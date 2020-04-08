Currency Strength Meter Pro MT5

Indicator: Currency Strength Meter Pro

  • Market Breadth Visualization

    • Pros: Instead of looking at cluttered charts, this indicator displays data in a clean "Dashboard" format. Traders can instantly scan and know which pairs are the strongest or weakest.

    • Benefits: Saves time checking individual charts and helps make faster trading decisions on pair selection.

  • Auto-Ranking & Sorting

    • Pros: Features a "Horizontal Ranking" mode which automatically sorts pairs from "Strongest" to "Weakest".

    • Benefits: Allows you to identify the daily/weekly/monthly Winners and Losers immediately, which is the core of Relative Strength trading strategies.

  • Smart Currency Logic

    • Pros: In Vertical mode, the tool smartly handles pairs with different Base Currencies (e.g., EURUSD vs USDJPY). It automatically "inverts" values so the bar direction aligns with the main currency's strength (e.g., USD).

    • Benefits: Reduces confusion when analyzing currencies positioned as base or quote.

  • Multi-Timeframe Flexibility

    • Pros: Select performance views for Intraday/Daily, Weekly, and Monthly.

    • Benefits: Suitable for all trader types, whether Day Traders looking at daily values or Swing Traders analyzing broader weekly trends.

  • Customizable UI

    • Pros: Uses Graphical Objects on the screen, not just standard buffers. You can fine-tune background colors, bar colors (positive/negative), font sizes, and positioning.

    • Benefits: Seamlessly fits your existing templates or chart colors, looking professional and easy to read.

  • Flexible Data Source

    • Pros: Users can choose between Manual Input of specific pairs or automatically pulling all symbols from the Market Watch.

    • Benefits: Makes the indicator applicable to other assets beyond currencies, such as Gold, Oil, or Stocks (if provided by the broker).


