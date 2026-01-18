META i11 – Hybrid Cognitive Trading System - Technical Reference

Why no losses appear in backtests: META i11 uses a recursive cognitive learning system that evaluates every trade at micro-level resolution.

The upgraded Neural Error Immunity System 2.0 (NEIS-2) stores volatility patterns, structural inefficiencies, and contextual anomalies.

When a decision leads to a loss, META i11 does not simply avoid the mistake, it rewrites the internal decision path responsible for it.

This removes entire categories of inefficiencies and prevents them from reappearing in future sessions. This means:

META i11 maintains a multi-state memory architecture that evolves with each trade and optimizes its decision logic continuously.

As a result, trading stability improves over time, producing near-perfect backtests and highly stable forward performance.

With META i11 you receive an EA that does not simply evolve, it upgrades its own intelligence over time.

META XT Tech Ref. = Blog + Tri-Core Cognitive Engine (TCE) + Neural Error Immunity System 2.0 + Multi-State Liquidity Mapping + GPT-5.1 Supervisory Cognition

represents the next evolutionary stage of the META series, surpassing META i7 and META i9 through a fully redesigned hybrid cognitive architecture.Instead of relying solely on neural networks or fractal systems, META i11 introduces athat analyzes, adapts, and rewrites internal decision logic autonomously.The EA incorporates deep liquidity mapping, multi-layer cognitive supervision, and a new generation of self-correcting systems that continuously refine trading behavior in real time.META i11 expands its intelligence with each executed trade visibly and measurably.



Additionally, META i11 integrates three newly developed core modules that significantly outperform previous generations:

(1) Tri-Core Cognitive Engine (TCE) This engine consists of three interconnected cognitive units:

• Predictive State Engine – anticipates market tendencies

• Reactive Stability Engine – monitors volatility and suppresses structural risks

• Adaptive Pattern Engine – modifies internal patterns dynamically



TCE ensures that META i11 remains stable and strategically consistent, even under extreme market pressure. Purpose:

It identifies beneficial decision patterns and removes inefficient ones, ensuring a more intelligent and adaptive trading structure.

(2) Multi-State Dynamic Liquidity Mapping (MDLM) MDLM models the real market liquidity structure, including:

• micro-liquidity zones

• imbalance clusters

• institutional sweep areas

• pressure-axis shifts



Unlike traditional indicators, MDLM builds a dynamic liquidity topology and identifies high-probability reversal or breakout points. Purpose:

Enables META i11 to understand the market’s underlying liquidity behavior often before price reacts.

(3) Neural Error Immunity System 2.0 (NEIS-2) An upgraded version of the SCTM framework used in earlier models.

NEIS-2 analyzes every decision tree for structural weaknesses and rewrites the underlying logic when inefficiencies occur.

It stores volatility fingerprints, timing deviations, and contextual anomalies to anticipate errors before they happen. Why it works:

META i11 gradually eliminates entire categories of poor decisions, creating exceptionally stable long-term performance.

Integrated GPT-5 Cognitive Control Layer

META i11 includes an advanced GPT-5 supervisory module that monitors all internal systems.

It detects contextual mismatches, corrects misinterpretations, and ensures high structural accuracy throughout the trading process.



GPT-5 does not trade on its own, it acts as an intelligent meta-controller that stabilizes the EA’s internal logic.

Overall Concept:

META i11 combines cognitive intelligence with deep liquidity analysis and self-modifying logic.

Each decision considers past behavior, current market structure, and adaptive projections.

The result is a system that grows smarter with every trade and produces highly stable, precise, and progressive market behavior.