Cytron

5

Trading Robot Cytron: A Precise and Efficient Solution

Introducing the advanced AUDCAD trading robot Cytron, designed to capitalize on market trends with precision and efficiency.
This automated trading system employs sophisticated algorithms to analyze market data, identify potential opportunities, and execute trades with optimal timing.

Key Features

  • Strategic Entry and Exit Points
    Utilizing technical indicators and fundamental analysis, Cytron identifies the best moments to enter and exit trades, maximizing profitability.

  • Robust Risk Management
    Built-in stop-loss and take-profit orders safeguard your investments, minimizing risks while securing gains.

  • Intelligent Capital Management
    Advanced capital management techniques ensure funds are allocated effectively, delivering consistent performance across varying market conditions.

  • 24/5 Automated Trading
    Cytron operates continuously throughout the trading week, monitoring the market and executing trades—no human supervision required.

  • Backtested Performance
    Thoroughly tested against historical data, Cytron delivers proven effectiveness and reliability.

Experience the power of automated trading with Cytron Trading Robot.
Take control of your investments and let technology work for you.

Recommendations:
Currency Pair: AUDCAD
Timeframe: M15
Minimum Deposit: $500 USD
Account: Hedging

You're welcome to reach out with any questions at: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/prizmal
Feel free to add me as a friend to stay updated with my latest news and updates!

The starting price is $50 and will rise by $50 after every ten sales.
The sales will be restricted to a distribution of approximately 500 to 1000 copies.
Reviews 2
Michael John Malkinson
592
Michael John Malkinson 2025.07.25 07:23 
 

Been running for over a month now. Prefer this one to Monic. This is one of the EA's im running on my Live Signal. Feel free to check it out on my profile :)

Phantom Trading Inc.
9233
Nithin Elbin 2025.01.14 21:40 
 

Works extremely well. Performance is exactly the same as the signal account. Great entries, but it operates with no SL or TP on chart, which can look scary, despite that it has low drawdowns and good exits. 10/10 EA

