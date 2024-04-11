Higher Timeframe Candles MT5
- Indicators
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Suvashish Halder💧 PRO TIP - Don't Open Orders Where You See, Open Them Where Others Can't!
📈 Decoding Market Phases Like Never Before – The SuvashishFx Revolution!
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 11 April 2024
Higher Timeframe Chart Overlay will display higher timeframe candles, including the number of candles high/low you specify.
You no longer need to switch timeframes to check the candles. Everything can be shown in one chart.
Get Full Version - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/115682
Please feel free Contact me if you have any questions regarding this tool.
this indi help me alot , i dont need to change timeframe , is awesome!