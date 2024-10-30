Coulter precision

5

Coulter_Precision — Enhance Your Market Potential with Precision and Control

Coulter_Precision is a professional trading advisor designed for traders who seek to control every aspect of their strategy on the market. By working exclusively with pending orders, this EA allows you to focus on planning entry points and managing risks, leaving the mechanical part of the work to an automated assistant.

The unique feature of Coulter_Precision is that it does not make decisions on its own about the trading direction — that choice is up to you. You decide the trading direction, and the EA implements your strategy with precise attention to detail. Thus, you maintain full control over the process, with a reliable assistant that follows your instructions accurately and efficiently.

Features and Benefits of Coulter_Precision:

  1. Pending Orders as the Core of Trading
    Coulter_Precision operates exclusively with pending orders (buystop, buylimit, sellstop, selllimit). This provides flexibility and allows the trader to avoid instant price fluctuations that could lead to unexpected losses with immediate orders. Pending orders allow you to choose ideal entry points, reducing risks and enhancing strategy effectiveness.

  2. Full Control Over Trading Direction
    The EA does not make decisions for you regarding the direction of trading. The Type_Trade setting allows you to independently specify whether it will work in a buy or sell direction. This is particularly useful for traders who have their own opinion on market trends and want to maximize their profits by applying a chosen strategy.

  3. Settings for Detailed Customization
    Coulter_Precision offers users a wide range of settings, allowing each trader to customize the EA according to their needs and strategy. Here’s a description of each parameter:

    • Lot — Position volume. You can control the initial position size according to your risk preferences.
    • StartDist — Starting distance to the order. This is the distance in points between the current price and the level where the EA will place the first pending order.
    • OrdersDist — Distance between additional orders. If the price moves in an unfavorable direction, the EA places additional pending orders at the specified distance to keep the average entry price within an optimal range.
    • Countlimitorders — Limit on the number of orders. This parameter defines the maximum number of pending orders that the EA can use for your strategy simultaneously.
    • ProfPercent — Profit percentage. This is the target profit percentage at which all open orders can be closed, allowing automatic profit-taking.
    • MagicNumber — EA order identifier. This unique number helps the EA distinguish its own orders and avoid conflicts with other EAs or manual trades.
    • lot_ratio — Volume multiplier for additional orders. If you need each subsequent order to be larger than the previous one (martingale or anti-martingale), this setting allows you to set the volume increase coefficient.

How Does Coulter_Precision Work?

  1. Selecting the Trading Direction
    You select the trading direction using the Type_Trade parameter, determining whether only buy or sell orders will be opened. This means the EA fully adheres to your instructions, without making strategic decisions.

  2. Pending Orders
    After defining the direction and parameters, such as StartDist and OrdersDist , the EA places pending orders at the specified distance from the current price. This way, you always have positions ready to enter the market at points you consider optimal.

  3. Adding Orders Using Volume Multiplier
    If the price moves against the position, Coulter_Precision can add new orders at a certain distance ( OrdersDist ) with volume increased according to lot_ratio . This helps average the position, bringing the entry price closer to the current market price.

  4. Profit-Taking
    When the total profit reaches the value set in ProfPercent , the EA automatically closes all open positions, ensuring that your target profit percentage is achieved.

Who is Coulter_Precision For?

This EA is perfect for traders who:

  • Prefer trading with pending orders for greater accuracy and control over entry points.
  • Have their own strategy and want the option to choose the trading direction without relying on full automation.
  • Value flexibility and control over settings for precise risk management.
  • Wish to use profitable settings, such as limiting the number of orders and applying a volume multiplier.

Benefits of Coulter_Precision for Your Trading

  1. Maximum Control: You decide the direction and level of risk.
  2. Effective Position Management: Using pending orders allows entry at the most advantageous points.
  3. Automatic Profit-Taking: Once the target profit is reached, the EA automatically closes positions.
  4. Flexible Settings: From start distance to the limit on the number of orders, everything can be customized to suit your strategy.

Coulter_Precision is the ideal solution for traders who want to combine automation with the ability to control every aspect of their strategy. This EA allows you to stay at the center of decision-making, providing tools for the precise and efficient implementation of your trading strategy.

