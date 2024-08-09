Volume Order Blocks

5

Introducing the Volume Order Blocks indicator, a game-changing tool designed for traders who demand precision and clarity in their market analysis. This advanced indicator not only identifies order blocks but also integrates crucial volumetric data, allowing you to gauge the strength of these blocks with unparalleled accuracy.

MT5 version - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/121238/

📈 Key Features of the Volume Order Blocks:

  • Bullish & Bearish Order Blocks: Easily visualize and differentiate between bullish and bearish order blocks on your chart, giving you a clear understanding of market sentiment.

  • Volumetric Information: Enable or disable the display of volumetric data within the order blocks. This unique feature lets you see the total volume of each block, including the bullish/bearish volume ratio, helping you assess the potential strength and reliability of the blocks.

  • Historic Zones: Choose to display or hide historic order block zones, giving you control over your chart's appearance and focusing on the most relevant data.

  • Visual Customization: Tailor the look of your order blocks to suit your preferences with a variety of styling options. Make your charts not only functional but also visually appealing.

  • Multi Timeframe (MTF) Feature: MTF functionality lets you analyze order blocks across different timeframes seamlessly. This means you can correlate short-term trends with long-term market movements, providing deeper insights and a more robust trading strategy.

🚀 How It Work

Order blocks form when a significant number of market orders accumulate within a specific price range. The Volume Order Blocks indicator identifies these zones using specific chart formations. What sets this tool apart is its ability to consider both high and low volumes when determining the strength of an order block.

  • Bullish Order Blocks: The strength is gauged by comparing the total volume of the last two bars (high volume) against the volume of the oldest bar in the formation (low volume).

  • Bearish Order Blocks: Here, the low volume is defined by the total of the last two bars, while the oldest bar represents the high volume.

This method gives you a deeper insight into the strength of each order block, allowing for more informed trading decisions.

🔥 What Makes It Unique?

The Volume Order Blocks indicator stands out due to its ability to display the total volume within an order block, along with a detailed bullish/bearish volume ratio. This level of detail is crucial for traders looking to understand the true power behind a price movement. Additionally, the indicator can combine overlapping order block zones, resulting in cleaner, more organized charts that are easier to analyze.

⚙️ Customizable Settings:

  1. General Configuration:

    • Volumetric Info: Toggle the display of volumetric information within order blocks.
    • Zone Invalidation: Choose between using the wick or the close price for invalidating an order block.
    • Swing Length: Adjust the swing length to control how the indicator identifies order block formations. Smaller values will detect smaller blocks, offering flexibility based on your trading style.

  2. Alerts: Stay on top of market movements with three types of alerts:

    • Entry Alert: Notifies you when the price enters an order block zone.
    • Break Alert: Alerts you when the price breaks through a zone.
    • Retest Alert: Get notified when the price retests a broken zone.

📌 Why Choose Volume Order Blocks?

This indicator is perfect for traders who want a deeper, more informed analysis of the markets. With its ability to incorporate volumetric data and its flexible customization options, Volume Order Blocks offers a clear advantage in understanding market dynamics and making better trading decisions.

Start trading smarter with the Volume Order Blocks indicator today and take your market analysis to the next level!

Feel free to contact me if you need any assistance.


Reviews 12
rooipropwyn
19
rooipropwyn 2026.07.27 12:24 
 

verry nice.... developoer... can you upgrade it to have something added in that can warn of a beartrap or bulltrap for intraday trading...?

Shane McDonald
393
Shane McDonald 2025.07.22 01:03 
 

Fantastic product! One of the few indicators I can rely on for my discretionary based trading.

Jamesdelz
2778
Jamesdelz 2025.07.08 09:56 
 

Suvashish Halder this is the one that I wanted an alert added , i got too excited forgot which review i gave - volume order block as it appears alert thank you!

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PZ TRADING SLU
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rooipropwyn
19
rooipropwyn 2026.07.27 12:24 
 

verry nice.... developoer... can you upgrade it to have something added in that can warn of a beartrap or bulltrap for intraday trading...?

