Javier Gold Scalper: Our Technology by Your Side! Manual and configuration files: contact me after purchase to receive the manual and configuration files Price: The price increases according to the number of licenses sold Available copies: 5 Trading gold, one of the most volatile assets in the financial market, requires high precision, thorough analysis, and extremely effective risk management. The Javier Gold Scalper was developed specifically to integrate these pillars into a robust and sophi
KT Gold Drift EA MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Experts
ICMarkets Live Signal: Click Here The EA is introduced at an early-stage price. The price will increase with every few sales and will never be reduced. Early buyers receive the best available price. What You Need to Do to Succeed with KT Gold Drift EA? Patience. Discipline. Time. KT Gold Drift EA is based on a real-world trading approach used by professional traders and private fund managers. Its strength is not in short-term excitement, but in long-term consistency. This EA is designed to be t
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.35 (85)
Experts
The Expert Advisor is a system designed to recover unprofitable positions. The author's algorithm locks a losing position, splits it into many separate parts, and closes each of them separately. Easy setup, delayed launch in case of drawdown, locking, disabling other Expert Advisors, averaging with trend filtering and partial closing of a losing position are built into one tool. It is the use of closing losses in parts that allows you to reduce losses with a lower deposit load, which ensures saf
EA Legendary Scalper MT4
Ruslan Pishun
Experts
Imagine that you have an experienced trader who monitors the market every day, waits for the price to break through an important level, and instantly opens a deal. That's exactly what this advisor does. He does not guess, but acts only when the market gives a clear signal. Breakdown — and go ahead, with a clear plan for the stop and the goal. The usual breakdown advisor may be wrong. And ours thinks. It uses a neural network that analyzes hundreds of parameters before each entry: not just "has t
Bazooka EA
Davit Beridze
Experts
Bazooka EA – Trend & Momentum Expert Advisor for MT4 Default settings are configured to backtest EA on M15 timeframe with Open Price method from 2024 year till today. Correct settings for other timeframes you will find in comments section. Bazooka EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 , designed to trade directional market moves using trend confirmation and momentum filtering . The EA focuses on controlled entries and disciplined exits, avoiding excessive trade frequency and hi
Blox
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
5 (2)
Experts
One of the strongest automated trading systems of 2025 We have transformed one of the most powerful discretionary strategies of 2025 into a fully automated Expert Advisor based on TMA (Triangular Moving Average) with CG logic . Only one more copy is available at $550. After that, the price will increase to $650 and $750, with the final price set at $1200 Signal live >>>>>  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347208 Clic k This EA is designed for precision entries, smart pending orders, and strict
BlackCat Grid
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
5 (1)
Experts
"BlackCat Grid" is an automated trading advisor (expert advisor) developed for the MetaTrader 4 platform, specializing in the grid trading strategy. It is designed for automated trading on the Forex market, minimizing the need for constant manual intervention. The full list is available for your convenience at https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Operating principle The EA opens a series of orders according to a specified step and lot size. When the price moves in one direction, the E
Theranto v3
Hossein Davarynejad
Experts
//////  THEHRANTO V3  /////// ****  Important ****** This robot is equipped with a professional News Filter. During backtests, all important economic events are detected and trades are filtered before and after high-impact news. While backtests show reduced risk during news releases, the best way to verify real performance is through live signals       https://www.nxfx.ca/                                                                                                                         
Axis Trend Grid EA
Yeoh Kian Hui
5 (1)
Experts
Live Account Signal:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2352008 $59 LIMITED  OFFER  UNTIL 16TH JANUARY 2026 !!!  (Next Price: $69 / Final Price: $299) The Strategy Axis Trend Grid Strategy  is a fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) designed for high-precision trend-following on volatile instruments like XAUUSD (Gold) and NAS100 (Nasdaq) . The system uses a unique "Ladder Entry" mechanism that capitalizes on market momentum by placing pending orders at calculated price levels. The EA identifies the
Capybara
Sergey Kasirenko
4.64 (53)
Experts
Capybara EA is an advanced automated trend following system based on the Hama indicator.  If the market turns bearish and the indicator turns red the EA will sell, if the market turns bullish and the indicator turns blue the EA will buy.  The EA can accurately detect the beginning of uptrends and downtrends and will control open trades in a martingale/grid style until it hits TP.   Recommended pairs:  All major pairs like eurusd; audusd; gbpusd; nzdusd and also minor pairs like audcad; nzdcad;
Golden Scalper PRO
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
3.83 (12)
Experts
Golden Scalper PRO: Our Technology by Your Side! Manual and configuration files: Contact me after purchase to receive the manual and configuration files. Price: The price increases according to the number of licenses sold. Available copies: 3 Trading gold, one of the most volatile assets in the financial market, requires high precision, thorough analysis, and extremely effective risk management. Golden Scalper PRO was developed precisely to integrate these pillars into a robust and sophisticate
More from author
CMF whit ALERT LongProfitFX
Stefano Viana
Indicators
This indicator computes Chaikin Money Flow (CMF) which is very useful to identify price trend. The indicator provides alerts when upper or lower levels (specified by user) are crossed by CMF. You can decide to receive a standard alert on MT4 and/or a push notification on your Metatrader app. You can configure the indicator by also specifying: • CMF periods • Levels at which the alert is provided Link Telegram Channel for help settings
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review