Pro Support Resistance MT5

4.92

This is the best Support and Resistance Indicator on the market, and it shows both confirmed Support and Resistance as well as Retests.

Support & Resistance: Support marks where buying demand halts price declines, acting as a safety net. Resistance caps price surges, driven by selling pressure. Traders leverage these levels to predict reversals, plan entries, exits, and manage risks, making them trading's fundamental guideposts.

Join To Learn Market Depth - https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/suvashishfx

You can also find Premium and Discount Levels, Strong High/Low, Weak High/Low, Change of Character (CHoCH) and Break of Structure (BOS).

You can also find Fair Value Gap (FVG), Daily/Weekly/Monthly High/Low.

There are also alerts that go off when prices enter or break the zone.

You can use this tool to help you trade better.

Wish you the best and have happy trading. 

                                   ===================Revolutionize Your Trades: Master the Art of Next-Level Profitability! ===================


SMART LIQUIDITY LEVELS - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/106020

SMART LIQUIDITY PROFILE - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/109841

BREAKOUT POTENTIAL - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/108937


Reviews 83
Blaise Iradukunda
28
Blaise Iradukunda 2026.07.26 14:40 
 

SuperB Indicator

Eduardo Sanchéz
176
Eduardo Sanchéz 2026.06.15 08:07 
 

Muy buen indicador, muy útil

Doepie01
84
Doepie01 2026.06.14 14:10 
 

Great product. Thank you very much

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Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 is an MT5 indicator designed for traders who want to read market structure and the main price reaction zones directly on the chart. It combines BOS, ChoCH, Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Liquidity, Kill Zones, Volume Profile, and a compact dashboard for quick analysis. This indicator targets traders who use market structure, ICT and Smart Money concepts as a decision framework. It can help spot trend continuations, possible reversals, price imbala
Axiom Matrix
Issam Kassas
5 (5)
Indicators
LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
Indicators
Live Trading Signals Using M1 Quantum : Signal  (Trade executed automatically by the Quantum Trade Assistant , included free with this product.) Latest News : Version 1.64 has been released, All trades now have a Stop Loss placed behind the relevant Support/Resistance zones. The Smart Close function has also been improved to increase the EA’s performance in this version. Since August 9, the live signal has been running on Version 1.64. Price Plan: Current Price: $169 (Early Adopter Offer) Next
Crystal Quantum Pro
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (2)
Indicators
CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast. Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE , a clear STOP and TARGET , and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package. Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision sy
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (6)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
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The   Area of Interest (AOI) Indicator   is a powerful tool designed to help traders identify key market zones where price reactions are highly probable. This indicator specifically highlights two critical zones: Seller AOI (Area of Interest) : This zone represents areas where sellers are likely to enter the market, often acting as resistance. When the price approaches or touches this zone, it signals that a potential sell-off could occur. Buyer  A OI (Area of Interest) : The BOI zone identifie
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Order Blocks Breaker MT5
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Introducing   Order Blocks Breaker , a brand-new way to identify and leverage order blocks in your trading strategy. After developing multiple order block tools with unique concepts, I’m proud to present this tool that takes things to the next level. Unlike previous tools,   Order Blocks Breaker   not only identifies order blocks but also highlights   Breaker Order Blocks —key areas where the price is likely to retest after a breakout. MT4 -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/124101/ This t
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Suvashish Halder
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Indicators
The "Power of Three" (PO3) is a concept developed by the Inner Circle Trader (ICT) to illustrate a three-stage approach used by smart money in the markets:   Accumulation, Manipulation, and Distribution . ICT traders view this as a foundational pattern that can explain the formation of any candle on a price chart. In simple terms, this concept is effective for any time frame, as long as there's a defined start, highest point, lowest point, and end. MT4 -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/1
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Exclusive Arrival: Presenting for the First Time . This is your secret weapon for predicting which way the wind will blow with the next market shift. It assists you in developing your trading strategy by predicting the direction of the next candle.  Compatible with forex, stocks, and cryptocurrencies on all timeframes, but higher timeframes are recommended. MT4 Version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/108931/ How does it work ? It's pretty neat. The algorithm separates green and red ca
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Indicators
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4 (2)
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4 (1)
Indicators
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Libraries
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Suvashish Halder
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Pairs Navigator   is a simple and easy-to-use tool that allows you to view all of your charts in a single window. This eliminates the need to open multiple charts from the Market Watch window, saving you time and effort. Pairs Navigator is also very lightweight, so it will not put a strain on your RAM or cause your MT4/5 platform to hang. To use Pairs Navigator, simply drag and drop the currency pairs you want to view into the Pairs Navigator window. You can then easily switch between charts by
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Suvashish Halder
Indicators
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Suvashish Halder
3 (4)
Experts
This EA only created for AUDCHF with an Risk Reward 1:2 Download Set Files - CLICK HERE NO GRID, NO MARTINGALE and NO MORE OVERTRADING.     Add This to Activate News Filter -  https://ec.forexprostools.com/ Features :-  Symbol AUDCHF Brokers IC Markets, Tickmill, Pepperstone Account Type Raw Spread, Pro, Razor Leverage  Recommended 1:500  Timeframe  15M Settings  Download Minimum Deposit  $100 Risk Reward  1:2 Strategy Market Movement Why Should You Use This EA: Market Movement Strategy. Hard
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Pairs Navigator
Suvashish Halder
5 (2)
Utilities
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Blaise Iradukunda
28
Blaise Iradukunda 2026.07.26 14:40 
 

