Higher Timeframe Candles MT4

Higher Timeframe Chart Overlay will display higher timeframe candles, including the number of candles high/low you specify.
You no longer need to switch timeframes to check the candles. Everything can be shown in one chart.

Get Full Version - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/115680

Please feel free Contact me if you have any questions regarding  this tool. 

Recommended products
Double MA With Special Time Frame with Fibo
Mir Mostofa Kamal
Indicators
Double Moving Averages with Special Time Frame and Fibonacci (DMA_Special_TF_with_Fibo) Author: Mir Mostofa Kamal Version: 1.00 Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4) Overview Double MA With Special Time Frame with Fibo is a powerful, all-in-one custom indicator designed for traders who want to combine moving average crossover strategies with multi-time frame logic and Fibonacci retracement levels . It intelligently adapts its behavior based on the current chart time frame and adds visual and audibl
FREE
EZ Binary GBUS
Tuan Anh Dao
Indicators
The indicator allows you to trade binary options. The recommended time frame is М1 and the expiration time is 1 minute. The indicator suitable for auto and manual trading. A possible signal is specified as a arrows above/under a candle. You should wait until the candle closes! Arrows are not re-painted Trade sessions: LONDON and NEWYORK section Currency pairs: GRB/USD Working time frame: M1 Expiration time: 1 minute. The indicator also shows good results when using the martingale strategy - "Mar
FREE
Cap Hull Smart Signal mt4
Md Golam Murshed
Indicators
CAP HULL SMART SIGNAL   # Intelligent Hull MA with 14-Layer CAP Channel & Non-Repainting Smart Re-Entry Alerts CAP HULL SMART SIGNAL is a professional all-in-one trend and signal indicator that combines a zero-lag Hull Moving Average, a sophisticated 14-layer CAP Channel volatility map, and a mathematically rigorous three-condition Smart Signal engine. The system identifies the exact moments when price is overextended, pulls back into structural value zones, and fires a high-probability re-ent
FREE
Auto Fibonacci With EMA
Md Atiqul Islam
Indicators
The Auto Fibonacci Indicator is a professional technical analysis tool that automatically draws Fibonacci retracement levels based on the most recent closed Daily (D1) or 4-Hour (H4) candle. These levels are widely used by traders to identify key support , resistance , and trend reversal zones . This version is designed for manual trading and supports a powerful trading strategy using Fibonacci levels combined with a 50-period EMA (Exponential Moving Average) , which you can easily add from MT4
FREE
Timer support for Scalping
Do Thanh Tuan
Indicators
Forex trading support timer: - This is an indicator that supports a trader's trading process. - Before placing a BUY or SELL order, it is advisable to observe what the current time is like, to get the best position when trading. Function of indicator: - Display information about candle closing time of different timeframes (M1,M5,M15,H1), best used when Scalping. - Show market spreads. - Show TimeZone Trading. - Displays the remaining time of a session.
FREE
CRW CCI and RSI and WPR
Kaijun Wang
4 (1)
Indicators
Necessary for traders: tools and indicators Waves automatically calculate indicators, channel trend trading Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT4 Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT5 Local Trading copying Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 Local Trading copying For DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 DEMO The homeopathic indicator is also called the CCI indicator. The CCI indicator was proposed
FREE
PZ Three Drives
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (2)
Indicators
This indicator finds Three Drives patterns. The Three Drives pattern is a 6-point reversal pattern characterised by a series of higher highs or lower lows that complete at a 127% or 161.8% Fibonacci extension. It signals that the market is exhausted and a reversal can happen. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  |  Get Help ] Customizable pattern sizes Customizable colors and sizes Customizable breakout periods Customizable 1-2-3 and 0-A-B ratios It impl
FREE
Time To Trade GG MT4
Pham Quoc Gia
3 (1)
Indicators
Time to Trade Trading timing indicator is based on market volatility through 2 ATR indicators to determine the timing of a transaction. The indicator determines the times when the market has strong volatility in trend. When histogram is greater than 0 (blue) is a strong market, when histogram is less than 0 (yellow) is a weak market. Should only trade within histograms greater than 0. Based on the histogram chart, the first histogram value is greater than 0 and the second histogram appears, this
FREE
Ava Ffx Signal
Nirundorn Promphao
Indicators
The principle of this indicator is very simple: detecting the candlestick pattern in H1 timeframe, then monitoring the return point of graph by using the pullback of High-Low of H1 Candlestick and finally predicting BUY and SELL signal with arrows, alerts and notifications. The parameters are fixed and automatically calculated on each time frame. Example: If you install indicator on XAUUSD, timeframe H1: the indicator will detect the reversal, pullback, price action on this timeframe (for exam
FREE
EZ Binary EUUS Pair
Tuan Anh Dao
Indicators
The indicator allows you to trade binary options. The recommended time frame is М1 and the expiration time is 1 minute. The indicator suitable for auto and manual trading. A possible signal is specified as a arrows above/under a candle. You should wait until the candle closes! Arrows are not re-painted Trade sessions: TOKYO section (Half end) and LONDON section (First half) Currency pairs: EUR/USD Working time frame: M1 Expiration time: 1 minute. The indicator also shows good results when using
FREE
Medern Zone SR
Andrei Telegin
Indicators
Modern Zone SR Pro — The Ultimate MTF Level Analytics Terminal Stop trading blind! Most support and resistance indicators clutter your chart with useless lines.   Modern Zone SR Pro   uses a smart filtration engine to show you only the levels that actually matter right now. Why Modern Zone SR Pro? Smart MTF Engine:   Display powerful levels from H4 or Daily timeframes while trading on M15. Stay aligned with the "big boys." Power Analytics:   The indicator calculates the "Strength" of each zone
FREE
Virtual Targets
Hoang Van Dien
3.83 (6)
Indicators
This indicator is very useful for day traders or short term traders. No need to calculate the number of pips manually, just look at the chart and you will see the Virtual Take Profit / Virtual Stop Loss target line and evaluate whether the entry point is feasible to reach the intended target or not. Enter the intended Take Profit / Stop Loss pips for your trade. The indicator will display Virtual Take Profit / Virtual Stop Loss lines for you to easily see if the target is feasible or not.
