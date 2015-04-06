RSI Gridder MT4
- Experts
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
OCTOBER SALE!!! OCTOBER SALE!!! OCTOBER SALE!!!
RSI Grid is based on the RSI overbought and oversold conditions and opens a grid when the trade is on the losing side of the market. The RSI provides technical traders with signals about bullish and bearish price momentum, and it is often plotted beneath the graph of an asset’s price. An asset is usually considered overbought when the RSI is above 70% and oversold when it is below 30%.
V1.0 PRESETS
AUDUSD M15
EURUSD M15
GBPUSD M15
NZDUSD M15
XAUUSD M15
USDCAD M15
AUDCAD M15
Presets' test videos will be available soon!