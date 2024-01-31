Smart Volatility Index MT5

4.86

This is one of the most popular and highly rated volatility index (VIX) indicators on the market. It provides the same readings as the VIX does for stock indexes. However, this indicator works across all asset classes. VIX Fix Finds Market Bottoms. This indicator is not for inexperienced traders. Use it for day and swing trading.

MT4 Version - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/112238

🛑 Join To Learn Market Depth - https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/suvashishfx

Bernard Baruch summed it out best: "Markets fluctuate." The Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE) Volatility Index (VIX) is a widely used indicator of market risk that was created in 1993. The VIX is a measure of traders' expected volatility over the next 30 days, based on the implied volatility of stock index options. The VIX measures investor fear, with high readings indicating high volatility (and market bottoms) and low readings indicating low volatility (and market tops). 

Unfortunately, the VIX is only calculated for the S&P 500, Nasdaq Composite, and Dow Jones Industrial Average. How about other markets? 

Investor sentiment is more magnified at market bottoms than at tops. The VIX may be calculated for any market, including Treasury bonds, gold, silver, soybeans, and individual stocks, using a simple formula.


Reviews 10
Florian Leonhard Schaal
1219
Florian Leonhard Schaal 2025.12.08 03:02 
 

Absolutely great! Thanks a lot! Only thing I would add are alerts when high volatility is detected. Hope that will be updated.

Lester David Saldana Reyes
411
Lester David Saldana Reyes 2025.07.03 21:11 
 

Excelente

MeloCoup
14
MeloCoup 2025.03.24 11:43 
 

Great development for Gold

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5 (5)
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LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
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4.27 (11)
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A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
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Florian Leonhard Schaal
1219
Florian Leonhard Schaal 2025.12.08 03:02 
 

Absolutely great! Thanks a lot! Only thing I would add are alerts when high volatility is detected. Hope that will be updated.

taehyeung
25
taehyeung 2025.10.03 11:49 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Lester David Saldana Reyes
411
Lester David Saldana Reyes 2025.07.03 21:11 
 

Excelente

gnanos123
942
gnanos123 2025.04.19 16:36 
 

It is an OK Indicator

MeloCoup
14
MeloCoup 2025.03.24 11:43 
 

Great development for Gold

Irusel
794
Irusel 2024.10.29 21:38 
 

Отличный

famazaky
18
famazaky 2024.09.08 09:29 
 

Very good indicator, and free, Thanks

Yumin Feng
253
Yumin Feng 2024.07.23 18:45 
 

great indicator, I love it, you rock!

Gloria Sarpong
10168
Gloria Sarpong 2024.04.08 02:56 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Anik Chandra Dey Sagor
640
Anik Chandra Dey Sagor 2024.02.02 10:16 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Suvashish Halder
189414
Reply from developer Suvashish Halder 2024.02.02 10:27
Thank you. Happy trading 💚
Reply to review