Recommended products
Robo Progresso Forex
Mario Caumo Neto
Experts
Cls PRO
Marco Aurelio Santos Costa
Experts
With CLS you WILL NOT LOSE, as long as you have a professional capital management. It is impossible to make a loss with CLS, why?  It works by buying and selling two positively correlated currency pairs. This means that when PAR 1 goes up PAR 2 also goes up, however, there is something that happens in the market that is the distortion of the price ratio. That is, when the PAR 1 rises and PAR 2 falls, that's when we enter, buying Par 2 and selling Par 1.  This seems simple but it is not, you
Nuker
Javier Antonio Gomez Miranda
Experts
Nuker - Precision Through Candle Length Analysis Nuker is a highly practical Expert Advisor that focuses on the length of preceding candles, taking action when they exceed a predetermined threshold. By analyzing the historical context of candle lengths, Nuker adapts to variations in the market with remarkable efficiency. Backtesting and Live Performance Backtesting was conducted using in-sample data from 2012 to 2019 and out-of-sample data from 2020 to mid-2023. As shown in the accompanying res
US30 Dow Jones EA
Babak Alamdar
4.3 (10)
Experts
Buy not a backtest, but a real trading system    Live Signal This price is temporary for the duration of the promotion and will be raised shortly Backtesting should be done ONLY on REAL TICKS, otherwise it will be incorrect. Join the public chat group: Click here Welcome to the US30 Dow Jones EA US30 Dow Jones EA: Master the Dynamic Dow Jones The US30, also known as the Dow Jones, is one of the most popular indices in the market. Despite the plethora of expert advisors available, few succeed
Mfi ATR EA
Jason Smith
Experts
Money Flow Index. MFI EA Atomated Trading Bot MFI bots can be valuable tools for automating trading s trategies based on market momentum. However, it's crucial to understand their functionality, monitor their performance, and use them as part of a comprehensive trading plan. The Money Flow Index (MFI) is a technical analysis tool that combines price and volume to assess the buying and selling pressure of an asset. In cryptocurrency trading, MFI bots utilize this indicator to automate trading d
Skeleton BTC
Miguel Felipe Orozco Velandia
Experts
This automated trading robot for MT5 has been developed with a conservative and realistic approach, focusing on risk management and capital preservation. Its operational structure is designed to maintain controlled drawdown, making it suitable for traders seeking a disciplined and long-term strategy. It implements a selective scalping strategy on the BTCUSD pair, operating on the M1 timeframe. Unlike other systems that open frequent trades without filters, this bot acts only when specific condit
Pro Trend Pulse
Anold Stephen Minja
Experts
TrendPulse Pro EA – Your Ultimate Trend-Following Companion by Noldy22 Elevate your trading game with TrendPulse Pro , the sleek, user‑friendly MT5 Expert Advisor designed for consistent, hands‑off trend trading. Why You’ll Love TrendPulse Pro Effortless Setup Simply attach to your chart and choose your preferred risk profile—Low, Medium, or High. Smart Risk Management One‑click risk modes and adjustable stop‑loss/take‑profit ensure you always trade within your comfort zone. Adaptive Profit Pro
Forex Diamond EA MT5
Lachezar Krastev
Experts
PROMOTION: BUY 1 & GET 1 FREE: ->> Buy Forex Diamond EA with -65% OFF and GET a BONUS EA by your choice! NOTE: Promo price: $197 (Regular Price: $547) - The offer ends soon! You can contact me to get a list of BONUS EAs to choose from! Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results using a combination of trend and counter-trend strategies. Trusted by thousands of traders since its laun
Stormer RSI 2
Ricardo Rodrigues Lucca
Experts
This strategy was learned from Stormer to be used on B3. Basically, 15 minutes before closing the market, it will check RSI and decided if it will open an position. This strategy do not define a stop loss. If the take profit reach the entry price it will close at market the position. The same happens if the maximal number of days is reached. It is created to brazilian people, so all configuration are in portuguese. Sorry Activations allowed have been set to 50.
Outro
Manuel Gonzales
5 (2)
Experts
" Outro " is an expert in automated " multi-symbol " trading that requires the trader to test on the pair of his choice and modify the entries according to his convenience. This Expert Advisor has been designed with non-optimized inputs, and   uses a Martingale system   for risk management. It is very important to read the   blog   post before you start. Enter to the private group .  Outro   uses two main indicators,   Relative Strength Index and Stochastic Oscillator , for input decision making
FREE
Infinity Trader EA MT5
Lachezar Krastev
4.52 (33)
Experts
PROMOTION: BUY 1 & GET 1 FREE: ->> Buy Infinity Trader EA with -60% OFF and GET a BONUS EA by your choice! NOTE: Promo price: $197 (Regular Price: $497) - The offer ends soon! You can contact me to get a list of BONUS EAs to choose from! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI , providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth fundamental analysis. It actively adapts to ever-cha
HFT SP500 Master
EDUARDO RODRIGUES NASCIMENTO
