Sunrise on mars MT4

Sunrise on Mars - it is a Secure Automated Software for trade Forex market and indices.


The system operates market breaks, with correction and trend-following algorithms, the algorithms optimize the risk-benefit ratio, to minimize the risks of margin call.

The system uses multiple lot depending on the algorithm, the initial lot is double the one marked as the minimum lot and is used as a reference in the algorithm.

The architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable of  independently analyzing the market and making trading decisions

Sunrise of Mars  it It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor.    
You can download the demo and test it yourself.


Sunrise on Mars it Is the trading system is suitable both for experienced traders and beginners !    


  •  Very stable growth curve as result of smart averaging techniques.
  • "Safety first" approach in development.
    • Stress-tests on historical data.
      • Fully automatic.
        • Broker type: Low spread, fast execution, low commission fast and reliable ECN broker.
          • Fast VPS a most.


          Input parameters:


          Magic Number:One different number for pair.

          Distance Rec: Distance for the algoritm of recovery

          Distance Trend: Distance for the algoritm of follow trend.

          Min lot:  MIN LOT, INITIAL  LOT IS DOUBLE OF THIS LOT.


          You must configure the recovery distance that trades false breakouts and the trend distance that trades following the trend, increasing the power of the trade depending on the power of the trend.


          The lot that is entered in the field does not correspond to the initial is the minimum lot used in the algorithm, the system will start the algorithm using double  lot of the field and depending on whether the market initiates a breakout or a pullback it will go performing operations with different lots.




          ------  This product is sold only on the MQL5-market. Sales at another site is illegal --------

          I will be happy to answer any questions you may have. Have a successful trading.

          I will be thankful for your positive reviews and ratings - it inspires me for further improvements of my Expert Advisors.

           Try the demo now!


