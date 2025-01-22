Liquidity Side MT5
- Experts
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Agus SantosoDISCLAIMER ON : The author of EA will not be held responsible for your losses or problems of any kind if the EA is directly or indirectly responsible for any losses.
Our software is provided “as is”, without any warranty or condition of any kind, express, implied or statutory.
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 22 January 2025
- Activations: 5
MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/86275
MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94339
Liquidity Side EA – Smart Entry Based on Institutional Liquidity
Liquidity Side is an automated Expert Advisor designed to detect hidden liquidity areas in the market—where institutions are most likely to trade. By combining technical indicators and real-time news filters, this EA is able to avoid market noise and focus on efficient and precise entries.
Key Features
Smart Liquidity Detection
This EA combines several indicators to identify important liquidity zones:
Support & Resistance – Based on price action & historical levels
Moving Average – Confirms trend direction & accumulation areas
RSI – As an additional confirmation when the price touches the critical zone
Execution Strategy
Entry is made when the price reaches the liquidity zone & there is a confirmation signal
Automatic Stop Loss & Take Profit, equipped with Trailing Stop feature
Automatic News Filter
Integrated with Forex Factory Economic Calendar
Can pause trading X minutes before/after news
Automatically read events such as NFP, CPI, FOMC
Can auto-close positions before news release (optional)
Additional Features
Time Filter – Only trade in certain sessions (London, New York)
Daily Equity Protection – Stop trading if daily loss is reached
Spread & Slippage Filter – Avoid entry when the market is too volatile
Why Choose Liquidity Side EA?
Institutional liquidity zone-based precision entry
Avoid overtrading during big news
Adaptive: can be used for breakouts or mean reversion
Suitable for small to large accounts, full control on risk
Recommended for major pairs on the M15–H1 timeframe.
Make sure to test on a demo account first to find the optimal configuration.