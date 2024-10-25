Supply Demand MT4

RALLY BASE RALLY (RBR), DROP BASE RALLY (DBR), DROP BASE DROP (DBD), RALLY BASE DROP (RBD), FAIR VALUE GAP (FVG) / IMBALANCE, HIDDEN BASE


Introducing the "Supply Demand MT4" Indicator – your ultimate tool for navigating the dynamic world of financial markets with precision and confidence. This cutting-edge Indicator is meticulously designed to empower traders with real-time insights into supply and demand dynamics, enabling informed decision-making and maximizing trading potential.

Automated Zone Identification: The Indicator employs advanced algorithms to automatically detect and plot key supply and demand zones on the price chart. These zones include #rallybaserally, #rallybasedrop, #dropbaserally, and #dropbasedrop, providing traders with crucial reference points for understanding market sentiment and potential price reversals.

Fair Value Gap/Imbalance Indicators: In addition to supply and demand zones, the Indicator incorporates fair value gap/imbalance indicators to offer a comprehensive view of market dynamics. These indicators highlight instances where the current market price deviates from its perceived fair value, signaling potential trading opportunities based on market inefficiencies.

Hidden Bases Recognition: The Indicator is equipped with sophisticated algorithms capable of identifying hidden bases within the price action. These hidden bases reveal areas of significant accumulation or distribution that may not be immediately apparent, providing traders with additional insight into market sentiment and potential price movements.

Enhanced Market Understanding: By automatically identifying supply and demand zones, fair value gaps, and hidden bases, the Indicator equips traders with a deeper understanding of market dynamics, enabling them to make more informed trading decisions.

Streamlined Analysis: By automating the process of identifying supply and demand zones, fair value gaps, and hidden bases, the Indicator streamlines the trading analysis process, saving traders valuable time and effort while providing actionable insights.

In summary, the "Supply Demand MT4" Indicator represents a paradigm shift in trading technology, offering traders a comprehensive toolkit for navigating complex market conditions with precision and confidence. Whether you're a seasoned professional or a novice trader, this innovative tool empowers you to unlock the full potential of supply and demand analysis and take your trading to new heights.


SYARIFUDIN007
14
SYARIFUDIN007 2025.11.21 12:46 
 

Makasih Mas Agus

Muhammad Nasir khan
176
Muhammad Nasir khan 2025.10.06 08:05 
 

It's truly an amazing indicator and very useful. Thank you so much for your contribution, Agus Santoso.

MThetoy
152
MThetoy 2025.09.20 13:57 
 

HELLO, COULD YOU have this version for MT5?