FREE
MA Dev Chanel
Alexandr Gladkiy
Indicators
Индикатор показывает максимальное отклонение от скользящей средней за заданный период. Границы канала могут послужить своего рода зонами перекупленности/перепроданности, от которых может произойти откат цены к центру канала. За этими уровнями и стоит искать дополнительные сигналы для входа в сделку.  В настройках индикатора всего 2 параметра -  период, за который будет расчитываться индикатор и метод усреднения скользящей средней.
FREE
EZ Binary EUGR
Tuan Anh Dao
Indicators
The indicator allows you to trade binary options. The recommended time frame is М1 and the expiration time is 1 minutes. The indicator suitable for auto and manual trading. A possible signal is specified as a arrows above/under a candle. You should wait until the candle closes! Arrows are not re-painted Trade sessions: London and New York section Currency pairs: EUR/GRB Working time frame: M1 Expiration time: 1 minute The indicator also shows good results when using the martingale strategy - "M
FREE
EZ Binary AUCA Pair
Tuan Anh Dao
Indicators
The indicator allows you to trade binary options. The recommended time frame is М1 and the expiration time is 1 minutes. The indicator suitable for auto and manual trading. A possible signal is specified as a arrows above/under a candle. You should wait until the candle closes! Arrows are not re-painted Trade sessions: London and New York section Currency pairs: AUD/CAD Working time frame: M1 Expiration time: 1 minute The indicator also shows good results when using the martingale strategy - "Ma
FREE
Ska ZigZag Line
NKATEKO VUKOSI LEROY MASANGO
Indicators
Ska ZigZag Line indicator determines the overbought and oversold regions within a trend. The indicator determines the overbought region by the candlestick high and the oversold region by the candlestick low in a form of a line. To utilize the full strategy i recommend using "Ska ZigZag Line" together with "Ska ZigZag BuySell". NOTE: This indicator is a line based indicator. HOW TO USE: Sell Signal; Place a sell trade when the Ska ZigZag BuySell indicator arrow appear on top of the Ska ZigZag Lin
FREE
CCI Trend finder
Jose Ramon Miranda Ramos
Indicators
CCI Trend Finder indicator with different colors at levels 0, 100 and -100. The cross is a signal for "123 Exit" as presented by MPlay and used in Woodies CCI system. This exit signal is effective especially in short-term breakout trades, because it prevents early exiting at small corrections.  This indicator is great for having it as an extra tool for your analysis.
