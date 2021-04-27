Mega Dashboard

The Ultimate Dashboard

New Year Sale - save $20 (normal price $79)

Indicators are useful for traders, but when you put them into a dashboard that can scan 28 symbols at once they become even better, and when you can also combine different indicators and timeframes to give you synchronized alerts, then they become awesome.

This easy to use dashboard provides you with 32 leading indicators, use them individually or together, to create powerful combination alerts. So when you want to know that RSI is above 25 and the price is above the moving average and the MACD says Buy all at the same time, then this is dashboard for you.

No more entering endless input parameters to setup a dashboard, this dashboard has a full GUI interface, allowing you to create your own dashboard quickly and simply.

Each dashboard can be upto 28 Symbols x 24 indicators.

Mix and match from 32 indicators and all timeframes, to create unlimited unique dashboards.

Each indicator can have it's own settings, thresholds and timeframe.

Create Individual or Group Alerts to be informed when your chosen indicators are aligned for any symbol.

34 customizable trading strategy alerts (Trend, Breakout, Overbought, Oversold, Thresholds, Saucers etc).

Control the chart from the dashboard with just a single mouse click (Symbol, Timeframe, add/remove Indicators)

Scalper, Day or Long Term Trader? Mega Dash has you covered, design your unique dashboard to suit your trading style.

Mega Dash is probably the most flexible and easy to use dashboard there is - see the video below.

Unique graphical interface allows you to design your personal dashboards in just seconds, No typing in parameter settings or endless strings of symbol names, just a few clicks is all it takes.

Why buy a dashboard for one indicator when Mega Dash has 31 including the new MA x-Trend indicator that allows you to define moving average crossovers.

Dashboard Features

Unlimited symbol sets - create with built in market search facility

Unlimited indicator sets - create from 31 leading indicators and 21 timeframes

Unlimited dashboards - up to 28 symbols x 24 indicators each

34 different trading strategy alerts

32 leading indicators (see list below)

Multiple immersive color themes (customizable)

Alerts – Audible, Visual, Terminal, Email, Mobile

Group Alerts (upto 9 separate groups per dashboard)

21 different alert sounds

7 different scales to suit every user and chart size

Control chart from dashboard (timeframe, symbol and indicator)

Easy to use graphical interface

Supports High Definition Monitors (UHD)

Unique mobile alert process to comply with MQL limits across all our products.

Full manual with detailed Trading Strategy Alerts guide

Great support

So don't waste your money on other dashboards when you can get all this in one package.

Links: MANUAL | EXAMPLES | MT4 Version

31 Indicators included



Accelerator Oscillator

Momentum

Average Directional Index (ADX) plus Wilder version

Money Flow Index

Alligator

Moving Average

Adaptive MA

Moving Average x-Trend Awesome Oscillator

Moving Average Oscillator (MACD Histogram)

Average True Range (ATR)

Moving Averages Convergence-Divergence (MACD)

Bears Power

Parabolic Stop and Reverse System (SAR)

Bulls Power

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

Bollinger Bands

Relative Vigor Index (RVI)

Commodity Channel Index (CCI)

Standard Deviation

Chaikin Oscillator

Stochastic Oscillator

Double Exponential MA

Triple Exponential MA

DeMarker Triple Exponential MA Oscillator

Force Index

Triangular Moving Average Bands (TMA) Fractal Adaptive MA

Williams Percent Range (WPR)

Variable Index Dynamic Average

.

#tags #scanner #dashboard #trading #board #panel #regression #trend #multi #timeframe #mtf #scalping #trading #indicator #accelerator #oscillator #average #adx #alligator #adaptive #AMA #true #range #ATR #bear #bulls #bollinger #commodity #channel #index #CCI #Chaikin #exponential #DEMA #demarker #force #index #fractal #adaptive #FAMA #momentum #money #flow #MFI #moving #MA #convergence #divergence #MACD #Parabolic #PSAR #relative #strength #RSI #vigor #RVI #standard #deviation #std #stochastic #stoch #triple #TEMA #williams #percent #WPR #TMA