Experts
Explore unique opportunities with precision in decisive moments of the financial market. You will be able to execute trades using a strategy that major banks and brokers utilize through high-frequency trading robots. Breaking News has been validated for years—its strategy was initially crafted manually and then carefully automated to ensure it performs exactly as needed to achieve high performance. When I was creating this strategy, I recorded over 40 screen videos to ensure everything was wor
Gecko EA MT5
Profalgo Limited
5 (1)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at 349$ Next price: 449$ Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! Gecko runs a simple, yet very effective, proven strategy.  It looks for important recent support and resistance levels and will trade the breakouts.  This is a "real" trading system, which means it will use a SL to protect the account.  It also means it will not use any dangerous techniques like martingale, grid or averaging down. The EA shows its
Long Short Forex MT5
Rafael Gazzinelli
Experts
Long & Short EA for Forex - MetaTrader 5 Link to understand how parameterization and the control panel work: mql5.com/pt/blogs/post/759824 This Expert Advisor (EA) was developed to perform Long & Short operations in the Forex market through MetaTrader 5, capable of operating in both Day Trade and Swing Trade formats. It automates the identification of trading opportunities between two currency pairs (Symbol 1 and Symbol 2), exploiting price variations between them. The EA uses a series of parame
Adapto
Simone Peruggio
Experts
SCRIVIMI IN PRIVATO APPENA PRENDI IL BOT PER ENTRARE NEL GRUPPO DEDICATO! Ti piace vedere le curve dei tuoi conti che volano alle stelle? Ti piace sognare di avere un EA che fa tutto per te e tu non devi fare niente? Allora non prendere Adapto. Se la tua concezione di bot è ancorata all'idea di non fare assolutamente nulla, di mettere un bot e per grazie divina l'universo ti farà stampare soldi come se non ci fosse un domani, mi diispiace, ma non sei nel posto giusto. Per chi è Adapto? - Per chi
Swing Master EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.76 (63)
Experts
Let me introduce you to an Expert Advisor, built on the foundation of my manual trading system — Algo Pumping . I seriously upgraded this strat, loaded it with key tweaks, filters, and tech hacks, and now I’m dropping a trading bot that: Crushes the markets with the advanced Algo Pumping Swing Trading algorithm, Slaps Stop Loss orders to protect your account, Perfectly fits both "Prop Firm Trading" and "Personal Trading", Trades clean without martingale or crazy grid systems, Runs on the M15 tim
OrionBTC
Pierre Paul Amoussou
Experts
OrionBTC is an Expert Advisor developed for automated trading on the BTCUSD pair in MetaTrader 5. It combines a dynamic breakout strategy , volatility-based risk management (ATR) , and a configurable trend filter applied to higher timeframes. Technical Features: Recommended timeframe: M15 Symbol: BTCUSD Strategy: controlled breakout with ATR-based stop loss and trailing stop Daily trade limit: max 2 trades Trading window: 00:00 to 21:00 , with automatic closure of all trades at 20:45 Trend filt
BitcoinRobotMT5
Murodillo Eshkuvvatov
Experts
Guidebook Live signal: 2 000 000$ https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2288221 Why Bitcoin trading 1.   Elite Precision Precision – Redefining Trading Cutting-edge algorithms fine-tuned for pinpoint execution. Smart setups crafted to navigate risks and seize opportunities. 2. Adaptive Market Strategies with Real-Time Price Movement Markets shift—but Bitcoin Robot is built to adapt instantly: Trading in trending, volatile, or ranging conditions. Captures breakouts, reversals, and price surges befo
Saeed XAUUSD
Saeed Mastour S Alshahrani
Experts
Overview Saeed XAUUSD EA is a fully automated expert advisor designed for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the WEEKLY timeframe using a high-probability breakout strategy powered by Average True Range (ATR) -based stop loss, take profit, and trailing stop logic. It offers dual position sizing options — either dynamic lot sizing per $1,000 of balance or a fixed lot mode — making it highly adaptable to both small and large accounts. Although  $1,000   is recommended to use the lot per balance, fixed lot
Pinnacle Scalper EA
Husnain Ghani
Experts
Elevate your trading to the pinnacle of precision with Pinnacle Scalper EA – the advanced Price Action Scalping solution for MT5. Overview: Pinnacle Scalper EA is a state‑of‑the‑art automated trading tool designed to capture high‑probability breakout opportunities in trending markets. By fusing multiple technical filters—including H1 EMA trend confirmation, dynamic ATR‑based risk management, and robust M15 ADX trend strength analysis—this EA adapts seamlessly to evolving market conditions. Its
PeakFlow
Andre Cavalcante Tavares
Experts
EA PeakFlow AI Pro is an advanced Expert Advisor designed to maximize your profits based on the powerful High Low indicator. Developed with Artificial Intelligence algorithms and highly optimized parameters, this EA offers a precise and efficient approach to automated trading in the financial market. Key Features High Low Strategy: Leverage critical market levels for optimized entry and exit points. Dynamic Trailing Stop Loss: Protects profits while minimizing risks in real-time. Artificial In
