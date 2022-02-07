** All Symbols x All Timeframes scan just by pressing scanner button **

After 18 years of experience in the markets and programming, Winner indicator is ready. I would like to share with you!

*** Contact me to send you instruction and add you in "123 scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users.

Introduction

The 123 Pattern Scanner indicator with a special enhanced algorithm is a very repetitive common pattern finder with a high success rate. Interestingly, this Winner indicator indicates that the trend has changed its direction or the end of a trend retracement or even the 1 2 3 Pattern appears at the range market.

The 1,2,3 Pattern Scanner finds immediately with alarm and notification and also has stop loss, take profits and entry point with candlestick checking for easy trading.

+You can find 123 Pattern Expert Advisor(EA) "AI Next Level" here.

Main Features

Use special enhanced algorithm



Detect the best and most successful pattern with very repetitive in trend, swing and breakout.



Easy-to-use and user-friendly indicator

NO repaint



repaint Scan all charts button ( Forex, Crypto, Indices and commodities)

Select and deselect time frames button for scan (M5,M15,M30,H1,H4,D1,W1,MN)

It displays and pushes notification stop-loss, entry-point and take-profit levels

Real Statistics Dashboard



Candlestick check for the best entry point

Method to choose how appearing pattern : breakout(after breakout the point 2) or pattern(in point 3)



Sending the alert and push notification, email and files



Alert enable/disable base on your setting time

Adjust the pattern setting

Risk to Reward : 1:2

Ichimuku filtering







Input Parameters

=========Scanner============

Scan all charts - Enabled

Scan the number of candles – Amount of history bars to evaluate

Re-scan Timer – Re-scan all charts and all time frames after passing time

Method - choose how appearing a pattern : breakout(after breakout in point 2) or pattern(in point 3)

=======Pattern Feature============

Pattern_Feature(Period, Deviation, Back step) - Algorithm Parameters for pattern recognition

Error_Rate – Maximum allowable error relative to pattern percentage

Wing length - Minimum distance between two legs in a pattern

=======Display/style Options============

Display_Options – Display or do not display TP & SL levels

Stop Loss/Take Profit levels and Breakout Style - Set the Fonts and colors of patterns

Chart view - Color Scheme of chart (White / Black / Don't change)



Statistics Dashboard - Display or do not display Dashboard



========ALERT SETTINGS ==========