Don’t miss the chance to elevate your trading with Coulter_Precision. It’s your key to a more managed and confident trading experience.


Reviews 1
sirle brito queiroz
87
sirle brito queiroz 2024.12.20 16:59 
 

PERFEITO!!! Good evening, I would like to buy this robot in the mt4 version, is it possible?

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Experts
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The Gold Space
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The indicator displays a grid in the form of a "honeycomb" or regular hexagon. An alternative to the standard grid of the terminal. Description of the indicator settings: color_comb - grid color width - width, for example: 22 for a screen resolution of 1920*1080, 15 for a screen resolution of 1366*768, etc. height - height, for example: 6 for a screen resolution of 1920*1080, 4 for a screen resolution of 1366*768, etc.
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The Expert Advisor is based on the indicator analysis. Trading decisions are made using Moving Average values. Indicators can be configured by external variables: TF = 0 - select a working timeframe. It can be one of the chart periods. 0 means the current chart period. 1 - 1 minute. 5 - 5 minutes. 15 - 15 minutes. 30 - 30 minutes. 60 - 1 hour. 240 - 4 hours. 1440 - 1 day. 10 080 - 1 week. 43 200 - 1 month. shift = 0 - index of obtained value from the indicator buffer (shifting back by specified
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4.6 (5)
Experts
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Iurii Tokman
Experts
The Eureka Lock Expert Advisor detects flat price movement intervals relative to the specified settings. Trading is performed by BUY STOP and SELL STOP pending orders from the borders of the defined flat. Instead of limiting the losses, a loss-making position is locked by an increased volume. A virtual profit level is used as well. Settings: TF_flet = 15 - timeframe a flat is detected at Bars_flet = 25 - amount of bars for a flat detection extern int Size_flet = 30 - distance limit between the
Orders Info
Iurii Tokman
Indicators
The product shows general information in a single chart window. It is convenient when you trade many symbols simultaneously. The indicator shows the total number of positions and pending orders. The following info is displayed for opened positions: symbol, amount of opened buy orders for this symbol and their total profit in deposit currency, amount of opened sell orders and their total profit, total profit of opened buy and sell orders. The following info is displayed for pending orders: symbol
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Iurii Tokman
Indicators
Moving Average. Calculation method: average value of all prices used for determining a bar. Description of External Settings of the EA: MA_period - period of averaging for calculation of the indicator. Recommended values: 5, 13, 21, 34. ma_method - averaging method. It can have any values ​​of the Moving Average method (Moving Average). 0 - (SMA) Simple Moving Average. 1 - (EMA) Exponential Moving Average. SMMA 2 - (SMMA) Smoothed Moving Average. LWMA 3 - (LWMA) Linear weighed Moving Average.
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Iurii Tokman
Indicators
Description of the Settings: MA_period_fast - The period of averaging for calculation of fast Moving Average. MA_period_slow - The period of averaging for calculation of slow Moving Average. price - price used. It can be any of the price constants. 0 - (CLOSE) Close price. 1 - (OPEN) Open price. 2 - (HIGH) The maximum price. 3 - (LOW) The minimum price. 4 - (MEDIAN) The average price, (high+low)/2. 5 - (TYPICAL) Typical price, (high+low+close)/3. 6 - (WEIGHTED) Weighed close price, (high+low+clo
Piramida Grid
Iurii Tokman
Experts
The Piramida Grid EA analyzes the values of the Slope Direction Line indicator for determining position entry. The grid of orders changes once the market reverses. Works on pending BUYSTOP and SELLSTOP orders. Uses a system of averaging losses which controls a balance of open trades and moves it to breakeven. Automatic detection of 4 and 5 decimal places. Expert Advisor Setup: period = 32; - period for the Slope Direction Line indicator FilterNumber = 2; - Slope Direction Line filter setup ma_m
Martin Pristine
Iurii Tokman
Experts
The Martin Pristine trading robot analyzes the signals of the Price Channel Central indicator for trading decisions. No need to additionally attach the indicator to a chart, it's built into the Expert Advisor. After each losing trade, the lot is multiplied by 2. This Expert Advisor can detect 4 and 5-digit quotes automatically. Only one position can be open in the market at the same time. Expert Advisor settings: TF = 15; - select the chart timeframe for Price Channel Central Bars_Count = 100;
