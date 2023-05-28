Finanix Gold EA MT4

Finanix Gold EA is the result of two years of extensive research and backtesting, ensuring that it is built on a solid foundation of data-driven insights and proven trading strategies.

This expert advisor is fine-tuned for trading XAUUSD/GoldIt is also capable of trading any instrument.

Introducing the cutting-edge Finanix Gold EA, powered by advanced mathematical functions and unparalleled computation capabilities. This revolutionary tool is designed to provide traders with a competitive edge in the fast-paced world of financial markets. Leveraging the latest advancements in mathematical modeling, it employs complex algorithms to analyze market data and make informed trading decisions.

Equipped with exceptional computation power, this expert advisor swiftly processes vast amounts of data, enabling it to identify profitable trading opportunities with remarkable precision. Its sophisticated algorithms utilize a range of mathematical functions, including statistical analysis, pattern recognition, and trend forecasting, to generate highly accurate trades. Traders can rely on this expert advisor to deliver timely and actionable entries, which allows it to capitalize on market movements and maximize profits.

MT5 version link: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/98841?source=Site+Market+Product+Page

INPUT PARAMATERS

  • Start FINANIX - start or pause the EA
  • Magic Number -  unique number that the program assigns to its orders
  • Lot Size - base number of lots for first order
  • Take Profit ($) - minimum profit garnered, but because this function is done through AI-driven calculations, the program would strive to achieve maximum profits
  • Risk Per Series (0-Equity) (S) - minimum amount risked
  • Distance (Points) - minimum distance between layers
  • Recovery Mode - lot multiplier to recover
  • Maximum Trade (0-Unlimited) - maximum number of orders
  • Comment - order's comment

Recommended inputs/set:

See screenshot for recommended set.

Other recommendations:

Do not input a large base lot.
Make sure your take profit is evidently proportional to the base lot size. Example: 0.01 lot = $5-$10


CONTACT ME:

Should you have further inquiries or problems, I am very much willing to hear from you. Please direct message me @ https://www.mql5.com/en/users/charlesdy/seller. Thank you!



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Profalgo Limited
4.67 (3)
Experts
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BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
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Afsal Meerankutty
3.82 (22)
Experts
Universal Indicator EA, your ultimate solution to automate your trading strategy without any coding requirements. This powerful expert advisor is designed to work with any indicator that gives Buy and Sell Signals, making it a versatile tool for traders of all levels. With Universal Indicator EA, you can easily read signals from both Indicator Buffers and Objects on the Chart. You can also test your indicator on the demo account before purchasing to ensure that the EA is compatible with your ind
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Experts
Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
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Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.69 (67)
Experts
Smart Funded EA is an expert advisor designed to pass the HFT challenges of prop firms that allow its use. If you are interested to use an EA for live accounts or classic porp firms please check Smart Gold Hunter . You can also check Smart Gold Hunter live signal here You can check my blog post about HFT Prop firms before buying a challenge. Do I need to back-test? You do not need to backtest, and demo servers that you backtest will not give the real results since HFT prop firms servers and
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