Gold Crazy EA MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
Rango MT5
Mehdi Safar
4.2 (5)
Experts
Hello to all the hardworking people in the trade field, smart people who are looking for the realization of their dreams.If you are looking for stable and continuous profit, we are proud to help you. Rango EA is a fully automated trading robot that utilizes complex calculations based on various strategies, including patterns and indicators, alongside trading skills developed over years of experience. It has been optimized for 28 currency pairs . Advantages over competitors: MultiCurrency in one
Robo davi I
Lucas Silvino Da Silva
Experts
Robô Davi I by Êxodo Capital is a professional system for traders created for the MT5 platform and optimized to work with MINI FUTURE INDEX (WIN) at B3 in BRAZIL. The system uses bias algorithms. After identifying the trend, the position is opened and the robot conducts the trade through a trailing stop that will be driven by the 13-period average. Maximum GAIN of 2200 pts. Main features Our setup has the option to use martingale, the EA has the option to customize. Presentation in the grap
Duende MT5
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Experts
Hello Traders! I present the "Duende" Strategy, Duende is an algorithm that detects patterns of different high and low levels, where they remain constant to make good entries, with a recovery system querying various things like breakeven , and crosses between peers It has proven to control several currencies without problems, with a powerful control of news during the market it is possible to manage it with all the symbols you need My strategy is optimized for "All Forex Market"  but there ar
Freya AI EA
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Experts
Freya AI is a cutting-edge virtual assistant tailored exclusively for the Australian market, harnessing the power of advanced artificial intelligence to deliver unparalleled performance. Designed with state-of-the-art machine learning algorithms, Freya AI combines sophisticated natural language processing (NLP) with deep learning models to provide seamless, intuitive user experiences. Fully automated, this AI assistant is optimized to handle a wide range of tasks, from scheduling and reminders
PipHarvestor EA
Jyotirmoy Sarkar
Experts
Introducing the Pip Harvestor Forex EA – your ultimate solution for seamless trading! The Pip Harvestor Forex EA is a state-of-the-art trading robot designed to elevate your trading experience. Powered by advanced algorithms, it identifies profitable trading opportunities with pinpoint accuracy, ensuring you stay ahead in the volatile forex market. Key Features: Automated Trading : Eliminate emotional trading. Our EA executes trades based on predefined strategies, ensuring discipline and consis
ScalpingDestroyer
Emanuele Giulivi
Experts
Scalping Destroyer – Fully Automated Expert Advisor Scalping Destroyer is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed to adapt to multiple trading strategies, including scalping, breakout, and trend following. Its flexible structure allows advanced risk management, with customizable parameters and built-in protections. This EA is capable of identifying trading opportunities during price breakouts and trend consolidations, efficiently opening and managing trades with dynamic trailing stops and smar
Envelopes Intelligent
Sabil Yudifera
Experts
AI forex robot is an advanced trading tool that utilizes sophisticated algorithms and machine learning techniques to analyze market data and make informed trading decisions. One of the key indicators it uses is the envelopes indicator, which plots a pair of parallel lines, usually representing a standard deviation away from a moving average. This indicator helps the robot to identify potential trend reversals or breakouts by highlighting areas of support and resistance. By continuously monitorin
Scalp Breakout mt5
Vitalii Zakharuk
Experts
The Expert Advisor ( Scalp Breakout ) can be launched on any hourly period, on any currency pair and on the server of any broker. Unique trading system! It is recommended to work with liquid Forex pairs, with a low spread and use VPS. You can start using it with $ 100 and 0.01 lot. The bot works on both Netting and Hedging account types. There is also a version for MT4 . This is high frequency trading. Uses two trading options: with virtual and real stop losses. Virtual stop levels (take profi
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (226)
Experts
Hello, traders! I am Quantum Queen, the newest and a very powerful addition to the Quantum Family of Expert Advisors. My specialty? GOLD. Yes, I trade the XAUUSD pair with precision and confidence, bringing you unparalleled trading opportunities on the glittering gold market. I am here to prove that I am the most advanced Gold trading Expert Advisor ever created. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Myfx
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (15)
Experts
