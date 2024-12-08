CyNeron MT5
- Experts
- Svetlana Pawlowna Grosshans
- Version: 2.50
- Updated: 4 August 2025
- Activations: 10
CyNeron: Precision Trading Meets AI Innovation
CyNeron is the first EA on the market to integrate advanced AI into a revolutionary trading approach by capturing and processing detailed snapshots of market conditions.
Utilizing cutting-edge AI-powered neural networks, it evaluates price data and technical indicators to deliver highly accurate predictions of market movements,
enabling precise and strategic trading decisions.
This AI-driven technology sets CyNeron apart, dynamically adapting in real time to evolving market dynamics and providing traders with insights that were previously unattainable.
|Symbol
|XAUUSD (GOLD)
|Timeframe
|M15 or M30
|Capital
|min. $100
|Broker
|any broker
|Account type
|any, lower spread preferred
|Leverage
|from 1:20
|VPS
|preferred, but not mandatory, also MQL VPS
The Core of CyNeron's Power
AI-Driven Snapshot Analysis
CyNeron captures and processes snapshots of market conditions, using advanced
neural networks to evaluate prices and indicators. This results in accurate
predictions of market movements, enabling precise trading decisions.
CyNeron utilizes Transformer models to integrate market sentiment and technical
analysis, providing a deep understanding of how macroeconomic factors influence trading conditions.
Generative Adversarial Networks (GANs)
For enhanced resilience, CyNeron stress-tests its strategies against simulated extreme
market conditions, ensuring robust performance even during unforeseen events.
Adaptive Multi-Strategy Framework
Employs breakout, retracement, and trend-following strategies to capitalizeon diverse trading opportunities.
Sophisticated Predictive Modeling
Leveraging a blend of artificial intelligence and quantitative analysis, CyNeron forecasts
market trends with exceptional clarity, making it ideal for both short-term and long-term strategies.
Versatility Across Market Conditions
Whether the market is trending, consolidating, or experiencing breakouts, CyNeron dynamically
adjusts its strategies to maximize performance while maintaining stringent risk control.
Comprehensive Risk Management
Fixed Stop-Loss (SL) and Take-Profit (TP) orders. Trailing Stops for locking in
profits. No use of high-risk methods like Martingale or Grid trading.
Dynamic Trade Frequency Adjustment
The EA intelligently scales trade frequency based on volatility, ensuring optimal
engagement during active markets and cautious precision during quieter periods.
Advanced Backtesting and Performance
CyNeron has undergone extensive testing, demonstrating consistent
profitability across diverse market scenarios with controlled drawdowns.
CyNeron's default settings are optimized for ease of use, making it accessible even
to beginners. However, for experienced traders, there’s the option to fine-tune settings
such as trading frequency and risk levels. A comprehensive user manual and dedicated
support team ensure that you can maximize CyNeron’s potential with minimal hassle.
CyNeron is not just a trading tool but a trusted partner in gold trading. Whether you are
experienced or new to algorithmic trading, CyNeron offers a tailored, flexible solution that
combines precision with long-term capital protection. By integrating cutting-edge analysis
and proven strategies, CyNeron ensures you can seize profitable opportunities while navigating
the complexities of the gold market.
and unlock a new level of precision, security, and efficiency in gold trading.
After several weeks without developer news, we received a new update of Cyneron v2.4 and I started testing it asap. After 1 week making tests with EURUSD and adjusting settings it works as I expected. I am testing with XAUUSD. By now I started with EURUSD in a real account from 3 days ago. 2 trades, 2 wins, 0 loses. Let's see if this is a reliable version of this promising EA.
Update May 26: Cyneron EA still's working fine with EURUSD. From my last review, 18 operations, 16 win and 2 loss. Thanks!