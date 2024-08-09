Volume Order Blocks MT5

4.6

Introducing the Volume Order Blocks indicator, a game-changing tool designed for traders who demand precision and clarity in their market analysis. This advanced indicator not only identifies order blocks but also integrates crucial volumetric data, allowing you to gauge the strength of these blocks with unparalleled accuracy.

MT4 version - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/121237/

📈 Key Features of the Volume Order Blocks:

  • Bullish & Bearish Order Blocks: Easily visualize and differentiate between bullish and bearish order blocks on your chart, giving you a clear understanding of market sentiment.

  • Volumetric Information: Enable or disable the display of volumetric data within the order blocks. This unique feature lets you see the total volume of each block, including the bullish/bearish volume ratio, helping you assess the potential strength and reliability of the blocks.

  • Historic Zones: Choose to display or hide historic order block zones, giving you control over your chart's appearance and focusing on the most relevant data.

  • Visual Customization: Tailor the look of your order blocks to suit your preferences with a variety of styling options. Make your charts not only functional but also visually appealing.

  • Multi Timeframe (MTF) Feature: MTF functionality lets you analyze order blocks across different timeframes seamlessly. This means you can correlate short-term trends with long-term market movements, providing deeper insights and a more robust trading strategy.

🚀 How It Works:

Order blocks form when a significant number of market orders accumulate within a specific price range. The Volumized Order Blocks indicator identifies these zones using specific chart formations. What sets this tool apart is its ability to consider both high and low volumes when determining the strength of an order block.

  • Bullish Order Blocks: The strength is gauged by comparing the total volume of the last two bars (high volume) against the volume of the oldest bar in the formation (low volume).

  • Bearish Order Blocks: Here, the low volume is defined by the total of the last two bars, while the oldest bar represents the high volume.

This method gives you a deeper insight into the strength of each order block, allowing for more informed trading decisions.

🔥 What Makes It Unique?

The Volume Order Blocks indicator stands out due to its ability to display the total volume within an order block, along with a detailed bullish/bearish volume ratio. This level of detail is crucial for traders looking to understand the true power behind a price movement. Additionally, the indicator can combine overlapping order block zones, resulting in cleaner, more organized charts that are easier to analyze.

⚙️ Customizable Settings:

  1. General Configuration:

    • Volumetric Info: Toggle the display of volumetric information within order blocks.
    • Zone Invalidation: Choose between using the wick or the close price for invalidating an order block.
    • Swing Length: Adjust the swing length to control how the indicator identifies order block formations. Smaller values will detect smaller blocks, offering flexibility based on your trading style.

  2. Alerts: Stay on top of market movements with three types of alerts:

    • Entry Alert: Notifies you when the price enters an order block zone.
    • Break Alert: Alerts you when the price breaks through a zone.
    • Retest Alert: Get notified when the price retests a broken zone.

📌 Why Choose Volume Order Blocks?

This indicator is perfect for traders who want a deeper, more informed analysis of the markets. With its ability to incorporate volumetric data and its flexible customization options, Volumized Order Blocks offers a clear advantage in understanding market dynamics and making better trading decisions.

Start trading smarter with the Volume Order Blocks indicator today and take your market analysis to the next level!

Feel free to contact me if you need any assistance.


Reviews 11
v2tokyo
145
v2tokyo 2026.03.19 15:09 
 

This is amazing — in a really good way. It feels almost like a cheat.

999107
120
999107 2024.10.15 18:26 
 

Very good tool when understand smc

alhalawi
222
alhalawi 2024.10.09 11:24 
 

Great Indicator in addition to great support, i will try other indicators from author simple and effective

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Filter:
v2tokyo
145
v2tokyo 2026.03.19 15:09 
 

This is amazing — in a really good way. It feels almost like a cheat.

