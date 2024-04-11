Higher Timeframe Candles MT4
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Suvashish Halder💧 PRO TIP - Don't Open Orders Where You See, Open Them Where Others Can't!
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- Version: 1.0
Higher Timeframe Chart Overlay will display higher timeframe candles, including the number of candles high/low you specify.
You no longer need to switch timeframes to check the candles. Everything can be shown in one chart.
Get Full Version - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/115680
Please feel free Contact me if you have any questions regarding this tool.
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