FREE
Stochastic Rsi Alert
Biswarup Banerjee
3 (1)
Indicators
Introducing the Stoch RSI MT4, an innovative trading indicator designed to enhance your trading strategies by combining the strengths of the Stochastic oscillator with the Relative Strength Index (RSI). Ideal for both novice and experienced traders, this tool provides critical insights into market momentum and trend reversals. With the Stoch RSI MT4, you can make well-informed trading decisions by identifying optimal entry and exit points. This indicator offers a unique approach to timing trades
FREE
TradeDashboard
Cihan Akduman
Indicators
TradeDashboard Comprehensive MT4 Indicator for Trade Visualization and Analysis Overview TradeDashboard is a powerful MetaTrader 4 indicator designed to enhance your trading experience by providing real-time visualization of take-profit levels for all open positions. This advanced tool goes beyond basic TP indicators by displaying comprehensive metrics including potential profits, losses, and total lot sizes, all directly on your chart. Key Features Take-Profit Visualization : Clearly displays h
FREE
Bollinger Bandwidth Indicator
Amirhossein Ghasemi Moroodi
Indicators
After 7 years I decided to release some of my own indicators and EAs for free. If you find them useful please  Show support with a 5-star rating! Your feedback keeps the free tools coming! See other my free tools as well here _________________________________ Bollinger Bandwidth Indicator for Advanced Market Volatility Analysis The Bollinger Bandwidth Indicator, meticulously developed in MQL4, is a sophisticated tool designed to elevate forex trading analysis. It harnesses the
FREE
Inversion Indicator MT4
Burak Baltaci
Indicators
-- Simple but effective. Inversion Indicator -  What is it? A trend-following overlay indicator that combines SuperTrend logic with exponential curve technology. It detects trend direction, draws a dynamic channel on the chart, and sends real-time alerts when the trend reverses. How does it work? The indicator calculates an exponential baseline using ATR and a SuperTrend factor. When price closes above or below this baseline, a trend reversal is confirmed. A green arrow marks the start of a
FREE
Price Retest
Suvashish Halder
4.88 (8)
Indicators
Introducing our exciting new Price Retest indicator! Get instant alerts when the price retests, giving you a powerful edge in your trading strategy. Remember to do your own analysis before making any moves in the market. MT5 Version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/118159/ Join To Learn Market Depth -   https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/suvashishfx Here’s a detailed explanation of how the Price Retest indicator works, its components, and how you can incorporate it into your trading str
FREE
Basic Harmonic Pattern
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
4.6 (62)
Indicators
This indicator identifies the most popular   Harmonic Patterns   which predict market reversal points.  These harmonic patterns are price formations that are constantly repeating in the forex market and suggest possible future price movements /    Free MT5 Version Dashboard Scanner for this indicator: ( Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard ) Comparison of "Basic Harmonic Pattern" vs. "Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard" Indicators Feature Basic Harmonic Pattern Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard Fu
FREE
Follow The Line
Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
3.94 (16)
Indicators
FOLLOW THE LINE GET THE FULL VERSION HERE: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/36024 This indicator obeys the popular maxim that: "THE TREND IS YOUR FRIEND" It paints a GREEN line for BUY and also paints a RED line for SELL.  It gives alarms and alerts of all kinds. IT DOES NOT REPAINT and can be used for all currency pairs and timeframes. Yes, as easy and simple as that. Even a newbie can use it to make great and reliable trades. NB: For best results, get my other premium indicators for more
FREE
Hi Low Levels Last Day MT4
Igor Vishnevskii
5 (1)
Indicators
The free version of the Hi Low Last Day MT4 indicator . The Hi Low Levels Last Day MT4 indicator shows the high and low of the last trading day . The ability to change the color of the lines is available . Try the full version of the Hi Low Last Day MT4 indicator , in which additional indicator features are available : Displaying the minimum and maximum of the second last day Displaying the minimum and maximum of the previous week Sound alert when crossing max . and min . levels Selecting an arb
FREE
Bitcoin 999
Ahmed Ragab Ramadan Abdelfattah
Indicators
Bitcoin 999  - is a trend indicator that automatically analyzes the market and provides information about the trend and each of its changes, as well as giving signals for entering trades without redrawing! The indicator uses each candle, analyzing them separately. referring to different impulses - up or down impulse. Exact entry points into transactions for currencies, crypto, metals, stocks, indices!  Main functions: Accurate entry signals WITHOUT REPAINTING! Once a signal appears, it remains
FREE
LineBreakMT4
Nattadecha Tangpakinwat
Indicators
Key Features: Type of Indicator: Line Break Chart Indicator Usage: Identifying trend reversals and potential market turning points. Input Parameters: The primary input parameter is 'Lines_Break,' which represents the number of lines the price needs to move to create a new line in the opposite direction. How it works: The indicator draws green and red histogram bars to represent the line break chart. Green bars indicate an upward trend, and red bars indicate a downward trend. The indicator calcul
FREE
IMA Finder MT4
Mubashir Mohamed Quraish Albarakat
Indicators
This indicator is designed based on the Moving Origin indicator When the moving origin indicator breaks the price, this indicator gives a signal It is useful for better viewing of signals and analysis on them Attributes: Can be used in all symbols Can be used in all time frames Too many signals Simple and quick settings Easy way to work Settings: period: like moving average settings alarmShow: If you want to receive an alert in Metatrader after receiving the signal, enable this setting alarmS
FREE
Ava Swan Pro Signal
Nirundorn Promphao
4.5 (2)
Indicators
The principle of this indicator is very simple: detecting the candlestick pattern in M30 timeframe, then monitoring the return point of graph by using the pullback of High-Low of M5 Candlestick and finally predicting BUY and SELL signal with arrows, alerts and notifications. The parameters are fixed and automatically calculated on each time frame. Example: If you install indicator on XAUUSD, timeframe M5: the indicator will detect the reversal, pullback, price action on this timeframe (for exa
FREE
Your Chart
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
5 (1)
Indicators
Enhance your trading experience with the Your Chart indicator! This free and highly customizable tool allows traders to merge multiple timeframes into a single, clean candlestick display without altering the original chart. With Your Chart , you can set the number of bars per custom candle – for example, combine every 18 M1 candles into one for a broader view of market trends. Key Features: Custom Candlestick Formation : Choose how many bars to merge into one candle, offering a flexible view of
