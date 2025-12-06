Vega Bot

5

VEGA BOT – The Ultimate Multi-Strategy Trend Following EA


Welcome to Vega BOT, a powerful Expert Advisor that integrates multiple professional trend-following methodologies into one flexible, highly customizable system.

Whether you are a new trader or an experienced algorithmic user, Vega BOT gives you the ability to build and refine your own trading model exactly the way you want—without any coding.


Multi-Strategy Engine – Built for All Markets


Vega BOT is designed to operate effectively in all market conditions and on all major trading instruments, including:

- Forex

- Gold

- Indices

- Crypto

- Standard, Raw, ECN, Pro, and Cent accounts

You can trade using multi-timeframe confirmation or rely on a single timeframe. The EA adapts seamlessly to a wide range of market behaviors and trading preferences.


10+ Optimized Setfiles Included


Start trading immediately with more than ten pre-configured strategic setfiles. These include:

- Scalping strategies

- Breakout models

- Trend-following approaches

- Momentum-based systems

- Volatility-driven methods

Just load a setfile and the EA is ready to perform without additional adjustments.


Create Your Own Trend Strategy


Vega BOT allows full customization for traders who want a unique, personal approach. You can:

- Define your entry logic

- Combine multiple filters

- Adjust risk and trade management models

- Fine-tune exit conditions

- Save your own strategy templates

All customization is done directly inside the EA—no technical expertise or programming knowledge required.


Safety First – No Martingale, No Grid, No Hedging


Risk control is the core of Vega BOT.

The EA strictly avoids all high-risk money management methods:

- No Martingale

- No Grid

- No Hedging

- Always uses Stop Loss

- Fully controlled position sizing

- Compliant with prop-firm rules

Your account remains protected even during periods of increased volatility or unexpected market movements.


Why Traders Choose Vega BOT


- Complete multi-strategy trend-following framework

- Zero use of Martingale or Grid techniques

- Includes 10+ ready-to-trade setfiles

- Offers a full strategy-building module

- Fast, lightweight, and highly stable

- Suitable for beginners and professionals alike

- Designed for long-term sustainable growth


Recommended Settings


- Pair: XAU

- Timeframe: M15

- Account Balance: Any (recommended from 1000 USD if you want to keep risk ≤ 1%)

- Setting: Download the official setfile in the Comments section

- Account Type: Any (Standard, Raw, ECN, Pro, Cent)


Risk Warning:


- Be aware of the risks involved before purchasing the EA.

- Past performance is not a guarantee of future profitability (the EA could also incur losses).

- Backtests shown (e.g., in screenshots) are highly optimized, and results cannot be directly applied to live trading.

Mateusz Winter
409
Mateusz Winter 2025.12.15 19:01 
 

Knowing the fact that I bough Vega Bot from a well known developer on the MQL5 marketplace, Los is always available for support. This EA she is developing will be continuously improved and I believe it will be an EA that she continues working on. I highly recommend this EA as you will have a good trading algo and you have good support from her. Thanks

SEAN
184
SEAN 2025.12.11 01:29 
 

I have been working with Ms. Lo for some time now, and this is the second EA I have purchased from her. I have been running Vegabot on both gold and major currency pairs. So far, the win rate has been impressive. Compared to other EAs I have used, Vegabot stands out for its aggressive profit-locking strategy through tight trailing stops, which has proven particularly effective in the current volatile market conditions. Out of 10+ trades executed to date, I have experienced only one losing trade, with all others closing in profit. Regarding Ms. Lo, she is honest, straightforward, and clearly dedicated to her product. This is evident in her frequent updates to setfiles and her ongoing plans to add support for new trading pairs. While it is still early days and long-term performance remains to be seen, I will continue to monitor results and may update this review accordingly. Based on my experience so far—and considering the expertise she has accumulated—I believe Vegabot is one of her strongest EAs to date.

Nice Trader
2743
Aller Uja 2025.12.06 12:28 
 

I’m already using several other EAs from this developer and they have been very stable and reliable over the long term, so I decided to add Vega Bot to my portfolio as a long-term project as well. 💼📈

I really like the concept of Vega Bot – multi-strategy engine, strict risk control and no martingale/grid. The structure with different groups of setfiles makes it flexible for various markets and trading styles.

The communication with the developer is clear and honest. I asked about using Vega on Forex, and she explained that at the moment the recommended setfiles are mainly focused on metals and indices,

and that additional presets for Forex will be added in future updates. This kind of transparency gives me confidence. 👍

What I also appreciate is that, in my opinion, this is a “real EA from a real developer” – not just marketing hype. The backtests and shared results look realistic, not like those over-optimized “perfect curve” backtests you often see in scam projects.

