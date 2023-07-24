Pairs Navigator MT5

Pairs Navigator is a simple and easy-to-use tool that allows you to view all of your charts in a single window. This eliminates the need to open multiple charts from the Market Watch window, saving you time and effort. Pairs Navigator is also very lightweight, so it will not put a strain on your RAM or cause your MT4/5 platform to hang.

To use Pairs Navigator, simply drag and drop the currency pairs you want to view into the Pairs Navigator window. You can then easily switch between charts by clicking on the desired pair in the window. Pairs Navigator is a great tool for traders who want to keep an eye on multiple currency pairs at the same time.

Here are some of the benefits of using Pairs Navigator:

  • Convenience: You can view all of your charts in a single window, which saves you time and effort.
  • Efficiency: You can easily switch between charts, which allows you to stay up-to-date on the latest market movements.
  • Performance: Pairs Navigator is very lightweight, so it will not put a strain on your RAM or cause your MT4/5 platform to hang.

If you are looking for a simple and easy-to-use tool that will help you to improve your trading efficiency, then Pairs Navigator is a great option.

MT4 VERSION - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/102860


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Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE WITH SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading op
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Lukas Roth
4.87 (31)
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MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT4 Version ] [ Discord Version ]     New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
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