Beluga
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.1
- Activations: 5
Beluga is a fully automated expert Advisor that opens orders in the direction of a local trend.
Each position is accompanied by a stop and take profit level. There is a trailing stop mechanism.
A money management system is provided - with an increase in the Deposit, the volume of the opened position increases, which is calculated automatically.
Input parameters:
Magic-position ID
Lot-fixed lot-used when the money management mechanism is disabled
UseFixStoploss - use a fixed stop loss
NumberofBars - the number of bars that is counted to determine the stop loss, if UseFixStoploss = false
Stoploss-StopLoss
MinStoploss - minimum stop loss
MaxStoploss - maximum stop loss
Takeprofit - TakeProfit
MinDistance - minimum distance between opening orders
UseTrailingStop - use or not use trailing
TrailingOnlyOneOrder-trailing is enabled only if there is one position
TrailingStop-breakeven level
NewTakeProfit - new take profit
TrailingGap-trailing level (movement behind the price at the distance of the specified number of points in this parameter)
UseMoneyManagment - use or not use the money Manager
Risk-the percentage of risk from the Deposit, depending on this parameter, the volume of the opened position is calculated
CheckProfit-control profit when several positions are opened at the same time
AvgAmmount-profit level at which all orders are closed if CheckProfit = true
AvgLotCoef-averaging coefficient
Recommendations:
Test it before installing it on a real account.
The EA has default parameters for the EURUSD currency pair and the M5 timeframe. Default settings for the non-stop loss trading option.