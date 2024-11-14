Smart Volume Box

5

Smart Volume Box is designed to give MetaTrader users a powerful, analytical tool for uncovering the hidden dynamics in the market. This precision-built tool, complete with user-friendly settings, integrates essential volume insights and advanced features like Volume Profile, VWAP (Volume Weighted Average Price), and Point of Control (POC) levels. Unlike typical indicators, Smart Volume Box doesn’t provide specific trade signals but instead offers a clearer perspective on market trends, making it an invaluable asset for any serious trader.

MT5 Version - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/126330/

Why Smart Volume Box Stands Out

In the world of trading, volume often reveals the actions of the largest financial players. In fact, around 80% of total market volume is generated by just the top 10 financial institutions. These institutions trade strategically, accumulating positions over time to mask their true intentions and avoid moving the market against their own interests. Smart Volume Box offers you a unique window into this activity by highlighting critical price levels where significant trading volume is accumulated. This feature enables you to identify high-interest areas, which are often where institutional players are active, and focus your analysis where it counts.

According to Dr. David Paul, "you can't hide volume"—this means volume remains one of the most transparent indicators of large player activity in the market. Many of my tools are specifically based on volume and liquidity, as these two metrics provide vital insights that allow traders to pinpoint where major players are entering or exiting the market. By focusing on these aspects, Smart Volume Box is built to help you identify potential moves from "big players" without directly offering buy or sell signals, leaving you in full control of your trading strategy.

Key Features of Smart Volume Box

Volume Profile: Volume Profile is one of the standout features of Smart Volume Box. Unlike traditional volume indicators that show volume over time, Volume Profile reveals volume at price, enabling you to see which price levels have attracted the most institutional activity. Thick sections on the Volume Profile indicate heavy trading volumes, often marking high-interest zones for major institutions, while thinner sections highlight low-volume areas that may serve as minor support or resistance zones.

VWAP (Volume Weighted Average Price): VWAP is essential for understanding where the bulk of trading activity has taken place in terms of price. This feature provides a weighted average price level based on volume, which is critical for identifying where "smart money" has been active. Smart Volume Box displays VWAP prominently on your chart, offering a reliable reference point to follow the weighted price level, enabling you to make more informed and calculated trades.

Point of Control (POC) with Alerts: The Point of Control (POC) marks the price level where the highest volume was traded within a particular session, making it a key area to monitor. Since this level often represents where institutions have been most heavily invested, it can serve as a strong indicator of potential support or resistance zones. Smart Volume Box highlights the POC level on your chart and includes customizable alerts so you’ll be notified when the price is approaching or interacting with this significant level.

User-Friendly Customization: Smart Volume Box is built with simplicity and ease of use in mind. Whether you’re adjusting the thickness of the Volume Profile, configuring VWAP and POC alerts, or tailoring the indicator to align with your trading style, the settings are easy to modify. This adaptability ensures that both beginner and experienced traders can use the tool effectively, allowing you to get insights without complicated setups or extensive adjustments.

Learn to Trade Like a Pro

To ensure you can get the most out of Smart Volume Box, I’ll be providing a complete VIDEO GUIDE with detailed instructions on how to use this tool effectively. This resource will help you not only to understand how the tool works but also to grasp essential trading concepts, allowing you to spot high-probability opportunities and avoid common pitfalls. By combining Smart Volume Box with these educational resources, you’ll be well-equipped to navigate the market with greater confidence.

Support and Assistance

If you ever have any questions or need additional guidance, please don’t hesitate to reach out. I’m committed to helping you get the best experience from Smart Volume Box and make the most of its powerful features.

By leveraging Smart Volume Box, MetaTrader users gain a unique edge—insights into the hidden actions of large financial institutions. Instead of offering simple buy or sell signals, this tool empowers you to understand market trends and spot the areas where the biggest players are active, ultimately allowing you to trade smarter, more strategically, and with greater awareness of the forces shaping the market.


Reviews 3
DevonHendrikse
61
DevonHendrikse 2025.09.04 08:41 
 

I bought this indicator in conjunction with the volume order blocks and the supply demand analyzer. These 3 indicators together have given somewhat of an edge with my trading strategy. very happy with money well spent. still testing and tweaking, but very much worthwhile indeed.

Erwin Fonke
589
Erwin Fonke 2025.01.14 17:22 
 

Bought this indicator in combination with the supply and demand analyzer. This combination is crazy and i almost completed my FTMO challange because of it. Also the seller is an amazing guy who always want to help you.