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
5 (27)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER  is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets
SR Liquidity
Oleg Rodin
5 (2)
Indicators
SR Liquidity is a trading indicator designed to reveal the hidden zones where market liquidity concentrates and price reacts most strongly. These special liquidity areas act as powerful support and resistance levels, giving you a clear map of where the market is most likely to reverse. Instead of drawing ordinary Support/Resistance lines, SR Liquidity analyzes real price behavior to detect the zones where buying and selling pressure accumulate. These are actually the pools of liquidity that driv
Neuro Poseidon MT4
Daria Rezueva
4.8 (45)
Indicators
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for all
DayTrader PRO MT4
Davit Beridze
4.33 (3)
Indicators
DayTrader PRO (Buy DayTrader PRO and Get another Paid Self Optimizing indicator for Free as Bonus) DayTrader PRO   is an advanced trading indicator that combines John Ehlers' Laguerre Filter with a powerful Auto-Optimization Engine. Instead of using fixed parameters, the indicator automatically searches for the best settings based on recent market conditions, helping you adapt to changing volatility without constant manual adjustments. The indicator generates clear   BUY   and   SELL   signals
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (171)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING  INSTRUCTIONS   AND GREAT EXTRA INDICATORS  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is a
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (104)
Indicators
Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This dashboard software is working on 28 currency pairs plus one. It is based on 2 of our main indicators (Advanced Currency Strength 28 and Advanced Currency Impulse). It gives a great overview of the entire Forex market plus Gold or 1 indices. It shows Advanced Currency Strength values, currency speed of movement and signals for 28 Forex pairs in all (9) timeframes. Imagine how your trading will improve when you can watch
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
5 (11)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for   the 2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging price action trading indic
BTMM State Engine Pro MT4
Garry James Goodchild
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 4. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status,
Zoryk Gold mt4
Reda El Koutbane
5 (1)
Indicators
discount ends soon original price 69 $ ZORYK — Advanced XAUUSD Signal System for MetaTrader 4 You know the feeling. You spend time analyzing gold. You wait for the entry. You finally open the trade, and price immediately moves against you. You close too early, move the Stop Loss, or hesitate for a few seconds. Then the market reaches the exact destination you originally expected without you. The direction was not always the problem. The real problem was uncertainty. You did not know exactl
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (31)
Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (5)
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
Forex Breath System
Oleg Rodin
5 (5)
Indicators
Forex Breath System is a trend based trading system which can be used with any market. You can use this system with currencies, metals, commodities, indices, crypto and even stocks. It can also be used with any time frame. The system is universal. It shows trend and provides arrow signals with the trend. The indicator can also provide you with a special type of alerts when the signals appear in the direction of the trend which makes trend trading an easy task. The indicator is very easy to use a
KT Renko Patterns MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
2.33 (3)
Indicators
KT Renko Patterns identifies eight formations on an existing live Renko chart and draws the pattern structure, a stop-loss reference, and Fibonacci target levels directly on the chart. Set up the Renko chart first. MetaTrader does not create Renko charts by default. Open a live Renko chart with the generator of your choice, then attach this indicator to that chart. The indicator analyzes Renko bricks. It does not create the bricks or place trades. As new bricks arrive, the indicator watches for
Gold Signal Pro XAUUSD with Auto TP SL
Genki Andou
5 (3)
Indicators
KURAMA GOLD SIGNAL PRO (MT4) — 7-Layer Filter, Auto TP/SL, Quality Score & Signal History Save | Complete XAUUSD Trading System No repaint in real time. The moment a signal appears, the arrow, entry, TP and SL are locked on the spot and never move afterward. What you trade is this real-time signal. And in v7.20, every signal that is actually sent is auto-saved and restored exactly after restart. BUYER BONUS Buy the lifetime license and receive AI Zone Radar (
Angle Indicator
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Angle Iindicator - is an indicator for identifying direction changes and trend confirmation. It analyzes price behavior and identifies reversal points, identifying peaks and troughs on the chart. It supports trend directions. Suitable for use on any financial instruments and timeframes. The internal parameters are already configured; all you need to do is place the indicator on the chart and set the "Multiplier" parameter for the desired result. The indicator generates arrows on the current ca
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
4.75 (8)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Smart Trend Trading System   is currently available for $99. The price will   increase to $199   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Smart Trend Trading System, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. Smart Trend Trading System is a complete non-repainting, non-re
Prop Firm Sniper
Mohamed Hassan
4.33 (6)
Indicators
Prop Firm Sniper MT4  is a professional market structure indicator that automatically identifies high-probability BUY and SELL opportunities using BOS and CHoCH analysis. Recommended Timeframes: For backtesting, use the indicator on   M5 or M15   for Gold (XAUUSD), and   M15 or H1   for more volatile Forex pairs such as   GBPUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP , and similar markets. CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO CLAIM YOUR FREE BONUSES! Prop Firm Sniper  is a professional market structure indicator designed t
Automated Actual Support Resistance A2SR
Yohana Parmi
4.85 (62)
Indicators
A. What is A2SR ?   * It's a leading technical indicator (no repaint, no lagging). -- Guidance : -- at   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/734748/page4#comment_16532516 -- and  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/yohana/blog .. MT5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/140111 A2SR has a special technique in determining the levels of Support ( demand ) and Resistance ( supply ) . Unlike the ordinary way that we seen on the net, A2SR has a original concept in determining actual SR levels.
