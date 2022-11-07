Bongo AUDCHF

3

This EA only created for AUDCHF with an Risk Reward 1:2

Download Set Files - CLICK HERE

NO GRID, NO MARTINGALE and NO MORE OVERTRADING.  

Add This to Activate News Filter - https://ec.forexprostools.com/

Features :- 

Symbol AUDCHF
Brokers IC Markets, Tickmill, Pepperstone
Account Type Raw Spread, Pro, Razor
Leverage  Recommended 1:500 
Timeframe  15M
Settings  Download
Minimum Deposit  $100
Risk Reward  1:2
Strategy Market Movement


Why Should You Use This EA:

  • Market Movement Strategy.
  • Hard Stop loss.
  • News Filter.
  • Spread Control.
  • 1GB RAM VPS enough.
  • NO GRID, NO Martingale, NO Dangerous Method.
  • You can select trading days, Session you want to trade.
  • As Always  Historical statistics cannot guarantee any profitability in the future.


Reviews 8
FUTURES-ALGO
131
FUTURES-ALGO 2025.02.15 18:47 
 

Really an excellent EA ! As always, I first tested it on a demo account and then in real trading for several months with the KTM broker. I was impressed by the low drawdown percentage and especially by the stability and consistency of the results. It is certainly the best free EA I have used, and it's also easy to manage by strictly following the original setup provided by the author. I also tried a slight personal modification by including Monday as a trading day, and the profits increased by about 20% while keeping the drawdown percentage low and contained. This is a personal choice, from now on, it will be deployed on all my accounts and brokers consistently. Moreover, it is also suitable for most parts of PROP FIRMS as long as the original settings are strictly adhered to. I personally thank to the the author -Good job

IATradingScalping
2794
IATradingScalping 2023.10.25 22:05 
 

IMPRESIONANTE !!! , de lejos el mejor EAs que conozco , muy seguro en sus operaciones , se recupera muy rapido de las perdidas , tiene un DD muy Bajo en ICM corre perfecto , no tienes riesgo de quemar tu cuenta . ALTAMENTE RECOMENDABLE , gracias al creador de este MARAVILLOSO ROBOT . By far the best EA I know, very safe in its operations, it recovers very quickly from losses, it has a very Low DD in ICM, it runs perfectly, you have no risk of burning your account. HIGHLY RECOMMENDED !!!

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Expert Gold Moon Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for the Gold market (XAUUSD). The EA combines price action analysis, tick-based market behavior, and technical indicator confirmation to identify high-probability trading opportunities. The strategy uses Stop Orders to capture momentum during Gold's fast price movements, helping reduce premature entries in volatile conditions. Positions are managed with a combination of scalping logic, dynamic trailing, and predef
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Filter:
Budenzauber
94
Budenzauber 2025.05.12 15:14 
 

Viele SL, nicht zu empfehlen.

FUTURES-ALGO
131
FUTURES-ALGO 2025.02.15 18:47 
 

Really an excellent EA ! As always, I first tested it on a demo account and then in real trading for several months with the KTM broker. I was impressed by the low drawdown percentage and especially by the stability and consistency of the results. It is certainly the best free EA I have used, and it's also easy to manage by strictly following the original setup provided by the author. I also tried a slight personal modification by including Monday as a trading day, and the profits increased by about 20% while keeping the drawdown percentage low and contained. This is a personal choice, from now on, it will be deployed on all my accounts and brokers consistently. Moreover, it is also suitable for most parts of PROP FIRMS as long as the original settings are strictly adhered to. I personally thank to the the author -Good job

AscendCapital
2364
AscendCapital 2024.02.19 19:16 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

patrickdrew
3225
patrickdrew 2024.01.30 09:13 
 

UPDATE:

Sadly live is not working out very well... :-(

-------------------------

Thank you to the author for this free EA. I am very excited to test live. It has survived some very serious stress tests in Backtesting. Now going live!

Suvashish Halder
188979
Reply from developer Suvashish Halder 2024.01.30 09:17
Thank you 💚
IATradingScalping
2794
IATradingScalping 2023.10.25 22:05 
 

IMPRESIONANTE !!! , de lejos el mejor EAs que conozco , muy seguro en sus operaciones , se recupera muy rapido de las perdidas , tiene un DD muy Bajo en ICM corre perfecto , no tienes riesgo de quemar tu cuenta . ALTAMENTE RECOMENDABLE , gracias al creador de este MARAVILLOSO ROBOT . By far the best EA I know, very safe in its operations, it recovers very quickly from losses, it has a very Low DD in ICM, it runs perfectly, you have no risk of burning your account. HIGHLY RECOMMENDED !!!

Suvashish Halder
188979
Reply from developer Suvashish Halder 2023.10.25 22:08
Thank you 💚
Fatchur Rochman
10372
Fatchur Rochman 2023.01.10 06:48 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Suvashish Halder
188979
Reply from developer Suvashish Halder 2023.01.10 06:49
Thank you 💚
vici aderail
61
vici aderail 2022.12.09 06:59 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Suvashish Halder
188979
Reply from developer Suvashish Halder 2022.12.09 07:12
Thank you 💚
MrShuvo
31
MrShuvo 2022.11.26 16:18 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Suvashish Halder
188979
Reply from developer Suvashish Halder 2022.12.09 07:12
Thank you 💚
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