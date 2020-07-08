Trend Trading with signal based on Moving Average Indicator (Fast MA, Slow MA (in) and Slow MA (out))

Fast MA crossover Slow MA (in) to open order, and Fast MA crossover Slow MA (out) to close order

Suggested to trade all 28 pairs currencies in combination of USD, EUR, AUD, CAD, CHF, GBP, NZD and JPY with a same magic number, and use Take Profit by Magic No

Recommended Timeframe: H1

Minimal recommended deposit: USD $1000 per 0.01 lot (28 pairs currencies)

As Strategy Tester of MT4 cannot backtest multi-currency at the same time, so I would rather show Demo Signal as follow:

Signal 1 since 31 Mar 2021

Signal 2 since 5 Apr 2020

Signal 3 since 25 May 2020