IQ FX Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (2)
Indicators
IQ FX Gann Levels a precision trading indicator based on W.D. Gann’s square root methods . It plots real-time, non-repainting support and resistance levels to help traders confidently spot intraday and scalping opportunities with high accuracy. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst, whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient mathematics which proved to be extremely accurate. Setup & Guide:  Download  MT5 Ver
Price Action Sniper
Elmira Memish
5 (3)
Indicators
Price Action Sniper is designed to trade the Price Action on the desired chart time frame. - Trend Reversals. - Trend Continuation. - Brekaouts. - Good tool for Binary Options Price action forms the basis for all technical analysis of a currency pair, commodity or other asset chart. Many short-term traders rely exclusively on price action and the formations and trends extrapolated from it to make trading decisions. Technical analysis as a practice is a derivative of price action since it uses p
Finesia Sniper
Robby Suhendrawan
Indicators
Finesia Scalper - High Probability & Non-Repainting System Discounted   Price   !!     Secure the Lowest Price Today. Next The price will increase to   250 USD . Are you looking for a powerful, high-probability trading indicator that removes the guesswork from your chart? Finesia Scalper is a professional-grade, 100% non-repainting trading tool designed to provide you with ultimate precision. Built on a proven algorithm, this indicator seamlessly combines three highly effective trading methodolo
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (68)
Indicators
Scalper Inside PRO helps you read the intraday trend and plan a trade before you enter the market. It is built around three exclusive strategies for a sharper read of the market. The moment a signal appears, the indicator evaluates market direction and calculates the key levels, so you see the potential entry, the expected stop-loss and several profit-taking levels in advance. Detailed performance statistics show how different instruments and strategies performed in history and help you pick ass
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (302)
Indicators
Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the pot
PZ Turning Points MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
1 (1)
Indicators
Identify key turning points with reliable fractal analysis This indicator examines the price structure of fractals of different periods to determine possible reversal points in the market, providing timing to positional traders that already have a fundamental or technical valuation model. Unlike its younger brother, Reversal Fractals , this indicator won't miss reversals because of the period selected, and will find reversal fractals on a zig-zag fashion, ignoring those reversals which do not
Forex Gump Laser
Andrey Kozak
Indicators
Friends, we present to your attention our new Forex Gump Laser indicator. Since there are no designers in our team, but mainly mathematicians, financiers, programmers and traders, we did not make any special changes in the indicator design. In appearance, it resembles the usual Forex Gump. On the other hand, Forex Gump has become not just the name of an indicator, it is a brand. And we try to preserve the corporate identity in all its varieties. The whole essence of the indicator in its operatio
Level Breakout Indicator
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Level Breakout Indicator is a technical analysis product that works from upper and lower boundaries, which can determine the direction of the trend. Works on candle 0 without redrawing or delays. In its work, it uses a system of different indicators, the parameters of which have already been configured and combined into a single parameter - “ Scale ”, which performs gradation of periods. The indicator is easy to use, does not require any calculations, using a single parameter you need to select
PZ Lopez Trend MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
Indicators
Noise filtering: the key to mastering trends This indicator tracks the market trend with an unmatched reliability, by ignoring sudden fluctuations and market noise. It has been designed to trend-trade intraday charts and small timeframes. Its winning ratio is around 85%. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Amazingly easy to trade Find oversold/overbought situations Enjoy noise-free trading at all times Avoid being whipsawed in intraday charts The indi
Scalper Vault
Oleg Rodin
5 (38)
Indicators
Scalper Vault is a professional scalping system which provides you with everything you need for successful scalping. This indicator is a complete trading system which can be used by forex and binary options traders. The recommended time frame is M5. The system provides you with accurate arrow signals in the direction of the trend. It also provides you with top and bottom signals and Gann market levels. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFT
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
ReTest Histogram ms
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
More from author
Area of Interest MT5
Suvashish Halder
4.81 (21)
Indicators
The   Area of Interest (AOI) Indicator   is a powerful tool designed to help traders identify key market zones where price reactions are highly probable. This indicator specifically highlights two critical zones: Seller AOI (Area of Interest) : This zone represents areas where sellers are likely to enter the market, often acting as resistance. When the price approaches or touches this zone, it signals that a potential sell-off could occur. Buyer  A OI (Area of Interest) : The BOI zone identifie