Quantum Baron EA There’s a reason oil is called black gold — and now, with Quantum Baron EA, you can tap into it with unmatched precision and confidence. Engineered to dominate the high-octane world of XTIUSD (Crude Oil) on the M30 chart, Quantum Baron is your ultimate weapon for leveling up and trading with elite precision. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Live signal 1:  CLICK Discounted   price
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (468)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details MyFxbook Verified signal : CHECK MY PROFIL
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (114)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA : There is no such thing as impossible, it's only a matter of figuring out how to do it! Step into the future of Bitcoin trading with Quantum Bitcoin EA , the latest masterpiece from one of the top MQL5 sellers. Designed for traders who demand performance, precision, and stability, Quantum Bitcoin redefines what's possible in the volatile world of cryptocurrency. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup i
Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
4.65 (23)
Experts
Burning Grid EA MT5 – Multi-Pair Grid Power with Adaptive Risk Trade up to 35 forex pairs simultaneously with intelligent strategy selection, flexible risk profiles, and dynamic drawdown control. Manual: https://magma-software.solutions/burning-grid/bgmanual-en.html Community : https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0151274c579fdb01 Blog Post: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/762740 My Expert Advisors: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mqlcharmant77/seller Burning Grid needs a " HEDGING " Account. No
Bomber Corporation EA
Ihor Otkydach
5 (7)
Experts
8 copies left at 699 USD Next price 799 USD I am pleased to introduce the Expert Advisor I developed following numerous requests from users of my proprietary trading strategy and indicator, Divergence Bomber . Detailed installation and setup instructions –  link How it performs: Live Signal: "Bomber M15 Channel" -   link Test results: "Bomber M15 Channel" portfolio -  link --- Live Signal: "Bomber H1 Channel" – link Test results "Bomber H1 Channel" portfolio - link So, I created the Expert Advi
AlphaCore X
Arseny Potyekhin
4.67 (15)
Experts
AlphaCore X The AlphaCore X EA is a cutting-edge trading system that masters the complexity of financial markets with a unique combination of AI-driven analyses and data-based algorithms. By integrating ChatGPT-o1 , the latest GPT-4.5 , advanced machine learning models, and a robust big data approach, AlphaCore X achieves a new level of precision, adaptability, and efficiency. This Expert Advisor impresses with its innovative strategy, seamless AI interaction, and comprehensive additional featu
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (5)
Experts
Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $399! After that, the price will be raised to $499. - REAL SIGNAL  Low Risk:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2302784 IC Markets - High Risk:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2310008 Full installation instructions for EA AI Gold Sniper to work properly are updated at   comment #3 AI Gold Sniper applies the latest GPT-4o
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.37 (82)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to extreme volatile
Lux Oro
Seyed Davoud Nikkhouy Tanha
4.5 (4)
Experts
Lux Oro: Precision Gold Trading for the H1 Timeframe A few copies left at 469$ - Future price is 999$; Screenshot tutorials are in the comment section of the EA   [LINK] Lux Oro is your dedicated, powerful Expert Advisor (EA) engineered exclusively for trading Gold (XAUUSD) on the H1 timeframe . Unlike EAs that rely on overhyped AI or neural network fads, Lux Oro is built on a foundation of pure, disciplined technical analysis , offering a transparent and reliable strategy for serious traders.
AI DeepLayer Dynamics MT5
Peter Robert Grange
5 (5)
Experts
DeepLayer Dynamics Multisymbol Neural Scalper with Quad-Strategy Adaptive Architecture DeepLayer Dynamics represents a next-generation evolution in the Dynamics series — a cutting-edge Expert Advisor built on advanced algorithmic logic and a multi-symbol operational framework. It is designed to run simultaneously across the following 10 instruments : XAUUSD, GBPUSD, US500, USDJPY, EURUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, XAGUSD, AUDCHF The system combines high-precision scalping with real-time responsiv
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.71 (109)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.4 (40)
Experts
Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (2)
Experts
AxonShift — Algorithmic System with Adaptive Execution Logic AxonShift is an autonomous trading algorithm specifically designed and optimized for trading XAUUSD under H1 conditions. Its architecture is based on structured logic modules that interpret market behavior through a combination of short-term dynamics and intermediate trend impulses. The system avoids reactive overfitting or high-frequency exposure, instead focusing on controlled trade cycles triggered by predefined structural condition
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (30)
Experts
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot continuously monitors market conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the perfect solution for trad
Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.58 (127)
Experts
The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
NeonScalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.64 (11)
Experts
NeonScalper EA - Safe & Reliable Gold Trading Robot Professional Automated Trading for XAUUSD (Gold) on M5 Timeframe NeonScalper EA is an expert advisor designed for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the 5-minute timeframe (M5). It employs a breakout-based scalping strategy with strict risk management, delivering consistent performance without relying on high-risk methods such as Martingale or Grid trading. Important : Use a low  spread account  for optimal performance. After  purchasing, contact the sel
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4.9 (10)
Experts
Aria Connector EA (7 AIs + Voting System + Audit and Auto-Optimize system with Aria API on Render! ) Public channel:  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/binaryforexea Many EAs on the market claim to use artificial intelligence or "neural networks" when in reality they only run traditional logic or connect with unreliable sources. Aria Connector EA was created with a clear and transparent purpose: to directly connect your MT5 platform with OpenAI’s AI — no middlemen, no shady scripts. From its fir
AI ZeroPoint Dynamics MT5
Peter Robert Grange
4.69 (13)
Experts
AI ZeroPoint Dynamics EA Cognitive Signal Architecture | Multi-Asset Precision Engine “Not an EA. Not a strategy. A living system of inference, adaptation, and execution.” BORN FROM THE ZERO POINT AI ZeroPoint Dynamics EA is not built — it is calibrated. Not coded — but architected to function as a real-time cognitive organism , responding to markets with a depth of reasoning that mirrors human decision-making — yet surpasses it in scale, consistency, and velocity. At the heart of ZeroPoint lie
Crude Oil Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (8)
Experts
The Best Oil Trading Robot in the World. Crude Oil Robot is the undisputed, top-tier trading robot designed for the XTIUSD or any crude instrument offered by your broker. This is not a generic algorithm, but it's a highly specialized system built exclusively for the crude oil market, utilizing unique technologies not available in any other trading bot. Crude Oil Robot is equipped with exclusive features tailored specifically for the OIL market , such as: Volatility Anomaly Filter, Geopolitical
GbpUsd Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.71 (134)
Experts
The GBPUSD Robot MT5 is an advanced automated trading system meticulously designed for the specific dynamics of the   GBP/USD   currency pair. Utilizing advanced technical analysis, the robot assesses historical and real-time data to   identify potential trends , key support and resistance levels, and other relevant market signals specific to GBP/USD.  The Robot opens positions  every day,  from Monday to Friday, and  all positions are secured  with Take Profit, Stop Loss, Trailing Stop, Break-E
Syna
William Brandon Autry
Experts
Introducing Syna-The Revolutionary Dual-Function AI Trading System I'm thrilled to unveil Syna, a groundbreaking leap forward in AI-powered trading technology. This release features unprecedented access to 392 AI models including 67 FREE integrated options, plus premium models like Grok 4, DeepSeek R1, OpenAI O3, Claude Opus 4, and Gemini 2.5 Pro-all combined with an intuitive interactive assistant interface featuring on-screen buttons for real-time market analysis and manual trading guidance .
Quantum StarMan
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.93 (101)
Experts
Hello everyone, let me introduce myself: I am Quantum StarMan, the electrifying, freshest member of the Quantum EAs family. I'm a fully automated, multicurrency EA with the power to handle up to 5 dynamic pairs: AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, and USDCAD . With the utmost precision and unwavering responsibility, I'll take your trading game to the next level. Here's the kicker: I don't rely on Martingale strategies. Instead, I utilize a sophisticated grid system that's designed for peak performa
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
5 (4)
Experts
AOT MT5 – Advanced Multi-Currency Trading Expert Advisor AOT MT5 is an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to assist traders by utilizing advanced AI for market analysis across 16 currency pairs , including EURUSD, GBPUSD, and AUDUSD. This EA is suitable for prop firm challenges and personal trading accounts , combining analytical tools with risk management features to support your trading strategy. Live Account 1 | Live Account 2 | Official Channel Why Choose AOT MT5? AI-Powered Analysis : Leverages a
DS Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (27)
Experts
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
The Bitcoin Reaper
Profalgo Limited
4 (30)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a very limited number of copies will be available at current price! Final Price: 999$ NEW (from 349$) --> GET 1 EA FOR FREE (for 2 trade account numbers). Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here LIVE SIGNAL LIVE SIGNAL V2.0 UPDATE 2.0 INFO Welcome to the BITCOIN REAPER!   After the Tremendous success of the Gold Reaper, I decided it is time to apply the same winning principles to the Bitcoin Market, and boy, does it look promising!   I have been