There is no sign of manipulated history data or other tricks used just to show unbelievable equity curves. For me, this is a big plus. ✅

Right now I’m running Vega Bot on several 1,000 EUR demo accounts with the recommended settings from the developer, and in parallel I’m also testing my own optimized variations. I plan to let these tests run for at least 3–6 months to collect proper long-term data.

If needed, I will adjust my rating and review based on real performance – but for now I see solid potential as a long-term EA. 🚀

📌 Important note for both beginners and experienced traders: I always recommend testing any new EA on demo accounts first (or with very small risk) to understand its logic,

reliability and behaviour in live market conditions before putting serious capital behind it. No EA is a magic money machine – proper testing and risk management are essential.

Thank you for your work on this project – I’m looking forward to the upcoming Forex setfiles and future improvements! 🙏✨

EA Forex Scalping
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (3)
Experts
EA Forex Scalping is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for 3 major currency pairs: EURUSD, USDJPY, and GBPUSD. LIVE SIGNAL :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2267359?source=Site+Profile+Seller Only 1 Copy Left Out of 10 at this price Next Price: $699.99 Available for MT4 and MT5 Not Grid, Not Martingale, Not AI, Not Neural Network, Not Arbitrage. Every trade has a hard-set Stop Loss (SL). SL is different for each currency pair. Each trade is monitored and profit is locked using Trailing
Titan Breaker EA
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (3)
Experts
Welcome to TITAN BREAKER EA IMPORTANT NOTICE:  Only a limited number of copies are available at the current price The price will soon increase to $1599.99 Live signal – US30, NAS100   About TITAN BREAKER EA TITAN BREAKER EA is an advanced trading system developed by combining the core strategies of three different EAs designed for US30 and NASDAQ. It has been further refined and upgraded into a new long-term strategy. The system is designed to achieve a win rate of approximately 60–70%. Howev
Golden Blitz MT5
Lo Thi Mai Loan
4.33 (12)
Experts
A Safe and Effective Gold Trading Solution   Only   1  copies left at current price! Next price: $999.99 Final price: $1999.99 MT4 version Hello! I am Golden Blitz, the second EA in the Diamond Forex Group family, specifically designed for trading gold (XAU/USD). With exceptional features and a safety-first approach, I promise to deliver a sustainable and effective gold trading experience for traders.   What Makes EA Golden Blitz Different? - Dynamic Stop Loss (SL): The EA uses Stop Loss (SL
Gold Trend Scalping MT5
Lo Thi Mai Loan
4.11 (9)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL BLOG-1 Welcome to Gold Trend Scalping LAUNCH PROMO:  The price will increase by $100 with every 10 purchases (9/10) Final price: $1999.99 Details about params Gold Trend Scalping is the first EA I designed specifically for gold.  The EA uses a following trend trading strategy based on larger time frames.  It employs a super trend to detect the main trend of the larger time frame and then opens trades on smaller time frames.  The EA always uses a fixed stop loss for each trade, set
Bitcoin Scalping MT5
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (6)
Experts
Introducing Bitcoin Scalping MT4/MT5 – The Smart EA for Crypto Trading LAUNCH PROMO: Only 3 copies left at the current price! Final price: $3333.33 SETFILE BONUS - BUY LIFE TIME BITCOIN SCALPING GET FREE EA EURUSD Algo Trading (2 accounts) => Ask in private for more details!!! Important: Please message me to receive the setfile after completing the payment for the product.   Why Bitcoin Matters Today   Bitcoin has become more than just a digital currency—it's a financial revolution. As the pion
HFT Pass Prop Firm MT4
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (26)
Experts
Flash sale 24 hours - Only $93 "HFT Pass Prop Firms" is an Expert Advisor (EA) specifically designed to run for the HFT challenge, trading with the US30 pair. For more top Expert Advisors and Indicators, visit: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/lothimailoan/seller I am Los, please subscribe to receive more updates: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/lothimailoan/news 1/ What is HFT? High-frequency trading (HFT) is a trading method that utilizes powerful computer programs to execute a large number of
EurUsd Algo Trading
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (2)
Experts
EURUSD Algo Trading is a simple yet highly effective EA on the MT5 platform. The EA is specifically designed for the most stable currency pair in the world, EURUSD.   The EA uses a day-trading strategy, with 90% of trades being closed within a few hours. It focuses on identifying key levels in the H1 timeframe to find entry points and set appropriate, pre-defined Stop Loss (SL) levels. The EA supports a trailing stop feature, helping traders lock in profits with a very high win rate. It also in
Reply to review