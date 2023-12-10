Pro Support Resistance

4.88

This is the best Support and Resistance Indicator on the market, and it shows both confirmed Support and Resistance as well as Retests.

Support & Resistance: Support marks where buying demand halts price declines, acting as a safety net. Resistance caps price surges, driven by selling pressure. Traders leverage these levels to predict reversals, plan entries, exits, and manage risks, making them trading's fundamental guideposts.

Join To Learn Market Depth - https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/suvashishfx

You can also find Premium and Discount Levels, Strong High/Low, Weak High/Low, Change of Character (CHoCH) and Break of Structure (BOS).

You can also find Fair Value Gap (FVG), Daily/Weekly/Monthly High/Low.

There are also alerts that go off when prices enter or break the zone.

You can use this tool to help you trade better.

Wish you the best and have happy trading. 

                                   ===================Revolutionize Your Trades: Master the Art of Next-Level Profitability! ===================


SMART LIQUIDITY LEVELS - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/105980

SMART LIQUIDITY PROFILE - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/109840

BREAKOUT POTENTIAL - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/108931


Reviews 13
Reka Yamaro
38
Reka Yamaro 2025.12.11 19:58 
 

I wish I found this years ago. Thank you for sharing this great tool! Wishing you more power and more profits! 💚💚💚

BMWbq7070
302
BMWbq7070 2025.12.08 17:09 
 

Best Support Resistant indicator. Thank you.

megamod
106
megamod 2025.01.27 14:40 
 

Excellent work!

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Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
Gold Multi Factor Adaptive Engine
Guang Jun Huang
Indicators
Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
Master Volume profile
Israr Hussain Shah
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Money Flow Profile MT5 HERE   Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis This Master Edition is engineered for clarity and speed, featuring a unique Auto-Theme Sync system that instantly beautifies your chart layout upon loading. Key Features: True Money Flow Calculation: Goes beyond stand
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Pairs Navigator MT5
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Pairs Navigator   is a simple and easy-to-use tool that allows you to view all of your charts in a single window. This eliminates the need to open multiple charts from the Market Watch window, saving you time and effort. Pairs Navigator is also very lightweight, so it will not put a strain on your RAM or cause your MT4/5 platform to hang. To use Pairs Navigator, simply drag and drop the currency pairs you want to view into the Pairs Navigator window. You can then easily switch between charts by
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Suvashish Halder
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Higher Timeframe Chart Overlay will display higher timeframe candles, including the number of candles high/low you specify. You no longer need to switch timeframes to check the candles. Everything can be shown in one chart. Get Full Version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/115680 Please feel free Contact me if you have any questions regarding    this tool. 
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Suvashish Halder
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Experts
This EA only created for AUDCHF with an Risk Reward 1:2 Download Set Files - CLICK HERE NO GRID, NO MARTINGALE and NO MORE OVERTRADING.     Add This to Activate News Filter -  https://ec.forexprostools.com/ Features :-  Symbol AUDCHF Brokers IC Markets, Tickmill, Pepperstone Account Type Raw Spread, Pro, Razor Leverage  Recommended 1:500  Timeframe  15M Settings  Download Minimum Deposit  $100 Risk Reward  1:2 Strategy Market Movement Why Should You Use This EA: Market Movement Strategy. Hard
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Reka Yamaro
38
Reka Yamaro 2025.12.11 19:58 
 

I wish I found this years ago. Thank you for sharing this great tool! Wishing you more power and more profits! 💚💚💚

BMWbq7070
302
BMWbq7070 2025.12.08 17:09 
 

Best Support Resistant indicator. Thank you.

megamod
106
megamod 2025.01.27 14:40 
 

Excellent work!

Gorazd Trauner
1484
Gorazd Trauner 2024.07.15 19:45 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Z
312
Z 2024.07.11 05:49 
 

very helpful, thank you bro.

oliurtrader
45
oliurtrader 2024.06.20 16:54 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

vandreifx
224
vandreifx 2024.05.18 09:32 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

aodthth
440
aodthth 2024.05.17 05:35 
 

Love this indicator. very powerful.

celestialifeoffice
114
celestialifeoffice 2024.05.09 13:07 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Bling Bling
28
Bling Bling 2024.04.09 17:39 
 

Great tool but the choch/bos alert doesnt work.

492253
51
492253 2024.03.01 09:27 
 

Great Indicator

Suvashish Halder
189414
Reply from developer Suvashish Halder 2024.03.01 09:38
Thank you. Wish you all the best and happy trading 💚
IATradingScalping
2804
IATradingScalping 2024.02.02 20:30 
 

Great Indicator !!! NICE

Suvashish Halder
189414
Reply from developer Suvashish Halder 2024.02.03 02:59
Thank you. Wish you all the best and happy trading 💚
andychangkk
188
andychangkk 2023.12.25 15:05 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Suvashish Halder
189414
Reply from developer Suvashish Halder 2024.01.13 16:26
Thank you. Wish you all the best and happy trading 💚
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