AI Neuro Dynamics MT5
Peter Robert Grange
4.71 (14)
Experts
AI Neuro Dynamics EA Adaptive Signal Architecture for XAU/USD | H1 AI Neuro Dynamics is more than just an Expert Advisor — it is a modular cognitive trading system built for precision and adaptability on the XAU/USD (Gold) pair. Designed for high-volatility environments, it fully complies with the performance and risk requirements of prop firm standards. Powered by a proprietary neuro-quantum decision architecture , the EA evaluates market structure in real time, dynamically adjusting its inter
Scalper Investor
Ihor Otkydach
4.86 (14)
Experts
3 copies left at $599 Next price $699 Hey traders, If you're looking for an EA that doesn't just fire off trades for the sake of activity, but actually follows a smart, battle-tested strategy — meet Scalper Investor EA. This is a multi-currency expert advisor already armed with a solid reversal strategy, and soon to be upgraded with a trend-following module. Ready to trade: The Reversal Strategy At launch, Scalper Investor EA comes fully loaded with a reversal system designed to catch pullbacks
Venom Us30 Scalp
Antoine Melhem
5 (7)
Experts
Venom US30 Scalp — Pure Precision for US30 Trading Venom US30 Scalp is a fully automated Expert Advisor built for US30 (Dow Jones Index) on the M30 timeframe . It runs on a proprietary mathematical engine — no indicators, no martingale, no grid — just clean, logic-based trading. SIGNAL : Click Here Next price in 24h: $399 and rising. Future pricing will reflect its true market value. Next price 480$ Core Features Trend-following strategy with multi-layer confirmations Default risk: 0.01 lot per
Daytrade Pro Algo MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.18 (11)
Experts
Launch Promo: Limited number of copies available at current price Final price: 990$ NEW: get 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade accounts) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here LIVE RESULTS:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1949810 JOIN PUBLIC GROUP: Click here Set Files Welcome to DayTrade Pro Algo!  After years of studying the markets and programming different strategies, I have found an algorithm that has everything a good trading system needs: It is broker independent It is spread independent It
More from author
Monic
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.89 (9)
Experts
Live signal Find out more here:   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/prizmal/seller The strategy uses an averaging trading approach, relying on the Stochastic Oscillator and Bollinger Bands as the main indicators. It consistently implements dynamic take-profit and stop-loss levels for each trade. Optimization was conducted using 14 years of data (from 2010 to 2024) on the IC Markets server with a Standard account type. Recommendations: Currency Pair: AUDCAD Minimum Deposit: $500 USD Account: H
Loophole
Vladimir Lekhovitser
5 (1)
Experts
Live signal Find out more here:   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/prizmal/seller Keep an eye out for the latest news, updates, and developments by subscribing to the official  PrizmaL Channel! This trading robot is tailored for the NZDCAD currency pair and operates based on an averaging strategy that utilizes RSI and CCI as its primary indicators. Each trade is managed with dynamic take-profit and stop-loss levels to enhance risk control and profitability. The strategy was optimized using six
AiiA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
5 (4)
Experts
Live signal Find out more here:   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/prizmal/seller This trading robot is designed to execute trades on the AUD/CHF currency pair with precision and reliability. It incorporates robust capital management strategies to optimize returns while minimizing risk. The bot uses predefined stop-loss and take-profit levels to safeguard investments and lock in profits. By leveraging advanced algorithms and market analysis, it ensures disciplined trading and consistent perform
FXChronos
Vladimir Lekhovitser
5 (1)
Experts
Live signal Find out more here:   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/prizmal/seller This trading robot is expertly crafted to trade the CHF/JPY currency pair with exceptional efficiency and reliability. It employs advanced risk management techniques to maximize gains while ensuring capital protection. Predefined stop-loss and take-profit parameters are integral to its strategy, securing profits and limiting potential losses. Unlike many systems, this bot avoids risky martingale and grid strategie
Filter:
Michael John Malkinson
592
Michael John Malkinson 2025.07.25 07:23 
 

Been running for over a month now. Prefer this one to Monic. This is one of the EA's im running on my Live Signal. Feel free to check it out on my profile :)

Phantom Trading Inc.
9233
Nithin Elbin 2025.01.14 21:40 
 

Works extremely well. Performance is exactly the same as the signal account. Great entries, but it operates with no SL or TP on chart, which can look scary, despite that it has low drawdowns and good exits. 10/10 EA

Reply to review