SuperB Indicator

Eduardo Sanchéz
176
Eduardo Sanchéz 2026.06.15 08:07 
 

Muy buen indicador, muy útil

Doepie01
84
Doepie01 2026.06.14 14:10 
 

Great product. Thank you very much

agpamungkas
14
agpamungkas 2026.05.27 05:31 
 

It's easier to read the trend by using the support and resistance levels. I used the standard setting to follow AUDUSD pair in 5M and 15M, works well, thank you.

olaham
447
olaham 2026.04.28 05:44 
 

Awesome indicator! Very useful! Love it!

gu01019
27
gu01019 2026.04.22 15:20 
 

Work very well. Expecially on XAUUSD. I think it works best on M15, M5.

Billy
25
Billy 2026.04.20 03:19 
 

Great indicator. Really helpful. Thank you Mr. Shuvashish. Appreciate your effort. Thank you for providing this for free. Wishing you peace of mind, good health and happiness!

Dwi Anto
26
Dwi Anto 2026.04.17 18:23 
 

A fantastic S&R indicator... thanks to this indicator, my EA is able to generate maximum profits.

CGTrade83
175
CGTrade83 2026.03.24 22:39 
 

Incredible work with this indicator, I am using it and it works perfectly and it is very accurate. Great work!!

Jovan Kadijevic
163
Jovan Kadijevic 2026.03.15 19:28 
 

This is an excellent indicator, saves time and provides the necessary information about the market in a moment. The least I can do is give you 5 stars!

Nikodem Dobrzynski
324
Nikodem Dobrzynski 2026.02.26 00:48 
 

A very good tool. Thank you for making it available for free. I wish you good luck and big earnings on the market.

Wojciech Witkiewicz
18
Wojciech Witkiewicz 2026.02.18 12:54 
 

This indicator is awesome! Thank you so much for sharing. Much appreciated. There is just one thing that I would change: could you kindly put all the drawings in the background, please? It would help a lot. Thank you beforehand...

Ovi_Forex
14
Ovi_Forex 2026.01.30 07:26 
 

Great indicator, easy to set up, easy to ask what you want to see. Congrats to the developer.

maniiiiiii
40
maniiiiiii 2026.01.25 14:45 
 

Hi man By any chance can l get the code ?

Sajjad Ahmed
38
Sajjad Ahmed 2026.01.24 16:04 
 

It is great to have this wonderful tool in my MT5. Thank you for keeping it free.

catchdwind
104
catchdwind 2025.12.30 14:17 
 

Great and reliable indicator. Helps with trading analysis.

SANTI1000 loera
42
SANTI1000 loera 2025.12.03 03:56 
 

EXCELENTE MUY UTIL

HOGJoerch63
579
HOGJoerch63 2025.11.13 10:20 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Fortstrend
344
Fortstrend 2025.10.29 15:57 
 

Совершенно чудесно все расписывает показывает отличный вариант для торговли

betocoin
44
betocoin 2025.10.24 14:35 
 

Ótimo.

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