FREE
Order Blocks Breaker
Suvashish Halder
5 (2)
Indicators
Introducing Order Blocks Breaker , a brand-new way to identify and leverage order blocks in your trading strategy. After developing multiple order block tools with unique concepts, I’m proud to present this tool that takes things to the next level. Unlike previous tools, Order Blocks Breaker not only identifies order blocks but also highlights Breaker Order Blocks —key areas where the price is likely to retest after a breakout. MT5 -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/124102/ This tool inco
Pro Support Resistance MT5
Suvashish Halder
4.92 (73)
Indicators
This is the best Support and Resistance Indicator on the market, and it shows both confirmed Support and Resistance as well as Retests. Support & Resistance: Support marks where buying demand halts price declines, acting as a safety net. Resistance caps price surges, driven by selling pressure. Traders leverage these levels to predict reversals, plan entries, exits, and manage risks, making them trading's fundamental guideposts. Join To Learn Market Depth -   https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/su
FREE
Order Blocks Breaker MT5
Suvashish Halder
Indicators
Introducing   Order Blocks Breaker , a brand-new way to identify and leverage order blocks in your trading strategy. After developing multiple order block tools with unique concepts, I’m proud to present this tool that takes things to the next level. Unlike previous tools,   Order Blocks Breaker   not only identifies order blocks but also highlights   Breaker Order Blocks —key areas where the price is likely to retest after a breakout. MT4 -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/124101/ This t
Price Retest MT5
Suvashish Halder
4.83 (6)
Indicators
Introducing our exciting new Price Retest indicator! Get instant alerts when the price retests, giving you a powerful edge in your trading strategy. Remember to do your own analysis before making any moves in the market. MT4 Version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/118031 Join To Learn Market Depth -   https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/suvashishfx Here’s a detailed explanation of how the Price Retest indicator works, its components, and how you can incorporate it into your trading strat
FREE
Volume Delta Candles
Suvashish Halder
Indicators
Volume Delta Candles offer a straightforward way to analyze trading activity within each candle, making it easier to see what's happening without needing an extra volume indicator. This tool uses lower timeframe or real-time data to show the percentage of buying and selling volume within a candle as a colored bar. Make sure you understand Volume and Volume Delta before jumping in. If you’re not sure, reach out to me first for a quick rundown. But if you're already familiar, you're good to go! Ke
Power of Three MT5
Suvashish Halder
4.3 (10)
Indicators
The "Power of Three" (PO3) is a concept developed by the Inner Circle Trader (ICT) to illustrate a three-stage approach used by smart money in the markets:   Accumulation, Manipulation, and Distribution . ICT traders view this as a foundational pattern that can explain the formation of any candle on a price chart. In simple terms, this concept is effective for any time frame, as long as there's a defined start, highest point, lowest point, and end. MT4 -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/1
FREE
Consolidation Zone MT5
Suvashish Halder
4.83 (6)
Indicators
Consolidation Zone   Indicator is a powerful tool designed for traders to identify and capitalize on consolidation patterns in the market. This innovative indicator detects consolidation areas and provides timely alerts when the price breaks above or below these zones, enabling traders to make informed trading decisions. MT4 Version :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/118734 Join To Learn Market Depth -   https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/suvashishfx Key Features: 1.   Consolidation Det
FREE
Breakout Potential MT5
Suvashish Halder
5 (1)
Indicators
Exclusive Arrival: Presenting for the First Time . This is your secret weapon for predicting which way the wind will blow with the next market shift. It assists you in developing your trading strategy by predicting the direction of the next candle.  Compatible with forex, stocks, and cryptocurrencies on all timeframes, but higher timeframes are recommended. MT4 Version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/108931/ How does it work ? It's pretty neat. The algorithm separates green and red ca
Area of Interest
Suvashish Halder
4.78 (9)
Indicators
The Area of Interest (AOI) Indicator is a powerful tool designed to help traders identify key market zones where price reactions are highly probable. This indicator specifically highlights two critical zones: Seller AOI (Area of Interest) : This zone represents areas where sellers are likely to enter the market, often acting as resistance. When the price approaches or touches this zone, it signals that a potential sell-off could occur. Buyer  A OI (Area of Interest) : The BOI zone identifies re
FREE
Volume Order Blocks
Suvashish Halder
5 (10)
Indicators
