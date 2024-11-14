Smart Volume Box

Smart Volume Box is designed to give MetaTrader users a powerful, analytical tool for uncovering the hidden dynamics in the market. This precision-built tool, complete with user-friendly settings, integrates essential volume insights and advanced features like Volume Profile, VWAP (Volume Weighted Average Price), and Point of Control (POC) levels. Unlike typical indicators, Smart Volume Box doesn’t provide specific trade signals but instead offers a clearer perspective on market trends, making it an invaluable asset for any serious trader.

MT5 Version - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/126330/

Why Smart Volume Box Stands Out

In the world of trading, volume often reveals the actions of the largest financial players. In fact, around 80% of total market volume is generated by just the top 10 financial institutions. These institutions trade strategically, accumulating positions over time to mask their true intentions and avoid moving the market against their own interests. Smart Volume Box offers you a unique window into this activity by highlighting critical price levels where significant trading volume is accumulated. This feature enables you to identify high-interest areas, which are often where institutional players are active, and focus your analysis where it counts.

According to Dr. David Paul, "you can't hide volume"—this means volume remains one of the most transparent indicators of large player activity in the market. Many of my tools are specifically based on volume and liquidity, as these two metrics provide vital insights that allow traders to pinpoint where major players are entering or exiting the market. By focusing on these aspects, Smart Volume Box is built to help you identify potential moves from "big players" without directly offering buy or sell signals, leaving you in full control of your trading strategy.

Key Features of Smart Volume Box

Volume Profile: Volume Profile is one of the standout features of Smart Volume Box. Unlike traditional volume indicators that show volume over time, Volume Profile reveals volume at price, enabling you to see which price levels have attracted the most institutional activity. Thick sections on the Volume Profile indicate heavy trading volumes, often marking high-interest zones for major institutions, while thinner sections highlight low-volume areas that may serve as minor support or resistance zones.

VWAP (Volume Weighted Average Price): VWAP is essential for understanding where the bulk of trading activity has taken place in terms of price. This feature provides a weighted average price level based on volume, which is critical for identifying where "smart money" has been active. Smart Volume Box displays VWAP prominently on your chart, offering a reliable reference point to follow the weighted price level, enabling you to make more informed and calculated trades.

Point of Control (POC) with Alerts: The Point of Control (POC) marks the price level where the highest volume was traded within a particular session, making it a key area to monitor. Since this level often represents where institutions have been most heavily invested, it can serve as a strong indicator of potential support or resistance zones. Smart Volume Box highlights the POC level on your chart and includes customizable alerts so you’ll be notified when the price is approaching or interacting with this significant level.

User-Friendly Customization: Smart Volume Box is built with simplicity and ease of use in mind. Whether you’re adjusting the thickness of the Volume Profile, configuring VWAP and POC alerts, or tailoring the indicator to align with your trading style, the settings are easy to modify. This adaptability ensures that both beginner and experienced traders can use the tool effectively, allowing you to get insights without complicated setups or extensive adjustments.

Learn to Trade Like a Pro

To ensure you can get the most out of Smart Volume Box, I’ll be providing a complete VIDEO GUIDE with detailed instructions on how to use this tool effectively. This resource will help you not only to understand how the tool works but also to grasp essential trading concepts, allowing you to spot high-probability opportunities and avoid common pitfalls. By combining Smart Volume Box with these educational resources, you’ll be well-equipped to navigate the market with greater confidence.

Support and Assistance

If you ever have any questions or need additional guidance, please don’t hesitate to reach out. I’m committed to helping you get the best experience from Smart Volume Box and make the most of its powerful features.

By leveraging Smart Volume Box, MetaTrader users gain a unique edge—insights into the hidden actions of large financial institutions. Instead of offering simple buy or sell signals, this tool empowers you to understand market trends and spot the areas where the biggest players are active, ultimately allowing you to trade smarter, more strategically, and with greater awareness of the forces shaping the market.


DevonHendrikse
DevonHendrikse 2025.09.04 08:41 
 

I bought this indicator in conjunction with the volume order blocks and the supply demand analyzer. These 3 indicators together have given somewhat of an edge with my trading strategy. very happy with money well spent. still testing and tweaking, but very much worthwhile indeed.

Erwin Fonke
Erwin Fonke 2025.01.14 17:22 
 

Bought this indicator in combination with the supply and demand analyzer. This combination is crazy and i almost completed my FTMO challange because of it. Also the seller is an amazing guy who always want to help you.

DevonHendrikse 2025.09.04 08:41 
 

I bought this indicator in conjunction with the volume order blocks and the supply demand analyzer. These 3 indicators together have given somewhat of an edge with my trading strategy. very happy with money well spent. still testing and tweaking, but very much worthwhile indeed.

Réponse du développeur Suvashish Halder 2025.09.04 10:09
Thanks for your trust. Wish you all the best and happy trading 💚
Erwin Fonke 2025.01.14 17:22 
 

Bought this indicator in combination with the supply and demand analyzer. This combination is crazy and i almost completed my FTMO challange because of it. Also the seller is an amazing guy who always want to help you.

Réponse du développeur Suvashish Halder 2025.01.15 07:03
Thank you for your trust. Wish You all the best and happy trading 💚
Arlunff34 2024.12.03 13:22 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

Réponse du développeur Suvashish Halder 2025.01.15 07:03
Thank you for your trust. Wish You all the best and happy trading 💚
