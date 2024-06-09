Cup and Handle MT5

4.5

 Live Trading Results

🌟 MT4 Version

📖 Contact for Manual Guide

🌟 Next Price $125

🤩 Free Scanner Dashboard (Contact me)

 Strategy - Breakout / Retest / Aggressive

Hello Everyone, We are excited to introduce one of the most reliable and high win rate patterns in trading: the Cup and Handle. This is the first time we are releasing this meticulously crafted indicator, boasting an impressive 95% success rate. It is versatile and effective across all types of pairs, stocks, indices, bonds, and futures.


This pattern represents the most complex code we have developed to date. It provides clear entry price, stop loss, and take profit areas, allowing you to set pending orders with ease. For a detailed walkthrough, please watch the video in the description below.

Additionally, we've integrated a powerful scanning feature. You can apply this indicator to any pair and scan all the timeframe from single chart without switching or finding pattern. You will receive display alerts, push notifications, and emails whenever the pattern is detected. The reason for incorporating the scanning feature is that the Cup and Handle pattern can be challenging to identify. It's not as common as other patterns, and due to its rarity, there's a high likelihood that it will reach the take profit (TP) target when it does appear.

The settings are default. After adding this indicator, simply enable the alert and scanning features if desired.


Thank you for your continued support, and we look forward to helping you achieve even greater trading success.


NOTE: If you have a slow or laggy computer, this tool may be sluggish. So, if you think your machine is slow, please consult with me before purchasing.

If you need any help or assistance to use this indicator feel free to let me know!


Reviews 8
kkandru12
593
kkandru12 2025.03.24 15:48 
 

Excellent product. I've traded in demo and profitable swing trades in BTC and Gold. Testing in US30 as well . This EA can be easily extended to places trades automatically and do wonders literally. I talk to author almost every day and he's so knowledgeable, trust me , go with reputation always. I'd give 20 starts for this. Thx

meshal alhairi
966
meshal alhairi 2024.11.26 10:44 
 

GREAT SO FAR

June Nguyen
684
June Nguyen 2024.08.24 18:59 
 

The indicator is very promising, and the author is friendly

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Introducing   Quantum Breakout PRO , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you trade Breakout Zones! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years,   Quantum Breakout PRO   is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative and dynamic breakout zone strategy. Quantum Breakout Indicator will give you signal arrows on breakout zones with 5 profit target zones and stop loss suggestion based on the breakout b
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Suvashish Halder
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Experts
This EA only created for AUDCHF with an Risk Reward 1:2 Download Set Files - CLICK HERE NO GRID, NO MARTINGALE and NO MORE OVERTRADING.     Add This to Activate News Filter -  https://ec.forexprostools.com/ Features :-  Symbol AUDCHF Brokers IC Markets, Tickmill, Pepperstone Account Type Raw Spread, Pro, Razor Leverage  Recommended 1:500  Timeframe  15M Settings  Download Minimum Deposit  $100 Risk Reward  1:2 Strategy Market Movement Why Should You Use This EA: Market Movement Strategy. Hard
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kkandru12
593
kkandru12 2025.03.24 15:48 
 

Excellent product. I've traded in demo and profitable swing trades in BTC and Gold. Testing in US30 as well . This EA can be easily extended to places trades automatically and do wonders literally. I talk to author almost every day and he's so knowledgeable, trust me , go with reputation always. I'd give 20 starts for this. Thx

Suvashish Halder
189414
Reply from developer Suvashish Halder 2025.03.24 16:49
Thank you for your trust. Wish you all the best and happy trading 💚
meshal alhairi
966
meshal alhairi 2024.11.26 10:44 
 

GREAT SO FAR

Suvashish Halder
189414
Reply from developer Suvashish Halder 2024.11.28 05:04
Thank you for your trust. Wish you all the best and happy trading 💚
magodywallet
75
magodywallet 2024.11.25 11:32 
 

I'll be honest: This indicator is frustratingly laggy, can't even send notifications reliably, and overuses my CPU. It's a real disappointment.

Suvashish Halder
189414
Reply from developer Suvashish Halder 2024.11.26 07:31
Surely this is not an honest review. Because I can see that you are not patient. After purchases you just leave a negative feedback but this is not new. I got many negative spam reviews who try to down my tools. But anyway, Thank you and wish you all the best.
June Nguyen
684
June Nguyen 2024.08.24 18:59 
 

The indicator is very promising, and the author is friendly

Suvashish Halder
189414
Reply from developer Suvashish Halder 2024.08.24 19:10
Thank you for your wonderful feedback. Wish you all the best and happy trading 💚
Roxylove
54
Roxylove 2024.06.30 16:57 
 

Great value for the money

Suvashish Halder
189414
Reply from developer Suvashish Halder 2024.08.24 19:10
Thank you for your wonderful feedback. Wish you all the best and happy trading 💚
Patrick Lotte
658
Patrick Lotte 2024.06.30 12:47 
 

All great so far

Suvashish Halder
189414
Reply from developer Suvashish Halder 2024.08.24 19:10
Thank you for your wonderful feedback. Wish you all the best and happy trading 💚
Heinz-Josef Glaser
855
Heinz-Josef Glaser 2024.06.29 12:30 
 

A great Indicator for Breakout- and Swing-Trading. Catch a trade on TF M1 and upper TFs and set the requested SL and TP. The CUP and Handle Multi Currency Scanner is very helpfull (please contact the Author of the Indicator, so that you get the Scanner). You see later, if you get a short-term trade or a Swing-Trade. Be patience when you have a long-term trade. The results are very good. The author delivers very good support over a telegram group. I had in the first days good profits.

Suvashish Halder
189414
Reply from developer Suvashish Halder 2024.06.29 13:03
Thank you for your wonderful feedback. Wish you all the best and happy trading 💚
Andrew Ocampo
115
Andrew Ocampo 2024.06.22 00:47 
 

This is a great indicator , i was looking for time ago, and i tried first day and great profit intraday ,8 profit 2 SL trades, i hope so , soon , a dashboard scanner , will be so helpfull, great indi great profit every day! and support is awesome!

Suvashish Halder
189414
Reply from developer Suvashish Halder 2024.06.22 06:22
Thank you for your wonderful feedback. Wish you all the best and happy trading 💚
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