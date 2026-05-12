Iconic BTC AI

5

ICONIC BTC AI+ | SYNAPSE.PHENOTYPE S6 ENGINE (Version 15.00)

Launch Pricing

  • Current price: 499 USD.
  • Available licenses: 10.
  • Next price tier: 599 USD.
  • Final price: 1699 USD.

Early access pricing reflects the current phase of the product release. Pricing will step up as the license contingent closes and subsequent tiers open. There is no scheduled date after which the current price remains available.

Bitcoin is not a Forex pair. It does not behave like gold, does not respect session boundaries the way equity indices do, and its volatility profile can shift within a single trading hour. Generic automated systems built for calmer instruments frequently fail here because they assume market behaviour that BTCUSD simply does not consistently produce.

ICONIC BTC AI+ was engineered specifically for BTCUSD. Every layer of its architecture, from entry validation to AI decision routing to live risk adjustment, was built around the characteristics of this market. At the core of the system is the SYNAPSE.PHENOTYPE S6 ENGINE, a cognitive quant kernel that does not follow static rules. It adapts to the market it is trading, rewires its own decision weights after every closed position, learns when to cut a losing trade early, learns how tightly to trail a winner, and routes execution through a live phenotypic archive of nine specialist brains, each calibrated to a distinct market regime.

  • Differentiable Plasticity via Hebbian Neuromodulation
  • Decentralized 3x3 In RAM Phenotypic MAP Elites Archive with Retrospective HER Engine
  • Gruenwald Letnikov Fractional Calculus for Long Memory Stationary Feature Streams
  • Riemannian Metric Tensor Mapping for Geodesic Correct Niche Elite Blending
  • Smart Bail Out and Adaptive Trailing: Counterfactual Online Learners with Bayesian Shrinkage

The SYNAPSE.PHENOTYPE S6 Engine

Most automated trading systems carry a fixed brain. The rules are defined at build time and stay exactly that way regardless of whether the market rewards them or not. The S6 Engine operates on a fundamentally different principle. The decision network inside ICONIC BTC AI+ is a plastic neural network with a configurable hidden layer width, from two to thirty two nodes. Every synaptic connection carries not one weight but three distinct values: a rigid base weight that is evolutionarily preserved, a plasticity coefficient that controls how responsive the connection is to environmental feedback, and a Hebbian trace that shifts continuously with every new market activation. When a trade closes, the live plastic components of every synapse involved in that decision are updated against the realised outcome, scaled by a reward normalisation factor and an exploration temperature that is driven toward zero as drawdown deepens. The network that entered a trade and the network that evaluates the next opportunity are measurably different.

Differentiable Plasticity via Hebbian Neuromodulation

Standard neural networks update their weights after training and then run fixed forever. The S6 Engine does not separate training from live operation. Its plastic synapses carry a preserved base weight and a live plasticity coefficient. The Hebbian trace updates on a throttled, broker independent one Hertz cadence so its dynamics stay consistent regardless of tick rate. The effective weight of any connection is computed as the sum of its preserved base component and its current, environment shaped plastic component.

The 3x3 In RAM Map Elites Archive

The engine does not maintain a single brain. It maintains nine specialist brains simultaneously, held entirely in RAM, arranged across two behavioural axes. Axis one is ATR volatility regime: Low, Medium, or High. Axis two is higher timeframe trend linearity measured by R squared: Low, Medium, or High. Each of the nine niche slots stores the elite genome whose realised performance has been the best observed for those exact market conditions. When the current regime shifts from one niche to another, the engine executes a hot swap to the appropriate elite brain with zero latency, checked on every flat tick. The working brain is always the best performer this system has ever found for the conditions it currently faces.

Hindsight Experience Replay

When a trade closes at a loss, most learning systems propagate a negative signal backward and adjust weights away from the decision that led there. This creates a specific problem during periods of adverse but recoverable price movement: the engine learns not to enter trades that were directionally correct but tactically timed too early. The S6 Engine solves this with retrospective relabelling. When a losing trade had a meaningful favourable excursion before reversing, the engine replays the entry conditions against that best achievable exit and propagates a positive learning signal through the synaptic connections responsible for that decision. This prevents the network from discarding valid setup logic purely because the market moved against it first.

Epigenetic Methylation Gate

During choppy or directionless market conditions, and during equity drawdown spikes measured on a per minute basis, the engine can fully lock its plastic weight components. The rigid base weights remain active but the live plasticity layer is frozen until market quality recovers above the configured chop threshold. The engine continues to operate using its preserved logic, but it stops learning from conditions it should not be trading.

