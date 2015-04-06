RSI Gridder MT4

OCTOBER SALE!!!  OCTOBER SALE!!! OCTOBER SALE!!!


RSI Grid is based on the RSI overbought and oversold conditions and opens a grid when the trade is on the losing side of the market. The RSI provides technical traders with signals about bullish and bearish price momentum, and it is often plotted beneath the graph of an asset’s price. An asset is usually considered overbought when the RSI is above 70% and oversold when it is below 30%.



V1.0 PRESETS

AUDUSD M15

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1MzLIhn9HL52rNwbf9mIETNbZl5Q-cGFP/view?usp=sharing

EURUSD M15

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1TiqcQkafdw3bwoAbpcYhJsjPzEDe8MmY/view?usp=sharing

GBPUSD M15

https://drive.google.com/file/d/16soTq1iA9txnatia6ER-9J4UMaOOuUBp/view?usp=sharing

NZDUSD M15

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1YQHerAbZUzUsF__RUOFuhmxZaZtTnO71/view?usp=sharing

XAUUSD M15

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1j0gi0Osd4ZojwSgI6E7S7RHFYfJeAr2x/view?usp=sharing

USDCAD M15

https://drive.google.com/file/d/18r7zImFyC_GaYTE-LkOM9kboGzEJmK9R/view?usp=sharing

AUDCAD M15

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1gH1us9YvHFS9N4i8dG8OUbnAVzsJK8Np/view?usp=sharing


Presets' test videos will be available soon!

Video RSI Gridder MT4
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NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
Bitcoin Scalp Pro
Profalgo Limited
5 (4)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Experts
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
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The Expert Advisors' strategy came from a Facebook Group EA Nation. The group has over 40k members. It opens a hedge trade for every new candle and opens grid when the position is on the losing side of the trade.  Average Grid = N                     = the sum of 6 bars before the current bar/ N Timeframe = it opens a new hedge trade when a new bar appears Auto Lot = 1 Lot means in $10,000 Lot Size will be 0.01 NO MORE HEDGE = When one side reaches to N trades, it won't open a hedge trade un
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