Future Price
Iurii Tokman
Indicators
The Future Price indicator shows the probable variants of a future price movement based on the searching for matches in the quotes history. The indicator works in two modes: the first iterates over and displays the specified number of variants, the second - the indicator displays one specified variant. Settings Static_VARIANTS = 0; - display a specific variant; if = 0, iterates over all variants TOTAL_VARIANTS = 20; - the number of variants in the set, not greater than 30 is recommended Time_Se
FletBoxPush
Iurii Tokman
Indicators
The indicator determines flat areas of the price movement according to the specified parameters. Settings: FletPips - limit in points for determining the flat FletBars - limit in number of bars for determining the flat CountBars - number of bars in history for the analysis of price movement. 0 - all bars in history are analyzed colir - color of the price section determined as flat Dop - additional drawing of price labels Alerts - display a dialog box with custom data Text - custom text for notif
Bar Boss
Iurii Tokman
5 (1)
Experts
The Expert Advisor uses the FletBoxPush indicator for market analysis and for determining trading signals. The indicator is built into the Expert Advisor, there is no need to additionally run it on a chart. The EA trades breakouts of certain levels determined as flat borders. The EA uses Stop Loss. Description of EA Parameters TimeFrames chart period required for the indicator colour - the color of the price zone defined as flat, a setting for the indicator Rectangle - show price zones defined
BarKhan
Iurii Tokman
Indicators
The BarKhan indicator is calculated as sum of differences of three digital moving averages. The calculation formula is as follows: the difference of digital moving averages 1 and 2 is added to the difference of digital moving averages 2 and 3 Description of the indicator settings: MA_Period1 - the period of the first digital moving average MA_Period2 - the period of the second digital moving average MA_Period3 - the period of the third digital moving average
Octet
Iurii Tokman
Indicators
Multi-currency indicator, analyzes 56 currency pairs simultaneously. It is important that all currency pairs are selected in the market watch with their history data downloaded. The indicator shows a rise or fall of a certain currency against the other 7 currencies as a total in the form of a line. The indicator values are expressed as a percentage. Description of the indicator settings Type_Calculation - three options for calculating the percentage of the currency rise or fall Prefix - used wh
Strong Weak
Iurii Tokman
Indicators
Multi-currency indicator, analyzes 56 currency pairs simultaneously: AUD EUR GBP NZD CAD CHF JPY USD AUD SUMM EURAUD GBPAUD AUDNZD AUDCAD AUDCHF AUDJPY AUDUSD EUR EURAUD SUMM EURGBP EURNZD EURCAD EURCHF EURJPY EURUSD GBP GBPAUD EURGBP SUMM GBPNZD GBPCAD GBPCHF GBPJPY GBPUSD NZD AUDNZD EURNZD GBPNZD SUMM NZDCAD NZDCHF NZDJPY NZDUSD CAD AUDCAD EURCAD GBPCAD NZDCAD SUMM CADCHF CADJPY USDCAD CHF AUDCHF EURCHF GBPCHF NZDCHF CADCHF SUMM CHFJPY USDCHF JPY AUDJPY EURJPY GBPJPY NZDJPY CADJPY CHFJPY SUMM
Firm
Iurii Tokman
Experts
The Expert Advisor does not use indicator, it is always in the market. The logic of the EA is based on the analysis of the previously opened orders present in the market. Expert Advisor settings: StopLoss_Percent - loss level in percent TakeProfit - profit level in points Risk - setting for automatic calculation of order volumes for the EA, works if LOT =0 LOT - fixed volume of orders Slippage - maximum allowed price slippage MagicNumber - magic number for EA's orders Show_Information - enable o
Grid Flat
Iurii Tokman
Experts
The Expert Advisor places a grid of orders with the specified step. Orders have the take profit level set at the distance of grid step, as well as the total stop loss level for all order of the same type. Trading is performed only within the time interval specified in the settings. Once the time ends, all pending orders are deleted and all open positions are force-closed. It is not recommended to use the EA as a fully automated trading system for continuous trading, only for working in certain m
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sirle brito queiroz
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sirle brito queiroz 2024.12.20 16:59 
 

PERFEITO!!! Good evening, I would like to buy this robot in the mt4 version, is it possible?

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