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Noise filtering: the key to mastering trends This indicator tracks the market trend with an unmatched reliability, by ignoring sudden fluctuations and market noise. It has been designed to trend-trade intraday charts and small timeframes. Its winning ratio is around 85%. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Amazingly easy to trade Find oversold/overbought situations Enjoy noise-free trading at all times Avoid being whipsawed in intraday charts The indi
Scalper Vault
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5 (38)
Indicators
Scalper Vault is a professional scalping system which provides you with everything you need for successful scalping. This indicator is a complete trading system which can be used by forex and binary options traders. The recommended time frame is M5. The system provides you with accurate arrow signals in the direction of the trend. It also provides you with top and bottom signals and Gann market levels. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFT
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Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
Master Volume profile
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
Money Flow Profile MT5 HERE   Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis This Master Edition is engineered for clarity and speed, featuring a unique Auto-Theme Sync system that instantly beautifies your chart layout upon loading. Key Features: True Money Flow Calculation: Goes beyond stand
Super Signal Skyblade Edition MT4
Shengzu Zhong
5 (2)
Indicators
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Professional No-Repaint / No-Lag Trend Signal System with Exceptional Win Rate | For MT4 / MT5 It works best on lower timeframes, such as 1-minute, 5-minute, and 15-minute charts. Core Features: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition is a smart signal system designed specifically for trend trading. It applies a multi-layered confirmation mechanism to detect only strong, directional moves supported by real momentum. This system does not attempt to predict tops or bottoms
Mechanism Trend
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
TrendDecoder Premium
Christophe Pa Trouillas
5 (8)
Indicators
Identify ranges  | Get earliest signals of Trends  | Get clear exits before reversal  | Spot the Fibo levels the price will test Non-repainting, non-delayed indicator - ideal for manual and automated trading - for all assets and all time units After purchase,   please contact me   for recommended and personalised settings Version   MT4  -  MT5   |  Check our   3 steps MetaMethod  to maximise your profits:   1. TrendDECODER  2. PowerZONES  3. BladeSCALPER   What is it about? TrendDECODER is a c
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Live Trading Results   MT4 Version Contact for Manual Guide   Next Price $125 Free Scanner   Dashboard  (Contact me)   Strategy -   Breakout  /   Retest   /   Aggressive Hello Everyone, We are excited to introduce one of the most reliable and high win rate patterns in trading: the Cup and Handle . This is the first time we are releasing this meticulously crafted indicator, boasting an impressive 95% success rate . It is versatile and effective across all types of pairs, stocks
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Smart Fibo Zones   are powerful, auto-generated Fibonacci Retracements that are anchored to key   market structure shifts . These zones serve as critical   Supply and Demand   levels, guiding you to identify potential price reactions and confirm market direction.  Fibonacci  calculations, widely used by professional traders, can be complex when it comes to identifying highs and lows. However,  Smart Fibo Zones  simplify this process by automatically highlighting order blocks and key zones, compl
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Higher Timeframe Chart Overlay will display higher timeframe candles, including the number of candles high/low you specify. You no longer need to switch timeframes to check the candles. Everything can be shown in one chart. Get Full Version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/115682 Please feel free Contact me if you have any questions   regarding    this tool. 
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The Fibonacci Volatility Bands indicator is a refined tool designed to enhance your market analysis by integrating Fibonacci retracements with the Bollinger Bands concept. This indicator visually highlights potential areas of support and resistance, providing traders with a clearer understanding of price fluctuations and volatility. MT4 Version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/126421/ The core of the Fibonacci Volatility Bands is built around a Volume Weighted Moving Average (VWMA) that
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Pairs Navigator MT5
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Pairs Navigator   is a simple and easy-to-use tool that allows you to view all of your charts in a single window. This eliminates the need to open multiple charts from the Market Watch window, saving you time and effort. Pairs Navigator is also very lightweight, so it will not put a strain on your RAM or cause your MT4/5 platform to hang. To use Pairs Navigator, simply drag and drop the currency pairs you want to view into the Pairs Navigator window. You can then easily switch between charts by
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Higher Timeframe Candles MT4
Suvashish Halder
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Higher Timeframe Chart Overlay will display higher timeframe candles, including the number of candles high/low you specify. You no longer need to switch timeframes to check the candles. Everything can be shown in one chart. Get Full Version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/115680 Please feel free Contact me if you have any questions regarding    this tool. 
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Bongo AUDCHF
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This EA only created for AUDCHF with an Risk Reward 1:2 Download Set Files - CLICK HERE NO GRID, NO MARTINGALE and NO MORE OVERTRADING.     Add This to Activate News Filter -  https://ec.forexprostools.com/ Features :-  Symbol AUDCHF Brokers IC Markets, Tickmill, Pepperstone Account Type Raw Spread, Pro, Razor Leverage  Recommended 1:500  Timeframe  15M Settings  Download Minimum Deposit  $100 Risk Reward  1:2 Strategy Market Movement Why Should You Use This EA: Market Movement Strategy. Hard
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DevonHendrikse
61
DevonHendrikse 2025.09.04 08:41 
 

I bought this indicator in conjunction with the volume order blocks and the supply demand analyzer. These 3 indicators together have given somewhat of an edge with my trading strategy. very happy with money well spent. still testing and tweaking, but very much worthwhile indeed.

Suvashish Halder
189414
Reply from developer Suvashish Halder 2025.09.04 10:09
Thanks for your trust. Wish you all the best and happy trading 💚
Erwin Fonke
589
Erwin Fonke 2025.01.14 17:22 
 

Bought this indicator in combination with the supply and demand analyzer. This combination is crazy and i almost completed my FTMO challange because of it. Also the seller is an amazing guy who always want to help you.

Suvashish Halder
189414
Reply from developer Suvashish Halder 2025.01.15 07:03
Thank you for your trust. Wish You all the best and happy trading 💚
Arlunff34
137
Arlunff34 2024.12.03 13:22 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Suvashish Halder
189414
Reply from developer Suvashish Halder 2025.01.15 07:03
Thank you for your trust. Wish You all the best and happy trading 💚
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