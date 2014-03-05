Divergence ATR Trader EA is based on divergences in the chart and indicator (ATR level 14). The Divergence ATR Trader EA strategy is to find and analyze highs and lows in the chart and ATR indicator and then open positions. The EA was tested in the EURUSD GBPUSD and XAUUSD H1 in the strategy tester and is adapted to these symbols by default. Because this is a free version, there will be no backtests and only updates will be carried out. Please suggest your ideas in the discussion. I will implement them as soon as possible.



This EA offers functions:



Stop loss (risk management), take profit (money management), trailing stop and trailing step (according to candles, points or below/above the high or low), breakeven (according to points and stop distance), closing the order (strategy), number of candles for divergence and much more.



Recommend:

An account balance of around 1000 USD and higher!



Customizable Settings:



general

Panel on/off? (true/false)

Magicnumber

Commentary

Moving Everage

EMA Small (Value, Mode end Price)

SMA Big (Value, Mode and Price)

Trends Type (Trade Both trends, Trade trend end Trade against trend)

Total Orders

Volume type (percent volume and fixed volume)

Risk for position (%)

Lots (fixed)

SL of Day (true/false) and value

SL Points

TP Points

Week in minus! Break until next week (true/false) Value in (%)

Day in profit! Stop trading (true/false) Value in (%)

Pending Orders Strategy (true/false)

Close Position Strategy (true/false) Value countermovement, stop and rsiindicator

Breakeven on/off (true/false)

Shift from opening a position value

Profit length in stops

Trailing (true/false)

Trall (bycandles, bypoints and bylowhigh)

Traillings stop in PointsTrailling step in points

Partial Sale (true/false)

Partial Type (By Percent and ByCRV)

Partial Sale by CRV Values

Partial Sale in percent (value)

Partial sale in minus (true/false)

Minus position? Partial sale by CRV stop:2? (value)

Minus position? Partial Sale by Percent Risk:2? (value)

Partial Sale (%) (25% and 50%)

ATR Period value

Number of Candles for the Divergence (value)

Gap between high and low in candlesticks (value)

January until December (true/false)

Monday until Friday (true/false)

Trading start period (value)

Trading end period (value)

Close position? (true/false)

Close order by time enter in hours (value)

fontname, fontsize, dialog color borderlight, dialog color borderdark, dialog color bg, dialog color caption text, dialog color client bg and dialog color client

Note: Different results can be achieved in the strategy tester with other brokers! I take no responsibility for this!

I hope you have fun with the EA and good trades!