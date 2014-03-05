Divergence Atr Trader EA

Divergence ATR Trader EA is based on divergences in the chart and indicator (ATR level 14). The Divergence ATR Trader EA strategy is to find and analyze highs and lows in the chart and ATR indicator and then open positions. The EA was tested in the EURUSD GBPUSD and XAUUSD H1 in the strategy tester and is adapted to these symbols by default. Because this is a free version, there will be no backtests and only updates will be carried out. Please suggest your ideas in the discussion. I will implement them as soon as possible.


This EA offers functions:


Stop loss (risk management), take profit (money management), trailing stop and trailing step (according to candles, points or below/above the high or low), breakeven (according to points and stop distance), closing the order (strategy), number of candles for divergence and much more.


Recommend:

An account balance of around 1000 USD and higher!


Customizable Settings:

  • general
  • Panel on/off? (true/false)
  • Magicnumber
  • Commentary

Trend filters
  • Moving Everage
  • EMA Small (Value, Mode end Price)
  • SMA Big (Value, Mode and Price)
  • Trends Type (Trade Both trends, Trade trend end Trade against trend)

Risk and money management
  • Total Orders
  • Volume type (percent volume and fixed volume)
  • Risk for position (%)
  • Lots (fixed)
  • SL of Day (true/false) and value
  • SL Points
  • TP Points
  • Week in minus! Break until next week (true/false) Value in (%)
  • Day in profit! Stop trading (true/false) Value in (%)

Pending orders filter
  • Pending Orders Strategy (true/false)

Position Close Filter
  • Close Position Strategy (true/false) Value countermovement, stop and rsiindicator
Breakeven filter
  • Breakeven on/off (true/false)
  • Shift from opening a position value
  • Profit length in stops
Traillingstop filter
  • Trailing (true/false)
  • Trall (bycandles, bypoints and bylowhigh)
  • Traillings stop in PointsTrailling step in points
Partial Sale Filter
  • Partial Sale (true/false)
  • Partial Type (By Percent and ByCRV)
  • Partial Sale by CRV Values
  • Partial Sale in percent (value)
  • Partial sale in minus (true/false)
  • Minus position? Partial sale by CRV stop:2? (value)
  • Minus position? Partial Sale by Percent Risk:2? (value)
  • Partial Sale (%) (25% and 50%)
ATR period filter
  •  ATR Period value
Candle filters
  • Number of Candles for the Divergence (value)
  • Gap between high and low in candlesticks (value)
Monthly trading filters
  • January until December (true/false)
Trading days filter
  • Monday until Friday (true/false)
Trading start and end (00) filter
  • Trading start period (value)
  • Trading end period (value)
  • Close position? (true/false)
  • Close order by time enter in hours (value)
Panel Setting
  • fontname, fontsize, dialog color borderlight, dialog color borderdark, dialog color bg, dialog color caption text, dialog color client bg and dialog color client
Note: Different results can be achieved in the strategy tester with other brokers! I take no responsibility for this!
I hope you have fun with the EA and good trades!

Imperator Expert Advisor
Igor Widiger
Experts
Imperator Expert Advisor is your reliable assistant in making profitable trading decisions. Our algorithm and professional analysis will help you maximize your profits. With our experience, we will help you achieve your trading goals. Our expert advisor is based on comprehensive market analysis and advanced trading strategies. We offer various settings to customize your trading. The advisor monitors the markets, identifies opportunities and executes trades in real time. Backtests and risk manage
