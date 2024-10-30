Coulter_Precision — Enhance Your Market Potential with Precision and Control

Coulter_Precision is a professional trading advisor designed for traders who seek to control every aspect of their strategy on the market. By working exclusively with pending orders, this EA allows you to focus on planning entry points and managing risks, leaving the mechanical part of the work to an automated assistant.

The unique feature of Coulter_Precision is that it does not make decisions on its own about the trading direction — that choice is up to you. You decide the trading direction, and the EA implements your strategy with precise attention to detail. Thus, you maintain full control over the process, with a reliable assistant that follows your instructions accurately and efficiently.

Features and Benefits of Coulter_Precision:

Pending Orders as the Core of Trading

Coulter_Precision operates exclusively with pending orders (buystop, buylimit, sellstop, selllimit). This provides flexibility and allows the trader to avoid instant price fluctuations that could lead to unexpected losses with immediate orders. Pending orders allow you to choose ideal entry points, reducing risks and enhancing strategy effectiveness. Full Control Over Trading Direction

The EA does not make decisions for you regarding the direction of trading. The Type_Trade setting allows you to independently specify whether it will work in a buy or sell direction. This is particularly useful for traders who have their own opinion on market trends and want to maximize their profits by applying a chosen strategy. Settings for Detailed Customization

Coulter_Precision offers users a wide range of settings, allowing each trader to customize the EA according to their needs and strategy. Here’s a description of each parameter: Lot — Position volume. You can control the initial position size according to your risk preferences.

— Position volume. You can control the initial position size according to your risk preferences. StartDist — Starting distance to the order. This is the distance in points between the current price and the level where the EA will place the first pending order.

— Starting distance to the order. This is the distance in points between the current price and the level where the EA will place the first pending order. OrdersDist — Distance between additional orders. If the price moves in an unfavorable direction, the EA places additional pending orders at the specified distance to keep the average entry price within an optimal range.

— Distance between additional orders. If the price moves in an unfavorable direction, the EA places additional pending orders at the specified distance to keep the average entry price within an optimal range. Countlimitorders — Limit on the number of orders. This parameter defines the maximum number of pending orders that the EA can use for your strategy simultaneously.

— Limit on the number of orders. This parameter defines the maximum number of pending orders that the EA can use for your strategy simultaneously. ProfPercent — Profit percentage. This is the target profit percentage at which all open orders can be closed, allowing automatic profit-taking.

— Profit percentage. This is the target profit percentage at which all open orders can be closed, allowing automatic profit-taking. MagicNumber — EA order identifier. This unique number helps the EA distinguish its own orders and avoid conflicts with other EAs or manual trades.

— EA order identifier. This unique number helps the EA distinguish its own orders and avoid conflicts with other EAs or manual trades. lot_ratio — Volume multiplier for additional orders. If you need each subsequent order to be larger than the previous one (martingale or anti-martingale), this setting allows you to set the volume increase coefficient.

How Does Coulter_Precision Work?

Selecting the Trading Direction

You select the trading direction using the Type_Trade parameter, determining whether only buy or sell orders will be opened. This means the EA fully adheres to your instructions, without making strategic decisions. Pending Orders

After defining the direction and parameters, such as StartDist and OrdersDist , the EA places pending orders at the specified distance from the current price. This way, you always have positions ready to enter the market at points you consider optimal. Adding Orders Using Volume Multiplier

If the price moves against the position, Coulter_Precision can add new orders at a certain distance ( OrdersDist ) with volume increased according to lot_ratio . This helps average the position, bringing the entry price closer to the current market price. Profit-Taking

When the total profit reaches the value set in ProfPercent , the EA automatically closes all open positions, ensuring that your target profit percentage is achieved.

Who is Coulter_Precision For?

This EA is perfect for traders who:

Prefer trading with pending orders for greater accuracy and control over entry points.

for greater accuracy and control over entry points. Have their own strategy and want the option to choose the trading direction without relying on full automation.

and want the option to choose the trading direction without relying on full automation. Value flexibility and control over settings for precise risk management.

over settings for precise risk management. Wish to use profitable settings, such as limiting the number of orders and applying a volume multiplier.

Benefits of Coulter_Precision for Your Trading

Maximum Control: You decide the direction and level of risk. Effective Position Management: Using pending orders allows entry at the most advantageous points. Automatic Profit-Taking: Once the target profit is reached, the EA automatically closes positions. Flexible Settings: From start distance to the limit on the number of orders, everything can be customized to suit your strategy.

Coulter_Precision is the ideal solution for traders who want to combine automation with the ability to control every aspect of their strategy. This EA allows you to stay at the center of decision-making, providing tools for the precise and efficient implementation of your trading strategy.

Don’t miss the chance to elevate your trading with Coulter_Precision. It’s your key to a more managed and confident trading experience.