Introducing the   Volume Order Blocks  indicator, a game-changing tool designed for traders who demand precision and clarity in their market analysis. This advanced indicator not only identifies order blocks but also integrates crucial volumetric data, allowing you to gauge the strength of these blocks with unparalleled accuracy. MT5 version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/121238/   Key Features of the Volume   Order Blocks: Bullish & Bearish Order Blocks:   Easily visualize and dif
SMT Divergence Pro
Suvashish Halder
Indicators
SMT (Smart Money Technique) Divergence refers to the price divergence between correlated assets or their relationship to inversely correlated assets.  By analyzing SMT Divergence, traders can gain insights into the market's institutional structure and identify whether smart money is accumulating or distributing assets.  Every price fluctuation should be confirmed by market symmetry, and any price asymmetry indicates an SMT Divergence, suggesting a potential trend reversal. MT5 Version -  https:/
Price Retest
Suvashish Halder
4.88 (8)
Indicators
Introducing our exciting new Price Retest indicator! Get instant alerts when the price retests, giving you a powerful edge in your trading strategy. Remember to do your own analysis before making any moves in the market. MT5 Version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/118159/ Join To Learn Market Depth -   https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/suvashishfx Here’s a detailed explanation of how the Price Retest indicator works, its components, and how you can incorporate it into your trading str
FREE
Power of Three
Suvashish Halder
4.67 (3)
Indicators
The "Power of Three" (PO3) is a concept developed by the Inner Circle Trader (ICT) to illustrate a three-stage approach used by smart money in the markets: Accumulation, Manipulation, and Distribution . ICT traders view this as a foundational pattern that can explain the formation of any candle on a price chart. In simple terms, this concept is effective for any time frame, as long as there's a defined start, highest point, lowest point, and end. MT5 -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/124
FREE
Consolidation Zone
Suvashish Halder
5 (6)
Indicators
Consolidation Zone Indicator is a powerful tool designed for traders to identify and capitalize on consolidation patterns in the market. This innovative indicator detects consolidation areas and provides timely alerts when the price breaks above or below these zones, enabling traders to make informed trading decisions. MT5 Version :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/118748 Join To Learn Market Depth -   https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/suvashishfx Key Features: 1. Consolidation Detecti
FREE
Pro Support Resistance
Suvashish Halder
4.88 (8)
Indicators
This is the best Support and Resistance Indicator on the market, and it shows both confirmed Support and Resistance as well as Retests. Support & Resistance: Support marks where buying demand halts price declines, acting as a safety net. Resistance caps price surges, driven by selling pressure. Traders leverage these levels to predict reversals, plan entries, exits, and manage risks, making them trading's fundamental guideposts. Join To Learn Market Depth -   https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/suv
FREE
Smart Volatility Index MT5
Suvashish Halder
4.86 (7)
Indicators
This is one of the most popular and highly rated   volatility index (VIX)   indicators on the market. It provides the same readings as the VIX does for stock indexes. However, this indicator works across all asset classes.  VIX Fix Finds Market Bottoms.  This indicator is not for inexperienced traders. Use it for day and swing trading. MT4 Version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/112238 Join To Learn Market Depth -   https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/suvashishfx Bernard Baruch summe
FREE
Trading Notes MT5
Suvashish Halder
Libraries
Trading Notes   is an innovative tool designed for traders to streamline their decision-making process by allowing them to write and display important reminders or short details directly over their trading charts. This essential feature ensures that traders have quick access to their personalized checklist before opening any positions, enhancing their trading efficiency and accuracy. MT4 Version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/120613 Join To Learn Market Depth -  https://www.mql5.co
FREE
Higher Timeframe Chart Overlay
Suvashish Halder
Indicators
Higher Timeframe Chart Overlay will display higher timeframe candles, including the number of candles high/low you specify. You no longer need to switch timeframes to check the candles. Everything can be shown in one chart. MT5 Version :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/115682 Almost everything can be change as you want. You can change/set: - Choose different colors for the body and top/bottom wicks. - Panel's height and width. - The width of the body and wicks - Change background a
Smart Fibo Zones
Suvashish Halder
5 (4)
Indicators
Smart Fibo Zones are powerful, auto-generated Fibonacci Retracements that are anchored to key market structure shifts . These zones serve as critical Supply and Demand levels, guiding you to identify potential price reactions and confirm market direction.  Fibonacci calculations, widely used by professional traders, can be complex when it comes to identifying highs and lows. However, Smart Fibo Zones simplify this process by automatically highlighting order blocks and key zones, complete with St
Volume Order Blocks MT5
Suvashish Halder
4.6 (10)