Gruenwald Letnikov Fractional Differentiation

Standard technical features derived from raw price levels are nonstationary. First order differencing removes this nonstationarity but also destroys the long memory component of the price series. The S6 Engine applies Gruenwald Letnikov fractional differentiation at a configurable order to transform price level features into stationary input streams while retaining long memory structure that first order differencing would eliminate, feeding dedicated fractional memory channels into the network alongside its live regime features.

Riemannian Metric Tensor Niche Blending

When the active market regime sits between niche boundaries rather than cleanly inside one cell, the engine must combine information from neighbouring niche elites. Flat bilinear interpolation assumes the volatility and trend dimensions carry equal weight, which is rarely true. The Riemannian metric tensor approach computes geodesic distance through a metric calibrated to the actual local covariance structure of those two dimensions, so niche blending weights are geometrically correct for the shape of the feature space at the current operating point.

Five Execution Stances

The S6 Engine output is not binary. It produces a continuous confidence score and continuous sizing coefficients covering lot multiplier, stop loss pad, and take profit expansion. These map to one of five execution stances.

  • Skip: no setup is placed, the engine has rejected current conditions
  • Defensive: setup proceeds with reduced exposure
  • Neutral: standard execution using configured base parameters
  • Confident: position size increases and take profit may extend within configured limits
  • Aggressive: maximum configured exposure is applied, requiring the engine highest confidence tier

All five stances remain bounded by the configured risk parameters. The engine cannot override hard limits.

Smart Bail Out Engine

A dedicated online learning model watches every open trade that moves into adverse territory and estimates the probability of recovery. Counterfactual labels are harvested from every closed trade own price trail, teaching the model, after the fact, whether holding or cutting would have been the better call at that depth. Bayesian shrinkage keeps a young model from making extreme cut decisions, a warmup period of accumulated lessons must pass before the model is trusted to act at all, a minimum holding time protects new trades from premature evaluation, and a cut only fires after consecutive confirming evaluations. When it does fire, the early close is routed back through the S6 Engine, the hindsight replay logic, and the Map Elites archive, so the whole system learns from the real, smaller loss.

Adaptive Trailing Engine

A second, independent online model learns how tightly to trail an open winner. Every trailing exit that never reached its take profit is monitored afterward: if price would have gone on to touch the original take profit, the lesson is that the trail was too tight, if price would have hit the original stop loss instead, the lesson is that the trail was correctly tight. The model weighs volume, trade progress, trend alignment, ATR expansion, volatility regime, trend linearity, and engine confidence, and outputs a multiplier between zero point seventy five for locking in profit, and one point forty for letting a runner breathe. A neutral, untrained model behaves exactly like a fixed trail.

Market Structure and Entry Logic

ICONIC BTC AI+ uses structured pending order placement rather than immediate market execution. Trend, volatility, and structural context are read from a configurable signal timeframe, fixed to H1 by default regardless of the chart period the EA is attached to, or optionally set to follow the chart timeframe, while breakout levels always use the prior daily candle. Before any order is placed, the system validates current conditions across multiple layers.

  • EMA trend direction and slope confirmation
  • ATR volatility state and expansion status
  • Session context within configured trading hours
  • Spread filter against the configured maximum
  • Current day high and low structural levels
  • Previous day high and low breakout levels
  • Support and resistance areas derived from price structure lookback
  • Order block detection from a configurable lookback period
  • ATR distance validation from current price to the proposed entry level
  • News filter status for upcoming USD economic events
  • Cooldown status based on time elapsed since the last closed position
  • S6 Engine clearance and confidence threshold

Pending orders are not left unattended in the market. The system reviews and can replace or delete them when the trend context changes, when spread conditions deteriorate, when the news filter activates, when the configured refresh interval elapses, or when the daily trade count is reached.

