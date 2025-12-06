From the price of $499.99, when you purchase VEGA BOT, you will receive a free Forex Scalping EA (for 2 accounts).

VEGA BOT – The Ultimate Multi-Strategy Trend Following EA





Welcome to Vega BOT, a powerful Expert Advisor that integrates multiple professional trend-following methodologies into one flexible, highly customizable system.

Whether you are a new trader or an experienced algorithmic user, Vega BOT gives you the ability to build and refine your own trading model exactly the way you want—without any coding.





Multi-Strategy Engine – Built for All Markets





Vega BOT is designed to operate effectively in all market conditions and on all major trading instruments, including:

- Forex

- Gold

- Indices

- Crypto

- Standard, Raw, ECN, Pro, and Cent accounts

You can trade using multi-timeframe confirmation or rely on a single timeframe. The EA adapts seamlessly to a wide range of market behaviors and trading preferences.





10+ Optimized Setfiles Included





Start trading immediately with more than ten pre-configured strategic setfiles. These include:

- Scalping strategies

- Breakout models

- Trend-following approaches

- Momentum-based systems

- Volatility-driven methods

Just load a setfile and the EA is ready to perform without additional adjustments.





Create Your Own Trend Strategy





Vega BOT allows full customization for traders who want a unique, personal approach. You can:

- Define your entry logic

- Combine multiple filters

- Adjust risk and trade management models

- Fine-tune exit conditions

- Save your own strategy templates

All customization is done directly inside the EA—no technical expertise or programming knowledge required.





Safety First – No Martingale, No Grid, No Hedging





Risk control is the core of Vega BOT.

The EA strictly avoids all high-risk money management methods:

- No Martingale

- No Grid

- No Hedging

- Always uses Stop Loss

- Fully controlled position sizing

- Compliant with prop-firm rules

Your account remains protected even during periods of increased volatility or unexpected market movements.





Why Traders Choose Vega BOT





- Complete multi-strategy trend-following framework

- Zero use of Martingale or Grid techniques

- Includes 10+ ready-to-trade setfiles

- Offers a full strategy-building module

- Fast, lightweight, and highly stable

- Suitable for beginners and professionals alike

- Designed for long-term sustainable growth





Recommended Settings





- Pair: XAU

- Timeframe: M15

- Account Balance: Any (recommended from 1000 USD if you want to keep risk ≤ 1%)

- Setting: Download the official setfile in the Comments section

- Account Type: Any (Standard, Raw, ECN, Pro, Cent)





Risk Warning:





- Be aware of the risks involved before purchasing the EA.

- Past performance is not a guarantee of future profitability (the EA could also incur losses).

- Backtests shown (e.g., in screenshots) are highly optimized, and results cannot be directly applied to live trading.