Indicators
Introducing the Volume Order Blocks indicator, a game-changing tool designed for traders who demand precision and clarity in their market analysis. This advanced indicator not only identifies order blocks but also integrates crucial volumetric data, allowing you to gauge the strength of these blocks with unparalleled accuracy. MT4 version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/121237/ Key Features of the Volume Order Blocks: Bullish & Bearish Order Blocks: Easily visualize and differentiat
Cup and Handle MT5
Suvashish Halder
4.5 (8)
Indicators
Live Trading Results   MT4 Version Contact for Manual Guide   Next Price $125 Free Scanner   Dashboard  (Contact me)   Strategy -   Breakout  /   Retest   /   Aggressive Hello Everyone, We are excited to introduce one of the most reliable and high win rate patterns in trading: the Cup and Handle . This is the first time we are releasing this meticulously crafted indicator, boasting an impressive 95% success rate . It is versatile and effective across all types of pairs, stocks
Manage Multiple Positions MT5
Suvashish Halder
Utilities
Tired of manually adjusting stop-loss and take-profit levels for multiple positions across different pairs? The Manage Multiple Positions Expert Advisor is your solution. MT4 Version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/120916/ This powerful tool streamlines your trading experience by allowing you to manage multiple positions on a single pair with ease. Modify stop-loss and take-profit levels for all open positions on a specific pair with a single click. Plus, the EA provides clear visibili
Smart Volatility Index
Suvashish Halder
4.5 (2)
Indicators
This is one of the most popular and highly rated volatility index (VIX) indicators on the market. It provides the same readings as the VIX does for stock indexes. However, this indicator works across all asset classes.  VIX Fix Finds Market Bottoms.  This indicator is not for inexperienced traders. Use it for day and swing trading. MT5 Version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/112284 Join To Learn Market Depth -   https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/suvashishfx Bernard Baruch summed i
FREE
Trading Notes
Suvashish Halder
5 (3)
Libraries
Trading Notes is an innovative tool designed for traders to streamline their decision-making process by allowing them to write and display important reminders or short details directly over their trading charts. This essential feature ensures that traders have quick access to their personalized checklist before opening any positions, enhancing their trading efficiency and accuracy. MT5 Version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/120617 Join To Learn Market Depth -   https://www.mql5.com
FREE
Smart Fibo Zones MT5
Suvashish Halder
5 (1)
Indicators
Smart Fibo Zones   are powerful, auto-generated Fibonacci Retracements that are anchored to key   market structure shifts . These zones serve as critical   Supply and Demand   levels, guiding you to identify potential price reactions and confirm market direction.  Fibonacci  calculations, widely used by professional traders, can be complex when it comes to identifying highs and lows. However,  Smart Fibo Zones  simplify this process by automatically highlighting order blocks and key zones, compl
Higher Timeframe Candles MT5
Suvashish Halder
4 (2)
Indicators
Higher Timeframe Chart Overlay will display higher timeframe candles, including the number of candles high/low you specify. You no longer need to switch timeframes to check the candles. Everything can be shown in one chart. Get Full Version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/115682 Please feel free Contact me if you have any questions   regarding    this tool. 
FREE
Fibonacci Volatility Bands MT5
Suvashish Halder
4 (1)
Indicators
The Fibonacci Volatility Bands indicator is a refined tool designed to enhance your market analysis by integrating Fibonacci retracements with the Bollinger Bands concept. This indicator visually highlights potential areas of support and resistance, providing traders with a clearer understanding of price fluctuations and volatility. MT4 Version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/126421/ The core of the Fibonacci Volatility Bands is built around a Volume Weighted Moving Average (VWMA) that
FREE
Pairs Navigator MT5
Suvashish Halder
Utilities
Pairs Navigator   is a simple and easy-to-use tool that allows you to view all of your charts in a single window. This eliminates the need to open multiple charts from the Market Watch window, saving you time and effort. Pairs Navigator is also very lightweight, so it will not put a strain on your RAM or cause your MT4/5 platform to hang. To use Pairs Navigator, simply drag and drop the currency pairs you want to view into the Pairs Navigator window. You can then easily switch between charts by
FREE
Bongo AUDCHF
Suvashish Halder
3 (4)
Experts
This EA only created for AUDCHF with an Risk Reward 1:2 Download Set Files - CLICK HERE NO GRID, NO MARTINGALE and NO MORE OVERTRADING.     Add This to Activate News Filter -  https://ec.forexprostools.com/ Features :-  Symbol AUDCHF Brokers IC Markets, Tickmill, Pepperstone Account Type Raw Spread, Pro, Razor Leverage  Recommended 1:500  Timeframe  15M Settings  Download Minimum Deposit  $100 Risk Reward  1:2 Strategy Market Movement Why Should You Use This EA: Market Movement Strategy. Hard
FREE
Filter:
Sutatong
408
Sutatong 2025.04.17 14:25 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Reply to review