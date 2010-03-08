SmartReversal

SmartReversal — Intelligent Mean Reversion with VWAP Basket


📊 REAL PERFORMANCE MONITORING

Myfxbook → myfxbook.com/members/cmendezz/smartreversal/11731945



🚀 Turn extremes into consistent profit
SmartReversal converts Bollinger Band extremes into high-probability mean-reversion entries. Each side (BUY/SELL) is managed around its own VWAP, enabling collective TP/SL, profit-only trailing, and a fully configurable grid. It filters poor conditions with spread control and trading windows, so it trades only when it should.

ℹ️ VWAP is computed internally from your open positions. No external market volume required.

⚙️ How it works

  • 🎯 Objective entries: Candle closes outside Bollinger Bands → mean-reversion setup.

  • 🧭 Per-side VWAP control: TP/SL/trailing referenced to each side’s VWAP for cleaner exits.

  • 🏁 Smart exits: Points-based targets, profit-only trailing, or close the basket at a currency target after N orders.

🔎 Why it’s different

  • 🔁 Dual trigger & inversion: Open BUY+SELL simultaneously or flip direction with one switch.

  • 🤝 Collective management:

    • 📈 Collective TP by points from that side’s VWAP.

    • 🛡️ Collective SL by points (close the basket) or per-order SLs.

    • 📉 Profit-only trailing: starts after X points and follows price with adjustable distance and step.

  • 🧩 Your grid, your rules: Editable step sequence, repeat-last-step option, lot multiplier (controlled martingale), and per-side position limits.

  • 💵 Currency target: After N orders, close the entire basket at a defined profit in account currency (optionally include swaps/commissions).

  • 📊 Optional compounding: Auto-scale the base lot with equity.

  • 🔒 Full control: Spread filter, “no-trading” windows, optional weekend lock, one initial trade per direction, configurable Magic Number and slippage.

✅ Recommended setup

  • ⚖️ Leverage: 1:500

  • 💰 Indicative minimum capital: ECN/Standard $1,000 per pair; Cent $100

  • 📊 Symbols: Tuned for AUDCAD and NZDCAD (usable on others with adjustments)

  • ⏱️ Timeframes: Best on M5; also works on M15/M30/H1

  • 🏦 Broker/Execution: ECN/RAW preferred; adjust MaxSpreadPoints to your broker

  • ☁️ VPS: Recommended for 24/5 uptime

  • 🧪 Testing: Use high-quality ticks with realistic spread/commission and confirm with forward demo/small live

🚀 Quick start

  1. Attach the EA to an M5 chart of AUDCAD or NZDCAD.

  2. Load the provided SET file:
    https://www.mql5.com/es/market/product/150095/comments?source=Site+Profile+Seller

  3. Adjust MaxSpreadPoints to match your broker.

  4. Start on demo or small live and verify behavior.

❓ FAQ

Does it use market volume for VWAP?
No. VWAP is derived only from your open positions.

Is this “just grid/martingale”?
No. Entries are objective (Bollinger extremes). Management centers on per-basket VWAP with position limits and operational filters.

Which pairs/timeframes work best?
Default presets target AUDCAD and NZDCAD on M5. Other pairs/timeframes are possible with parameter tuning.


