Higher Timeframe Candles MT5

4

Higher Timeframe Chart Overlay will display higher timeframe candles, including the number of candles high/low you specify.
You no longer need to switch timeframes to check the candles. Everything can be shown in one chart.

Get Full Version - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/115682

Please feel free Contact me if you have any questions regarding  this tool. 


Reviews 3
Andrew Ocampo
115
Andrew Ocampo 2024.06.22 00:50 
 

this indi help me alot , i dont need to change timeframe , is awesome!

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LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
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FiboSniper Pro – Professional Multi-Filter Fibonacci Grid Trading System FiboSniper Pro is an advanced technical trading indicator system that combines Fibonacci Envelopes with multi-layer filters including ADX, EMA, RSI, ATR, and Time Filters to help identify   filtered entry opportunities , along with automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit levels based on ATR volatility. It is specifically designed for traders who focus on M5 scalping strategies. After purchase, please contact me to receive instr
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Peyman Bayat
7653
Peyman Bayat 2024.10.30 14:13 
 

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SWIFTYRENTALS (Pty) Ltd
2163
Kwanele Cuba 2024.08.31 06:41 
 

Great work noss. Where is the paid version

Andrew Ocampo
115
Andrew Ocampo 2024.06.22 00:50 
 

this indi help me alot , i dont need to change timeframe , is awesome!

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