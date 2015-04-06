Beluga

Beluga is a fully automated expert Advisor that opens orders in the direction of a local trend.

Each position is accompanied by a stop and take profit level. There is a trailing stop mechanism.

A money management system is provided - with an increase in the Deposit, the volume of the opened position increases, which is calculated automatically.

Input parameters:

Magic-position ID

Lot-fixed lot-used when the money management mechanism is disabled

UseFixStoploss - use a fixed stop loss

NumberofBars - the number of bars that is counted to determine the stop loss, if UseFixStoploss = false

Stoploss-StopLoss

MinStoploss - minimum stop loss

MaxStoploss - maximum stop loss

Takeprofit - TakeProfit

MinDistance - minimum distance between opening orders

UseTrailingStop - use or not use trailing

TrailingOnlyOneOrder-trailing is enabled only if there is one position

TrailingStop-breakeven level

NewTakeProfit - new take profit

TrailingGap-trailing level (movement behind the price at the distance of the specified number of points in this parameter)

UseMoneyManagment - use or not use the money Manager

Risk-the percentage of risk from the Deposit, depending on this parameter, the volume of the opened position is calculated

CheckProfit-control profit when several positions are opened at the same time

AvgAmmount-profit level at which all orders are closed if CheckProfit = true

AvgLotCoef-averaging coefficient

Recommendations:

Test it before installing it on a real account.

The EA has default parameters for the EURUSD currency pair and the M5 timeframe. Default settings for the non-stop loss trading option.
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AFTrade Scalper EA is an automated trading robot designed for XAUUSD / GOLD using a breakout-based scalping approach. The EA focuses on very short-term opportunities with controlled risk management, fixed lot options, trading session filters, and a three-stage trailing stop system consisting of Trailing Start, Trailing Stop, and Trailing Step. No Grid and No Martingale, every trade has a defined Take Profit and Stop Loss. Please see below live signal of this EA : Live Signal Broker IC Markets (
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Experts
Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
Neuralis Cortoid Gold
Olivier Nomblot
Experts
NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
Bitcoin Scalp Pro
Profalgo Limited
5 (4)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Experts
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
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Speed Surprise
SERGEI CHERNOV
Experts
Speed Surprise is a fully automated expert Advisor that uses a sharp price change as a signal to open a position. The position opens in the direction of the pulse. Each position is accompanied by a stop and take profit level. There is a trailing stop mechanism. There is a money management system-the amount of the opened position increases with the increase of the Deposit, which is calculated automatically. Input parameter: Magic - identifier of the position. HoursFrom - the hour from which
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