Capital Protection and Execution Hardening

  • Optional daily loss hard stop as a percentage of day start equity, ending new entries for the rest of the day, disabled by default as an opt in safety net
  • Optional maximum drawdown kill switch measured from the all time equity peak, with an option to flatten any open position when it trips, disabled by default
  • Consecutive loss circuit breaker that pauses new entries for the day after a configurable number of losses in a row, off by default
  • Explicit hard cap on simultaneous own positions, capped to a single position by default
  • Every order passes through a managed send routine with a slippage cap, bounded retries, and full broker return code handling, so a rejected order is never mistaken for a fill
  • Automatic clamping to broker stops level, freeze level, minimum stop distance, and tick size on every price sent to the server
  • Connection and terminal readiness guards that pause activity while the platform is disconnected or trading is disabled
  • Equity peak tracking that persists across terminal restarts

Risk Control

  • Percentage based lot sizing calibrated to account equity per trade
  • Drawdown sensitive lot reduction across escalating thresholds
  • Volatility adjusted sizing, reduced in high ATR regimes, slightly elevated in low ATR regimes
  • Adaptive cooldown multiplier that lengthens after consecutive losses
  • Daily profit target configurable as a percentage of day start equity or as a fixed amount
  • Maximum trades per day hard limit, counted on order opens rather than closes
  • Maximum spread filter with automatic pending order removal on breach
  • ATR based stop loss placement with a configurable point floor and ceiling, or a fixed point distance
  • Configurable risk to reward ratio and ATR based take profit ceiling
  • Recovery mode with a configurable multiplier and a maximum recovery trade count, off by default

Trade Management

  • Break even activation after a configurable favourable price movement in R multiples
  • Trailing stop adjustment, tightness modulated by the Adaptive Trailing Engine once warmed up
  • Automatic pending order cleanup on position entry or closure, including late arriving sibling orders
  • Daily trade count enforcement preventing new setups after the limit is reached
  • Daily profit target latch that stops new entries once the day target is reached and resets at midnight
  • Self healing position tracking that re adopts orphaned trades after a restart or reconnection

Learning Hygiene and Knowledge Transfer

A dedicated inference only mode freezes every weight update for honest walk forward validation, and an L2 weight decay pulls all three online learners, the S6 Engine, the Bail Out model, and the Trailing model, gently back toward zero to resist overfitting on live data. A one way knowledge pipeline lets a Strategy Tester run publish what it learned to a shared file that a live brain can import when it still has fewer than a configured number of trades behind it. Live trading never writes back to that file, so an optimisation run can never overwrite an experienced live brain.

News Filter

The system includes a native news filter driven by the MetaTrader 5 economic calendar. When enabled, it pulls a configurable forward window of USD economic events and pauses new entries within the configured time buffer before and after each event. The filter can be applied to high impact events only, or extended to medium impact events as well. No external data feed or independent service is required. WebRequest must be enabled in the MetaTrader 5 terminal settings for this feature to function correctly.

On Chart Dashboard

The live interface displays account balance, equity, daily profit and loss, open position count, pending order count, current engine action and confidence score, rolling win rate windows, active execution stance distribution, trend direction, volatility and ATR status, session status, spread, consecutive loss streak, a scrolling AI learning feed, and the next scheduled news event when the filter is active. The dashboard uses the system signature neon orange and black colour scheme.

Setup and Deployment

Symbol: BTCUSD. Platform: MetaTrader 5. Chart: one BTCUSD chart, core structural analysis is drawn internally from the configured signal timeframe regardless of the chart period the EA is attached to. A VPS is strongly recommended for continuous, stable operation. The Market Validation Mode input must be set to false before live or demo operation, this input exists exclusively for MQL5 marketplace validation and the EA will not operate normally with it enabled.

Before deploying on a live account, run the Strategy Tester, complete a demo period under real broker conditions, and verify BTCUSD symbol specifications including symbol name, tick value, contract size, minimum lot, leverage, and margin requirements. These vary between brokers and will affect lot sizing and risk calculation. If the news filter is enabled, configure WebRequest permissions in the terminal settings before going live.

Risk Disclosure

Trading BTCUSD and other leveraged instruments involves substantial risk. Automated trading does not eliminate market risk. Past performance in live monitoring, forward testing, or backtesting does not guarantee future results. Actual performance depends on broker conditions, spread, slippage, execution quality, leverage, account size, margin requirements, VPS stability, and the specific settings the user configures. Only trade with capital you can afford to lose. Always begin with a demo account before deploying on a live account.

Reviews 1
H20Real
662
H20Real 2026.05.30 06:25 
 

So far very positive. Testing with demo account now. 2 weeks mostly win trades. This EA seems to work very well.

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H20Real
662
H20Real 2026.05.30 06:25 
 

So far very positive. Testing with demo account now. 2 weeks mostly win trades. This EA seems to work very well.

Maurice Prang
4389
Reply from developer Maurice Prang 2026.05.30 07:13
Thank you very much. 🙏🏻
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