Suvashish Halder
189414
Reply from developer Suvashish Halder 2026.08.08 13:09
Sure I'll take a look.
DevonHendrikse
61
DevonHendrikse 2025.09.04 08:37 
 

Recently bought the Volume Order block indicator. Am very happy with the functionality and the fact that one can implement different timeframes at will and leisure. for longer swing trading and using the higher timeframes the indicator is pretty damn accurate.

Suvashish Halder
189414
Reply from developer Suvashish Halder 2025.09.04 10:09
Thanks for your trust. Wish you all the best and happy trading 💚
Shane McDonald
393
Shane McDonald 2025.07.22 01:03 
 

Fantastic product! One of the few indicators I can rely on for my discretionary based trading.

Suvashish Halder
189414
Reply from developer Suvashish Halder 2025.07.22 03:28
Thanks for your trust. Wish you all the best and happy trading 💚
Jamesdelz
2778
Jamesdelz 2025.07.08 09:56 
 

Suvashish Halder this is the one that I wanted an alert added , i got too excited forgot which review i gave - volume order block as it appears alert thank you!

Suvashish Halder
189414
Reply from developer Suvashish Halder 2025.07.09 18:09
Thanks for your trust. Wish you all the best and happy trading 💚
Jaden Ali Walker
414
Jaden Ali Walker 2024.11.29 14:54 
 

This might be one of the best indicators on this marketplace ever. This is great when used on things like Gold and US30 and indicies, which are primarily bullish assets, I personally use for gold and US30 on H1 timeframe and it’s nearly perfect everytime. I wouldn’t use for currency pairs for me personally as those are more ranging and harder to gauge a trend properly unless you swing trade on H4 or higher. But for certain assets that are primarily bullish this is great as you’ll never miss the trend. I’m still tweaking and configuring the alerts I’m unsure if they work properly but if they do this will be the best money I’ve spent. Very easy for prop firm accounts and such, can make a lot of money especially if you’re only trading a single pair. This is truly all you need especially if the alerts work properly, depending on asset and timeframe the order blocks are very accurate and won’t fail much. Obviously nothing is 100 percent guaranteed however this will always keep you on the right side of the trend.

Suvashish Halder
189414
Reply from developer Suvashish Halder 2024.11.29 15:34
Thanks for your trust. Wish you all the best and happy trading 💚
danmar
2479
danmar 2024.11.27 10:53 
 

Hi this indicator is very interesting and the support of Suvashish is excellent and he listen to the wish of his buyers for new functionalities. Especially the buttons functionality which allow a clear chart when needed. Will come back when i have more to say but it is already very good.Thank you

Suvashish Halder
189414
Reply from developer Suvashish Halder 2024.11.27 17:39
Thanks for your trust. Wish you all the best and happy trading 💚
Ming Chan LU
78
Ming Chan LU 2024.10.03 17:02 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Suvashish Halder
189414
Reply from developer Suvashish Halder 2024.10.03 17:48
Thanks for your trust. Wish you all the best and happy trading 💚
Matthew Annett
245
Matthew Annett 2024.09.11 02:14 
 

Great indicator, been using one similar on trading view so good to see one for MT4

Suvashish Halder
189414
Reply from developer Suvashish Halder 2024.09.11 04:33
Thanks for your trust. Wish you all the best and happy trading 💚
Eris13
478
Eris13 2024.08.23 09:03 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Suvashish Halder
189414
Reply from developer Suvashish Halder 2024.08.23 10:02
Thanks for your trust. Wish you all the best and happy trading 💚
DanyLbc747
1248
DanyLbc747 2024.08.20 12:45 
 

Good indicator, does what it's supposed to.

Suvashish Halder
189414
Reply from developer Suvashish Halder 2024.08.20 18:09
Thanks for your trust. Wish you all the best and happy trading 💚
pornchai_p
1070
pornchai_p 2024.08.12 15:05 
 

This is fantastic product. It increases my trading confident. Thank you.

Suvashish Halder
189414
Reply from developer Suvashish Halder 2024.08.12 19:17
Thanks for your trust. Wish you all the best and happy trading 💚
trick 86
763
trick 86 2024.08.11 18:02 
 

mtf version please

Suvashish Halder
189414
Reply from developer Suvashish Halder 2024.09.11 04:34
Check inbox. Thank you.
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