Suvashish Halder
189414
Reply from developer Suvashish Halder 2026.03.19 15:51
Thank you for your trust. Wish you all the best and happy trading 💚
glyx2003
26
glyx2003 2024.11.29 01:35 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Suvashish Halder
189414
Reply from developer Suvashish Halder 2024.11.29 13:26
Hello, don't know why you left negative feedback. There is a comment section there you can post your issues, and I've already contact you. Please respond and share with me live. Don't become a fake reviewer. Thank you.
999107
120
999107 2024.10.15 18:26 
 

Very good tool when understand smc

Suvashish Halder
189414
Reply from developer Suvashish Halder 2024.10.16 06:14
Thank you for your trust. Wish you all the best and happy trading 💚
Agbakeleke Idowu
734
Agbakeleke Idowu 2024.10.15 14:38 
 

Complete rubbish indicator just like every other indicator out there. It is just the normal order blocks... The volume added to it is just fake. They are not Accurate at all. Just design of Green and red on order blocks that doesn't change affect or have any influence on price. It's a wasted money buying this. Don't look at all these fake reviews. It is completely a trash indicator

Suvashish Halder
189414
Reply from developer Suvashish Halder 2024.10.15 16:35
Thank you for sharing your feedback. I noticed that you never reached out to me for support or to ask any questions about how the indicator works. I offer personal assistance to help users understand its full potential, and I’m always happy to help. Regarding your comment about "fake reviews," I assure you that transparency is key, and it's clear which reviews are genuine. That said, I wish you the best in your trading and encourage a more positive approach in the future. Thank you.
alhalawi
222
alhalawi 2024.10.09 11:24 
 

Great Indicator in addition to great support, i will try other indicators from author simple and effective

Suvashish Halder
189414
Reply from developer Suvashish Halder 2024.10.10 07:40
Thank you for your trust. Wish you all the best and happy trading 💚
Igor Isakov
1195
Igor Isakov 2024.09.02 13:16 
 

Excellent tool for trading to everyone who clearly understand Smart Money strategy. Highly recommended.

I would suggest dear author to add to functionality of this indicator the ability to show OB from 2 time frames on same chart. It should be possible to choose the higher OB TF from the settings (very important). For example, indicator is on M5 chart and you see OB M5 and M30 on same chart.

Thanks again

>>>

Follow up after 9 months of using this perfect tool. The rating is still 5 stars, the last function to switch between TF on same chart is very good. I am using this indicator not only for day trading but also as good scalping tool. A kind request to author to add to indicator

an option to switch on/off Sound alarm with ability to choose sound file, please.

Have a great day all!

Suvashish Halder
189414
Reply from developer Suvashish Halder 2024.09.02 18:21
Thank you for your trust. Wish you all the best and happy trading 💚
Geneiryodan
1656
Geneiryodan 2024.08.27 19:03 
 

I bought Smart Fibo Zones MT5 yesterday and Volume Order Blocks MT5 today. I put these two indicators on the same chart. Looking at the chart, I felt that I could visually understand the timing of entry and closing. I would like to watch the author's Youtube to gain a deeper understanding. I can say without a doubt that I am glad I bought these two indicators!

Suvashish Halder
189414
Reply from developer Suvashish Halder 2024.08.27 19:15
Thank you for your trust. Wish you all the best and happy trading 💚
June Nguyen
684
June Nguyen 2024.08.24 14:22 
 

The indicator is really good, I highly appreciate it. The author is friendly and responds quickly to any questions. Everything is wonderful

Suvashish Halder
189414
Reply from developer Suvashish Halder 2024.08.24 16:44
Thank you for your trust. Wish you all the best and happy trading 💚
Roxylove
54
Roxylove 2024.08.15 22:54 
 

Awesome Product

Suvashish Halder
189414
Reply from developer Suvashish Halder 2024.08.16 18:29
Thank you for your trust. Wish you all the best and happy trading 💚
Muhammad Fahad Ahmed Muhammad Mohiuddi
1411
Muhammad Fahad Ahmed Muhammad Mohiuddi 2024.08.14 10:31 
 

amazing tool and support from the developer.

Suvashish Halder
189414
Reply from developer Suvashish Halder 2024.08.14 11:20
Thank you for your trust. Wish you all the best and happy trading 💚
Mus Khalil
106
Mus Khalil 2024.08.12 18:32 
 

I bought this indicator two days ago it's amazing I highly recommend it. I hope in the future to update the stop loss and take profit.

Suvashish Halder
189414
Reply from developer Suvashish Halder 2024.08.12 19:17
Thanks for your trust. Wish you all the best and happy trading 💚
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