CRT Pro Ultimate Scanner

CRT Pro Trading EA Ultimate - Professional Pattern Scanner

DESCRIPTION

This is a multi-symbol Expert Advisor that detects CRT (Consolidation-Manipulation-Distribution) patterns and provides trading signals with trend filtering. The EA can operate in manual signal mode or automatic trading mode.





CORE FUNCTIONALITY

Pattern Detection

The EA scans for three-stage CRT patterns across multiple symbols. The first stage identifies consolidation zones with defined support and resistance levels. The second stage detects breakout attempts outside the consolidation range. The third stage confirms pattern completion and generates entry signals when price returns to the range with momentum in the opposite direction of the breakout.

Candlestick Pattern Analysis

The EA detects ten reversal patterns to determine stop loss placement. For bullish signals, it searches for Hammer, Bullish Engulfing, Morning Star, Bullish Harami, and Piercing Line patterns. For bearish signals, it searches for Shooting Star, Bearish Engulfing, Evening Star, Bearish Harami, and Dark Cloud Cover patterns. When a pattern is found, the stop loss is placed at the pattern rejection level plus a configurable safety buffer. When no pattern is found, the EA uses ATR-based stop loss calculation.

Trend Filtering

Signals are filtered using H4 timeframe trend analysis. In trending conditions, the EA generates signals aligned with the trend direction. In ranging conditions, signals are generated in both directions. The trend strength and direction are calculated using moving average analysis and price action structure.

OPERATING MODES

Manual Mode

The EA displays detected patterns on the chart with signal buttons. The user decides whether to execute trades based on the signals shown. Entry price, stop loss, and take profit levels are calculated and displayed before execution.

Automatic Mode

The EA executes trades automatically based on detected patterns. The EA limits concurrent positions to a maximum of 3 trades to control exposure. Each symbol can be enabled or disabled for automatic trading individually through the dashboard interface.

SIGNAL MANAGEMENT

The EA includes signal controls to prevent overtrading. After a trade closes at stop loss, the EA waits a configurable period (default 30 minutes) before generating new signals for that symbol. This prevents repeated signals immediately after losses. Each symbol has a maximum number of concurrent signals (default 2 per symbol) to prevent overexposure to a single market. After any trade closure, the EA waits 15 minutes before generating new signals for that symbol.

Signals can be configured to persist for a set number of hours or remain until manually removed. The default signal persistence is 8 hours. A notification is sent once when a signal first appears and is not repeated.

Signals receive quality scores based on pattern completion, trend alignment, risk-reward ratio, volume confirmation, and session timing. The scoring range is 75-100 percent. Signals below 75 percent are not generated.

TRADE MANAGEMENT

When automatic mode is enabled, the EA manages trades with fixed stop loss and take profit levels based on pattern structure. At 50 percent of the profit target, the stop loss is moved to the entry price. At 75 percent of the profit target, the stop loss is moved to lock in 25 percent of the profit. Individual lot sizes can be configured for each symbol.

The EA includes a force close mechanism that closes trades when the target or stop loss level is clearly reached. This provides more reliable execution than relying solely on broker stop loss and take profit orders.

DASHBOARD INTERFACE

The EA displays an on-chart panel showing a list of monitored symbols with current pattern status, active signals with entry price, stop loss and take profit levels, a symbol analysis section with trend information and volatility data, a mode selector for manual or automatic operation, and trade statistics with monitoring information.

The dashboard uses color coding to indicate market phases. Gray indicates the EA is scanning for patterns. Orange indicates accumulation has been detected. Red-orange indicates the manipulation phase. Bright orange indicates the distribution phase with an active signal. Red indicates a cooldown period is active.

CONFIGURATION PARAMETERS

Pattern Detection Settings

The minimum range size can be set in ATR multiples with a default of 0.5. The maximum range size can be set in ATR multiples with a default of 4.0. Breakout sensitivity can be adjusted with a default of 0.05 ATR. The pullback entry ratio defaults to 61.8 percent. The pattern lookback period defaults to 15 bars and can be adjusted between 10 and 25 bars. The pattern buffer defaults to 5 pips and can be adjusted based on market volatility.

Signal Management Settings

Signal persistence duration can be set from 1 to 24 hours or configured to never expire. Stop loss cooldown period can be set from 1 to 120 minutes with a default of 30 minutes. Trade close cooldown period can be set from 1 to 120 minutes with a default of 15 minutes. Maximum signals per symbol can be set from 1 to 5 with a default of 2.

Trading Settings

Individual lot sizes can be configured for each of the 12 symbols. Maximum automatic trades can be set from 1 to 10 concurrent positions with a default of 3. Slippage tolerance can be adjusted in points with a default of 3. Trade management features including breakeven movement and partial profit taking can be enabled or disabled.

Notification Settings

Terminal alerts can be enabled for new signals displayed in the MT5 terminal. Push notifications can be enabled to send alerts to a mobile device. Email notifications can be configured through MT5 settings. Sound alerts can be enabled or disabled. Quiet mode can be enabled to receive only important notifications for signals, target hits, and stop hits.

REQUIREMENTS

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Timeframe: M15 chart recommended, uses H4 for trend analysis

Recommended Capital: $500 minimum for proper risk management

VPS: Recommended for continuous operation and monitoring

The EA is compatible with all MT5 account types and works with all brokers. Symbol naming variations are detected automatically.

RISK MANAGEMENT FEATURES

The EA includes several risk controls. Maximum concurrent position limits can be set per symbol and overall. Cooldown periods are enforced after losses to prevent emotional trading. A circuit breaker temporarily halts operations after consecutive failures. Risk-reward ratio validation occurs before trade execution with a minimum threshold of 1.2 to 1. Real-time exposure monitoring tracks open positions and risk across all symbols.

RISK DISCLOSURE

Trading foreign exchange and contracts for difference on margin carries a high level of risk. This EA does not guarantee profits and may result in losses. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Test thoroughly on a demo account before using on a live account. Only trade with capital you can afford to lose. Understanding of CRT patterns and market analysis is required for proper use.





FEATURES SUMMARY





This EA provides pattern detection across 12 symbols, trend-filtered signal generation, manual and automatic trading modes, configurable trade management, on-chart dashboard interface, and risk management controls.











