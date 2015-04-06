Beluga is a fully automated expert Advisor that opens orders in the direction of a local trend.





Each position is accompanied by a stop and take profit level. There is a trailing stop mechanism.





A money management system is provided - with an increase in the Deposit, the volume of the opened position increases, which is calculated automatically.





Input parameters:





Magic-position ID





Lot-fixed lot-used when the money management mechanism is disabled





UseFixStoploss - use a fixed stop loss





NumberofBars - the number of bars that is counted to determine the stop loss, if UseFixStoploss = false





Stoploss-StopLoss





MinStoploss - minimum stop loss





MaxStoploss - maximum stop loss





Takeprofit - TakeProfit





MinDistance - minimum distance between opening orders





UseTrailingStop - use or not use trailing





TrailingOnlyOneOrder-trailing is enabled only if there is one position





TrailingStop-breakeven level





NewTakeProfit - new take profit





TrailingGap-trailing level (movement behind the price at the distance of the specified number of points in this parameter)





UseMoneyManagment - use or not use the money Manager





Risk-the percentage of risk from the Deposit, depending on this parameter, the volume of the opened position is calculated





CheckProfit-control profit when several positions are opened at the same time





AvgAmmount-profit level at which all orders are closed if CheckProfit = true





AvgLotCoef-averaging coefficient





Recommendations:





Test it before installing it on a real account.





The EA has default parameters for the EURUSD currency pair and the M5 timeframe. Default settings for the non-stop loss trading option.