Mega Dashboard

5

The Ultimate Dashboard

New Year Sale - save $20   (normal price $79)

Indicators are useful for traders, but when you put them into a dashboard that can scan 28 symbols at once they become even better, and when you can also combine different indicators and timeframes to give you synchronized alerts, then they become awesome.

This easy to use dashboard provides you with 32 leading indicators, use them individually or together, to create powerful combination alerts. So when you want to know that RSI is above 25 and the price is above the moving average and the MACD says Buy all at the same time, then this is dashboard for you. 

No more entering endless input parameters to setup a dashboard, this dashboard has a full GUI interface, allowing you to create your own dashboard quickly and simply.

Each dashboard can be upto 28 Symbols x 24 indicators.

Mix and match from 32 indicators and all timeframes, to create unlimited unique dashboards.

Each indicator can have it's own settings, thresholds and timeframe.

Create Individual or Group Alerts to be informed when your chosen indicators are aligned for any symbol.

34 customizable trading strategy alerts (Trend, Breakout, Overbought, Oversold, Thresholds, Saucers etc).

Control the chart from the dashboard with just a single mouse click (Symbol, Timeframe, add/remove Indicators)

Scalper, Day or Long Term Trader?  Mega Dash has you covered, design your unique dashboard to suit your trading style.

Mega Dash is probably the most flexible and easy to use dashboard there is - see the video below. 

Unique graphical interface allows you to design your personal dashboards in just seconds, No typing in parameter settings or endless strings of symbol names, just a few clicks is all it takes. 

Why buy a dashboard for one indicator when Mega Dash has 31 including the new MA x-Trend indicator that allows you to define moving average crossovers.

Dashboard Features

  • Unlimited symbol sets      - create with built in market search facility
  • Unlimited indicator sets   - create from 31 leading indicators and 21 timeframes
  • Unlimited dashboards       - up to 28 symbols x 24 indicators each
  • 34 different trading strategy alerts
  • 32 leading indicators (see list below)
  • Multiple immersive color themes (customizable)
  • Alerts – Audible, Visual, Terminal, Email, Mobile
  • Group Alerts (upto 9 separate groups per dashboard)
  • 21 different alert sounds
  • 7 different scales to suit every user and chart size
  • Control chart from dashboard (timeframe, symbol and indicator)
  • Easy to use graphical interface
  • Supports High Definition Monitors (UHD)
  • Unique mobile alert process to comply with MQL limits across all our products.
  • Full manual with detailed Trading Strategy Alerts guide
  • Great support

So don't waste your money on other dashboards when you can get all this in one package.

Links:      MANUAL   |   EXAMPLES   |   MT4 Version   

31 Indicators included

Accelerator Oscillator
Momentum
Average Directional Index (ADX) plus Wilder version
Money Flow Index
Alligator
Moving Average
Adaptive MA
Moving Average x-Trend
Awesome Oscillator
Moving Average Oscillator (MACD Histogram)
Average True Range (ATR)
Moving Averages Convergence-Divergence (MACD)
Bears Power
Parabolic Stop and Reverse System (SAR)
Bulls Power
Relative Strength Index (RSI)
Bollinger Bands
Relative Vigor Index (RVI)
Commodity Channel Index (CCI)
Standard Deviation
Chaikin Oscillator
Stochastic Oscillator
Double Exponential MA
Triple Exponential MA
DeMarker Triple Exponential MA Oscillator
Force Index
Triangular Moving Average Bands (TMA)
Fractal Adaptive MA
Williams Percent Range (WPR) 
   Variable Index Dynamic Average

.

#tags #scanner #dashboard #trading #board #panel #regression #trend #multi #timeframe #mtf #scalping #trading #indicator #accelerator #oscillator #average #adx #alligator #adaptive #AMA #true #range #ATR #bear #bulls #bollinger #commodity #channel #index #CCI #Chaikin #exponential #DEMA #demarker #force #index #fractal #adaptive #FAMA #momentum #money #flow #MFI #moving #MA #convergence #divergence #MACD #Parabolic #PSAR #relative #strength #RSI #vigor #RVI #standard #deviation #std #stochastic #stoch #triple #TEMA #williams #percent #WPR #TMA

 

Reviews 5
Sebastian Podeswa
335
Sebastian Podeswa 2025.03.31 17:31 
 

A big thank you to the developer. He implemented my request almost immediately. Everything works flawlessly; the modular concept is fantastic; it couldn't be better. I think this dashboard allows you to quickly get an overview of almost any strategy, which saves a tremendous amount of time. And the support is perfect. Thanks, Paul.

Max
1654
Max 2024.07.14 15:04 
 

This is a brilliant tool. Its clever design is easy to use, and set up custom to your needs. I like it and it’s really helpful to me. It was very important to be able to select my own timeframes and symbols so this was the magic answer, feature seems pretty unique on the market and wish i had bought it sooner! Many strategies can be implemented. The manual is very good and explains it, must be read. Same as others, i recommend.

jpp75purdue
59
jpp75purdue 2023.02.05 06:32 
 

very easy setup, very customizable, easy on the eyes interface; a great technical toolbox every trader should have

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This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATEe NOTICE: Smart Price Action Concepts   is currently available for $200. The price will   increase to $299   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing , send me a private message to claim FREE Bonus + Gift. First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for profe
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Indicators
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BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
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Introducing Quantum TrendPulse , the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend , RSI , and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence. Key Features: SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability. RSI Precision: Detect
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Sebastian Podeswa
335
Sebastian Podeswa 2025.03.31 17:31 
 

A big thank you to the developer. He implemented my request almost immediately. Everything works flawlessly; the modular concept is fantastic; it couldn't be better. I think this dashboard allows you to quickly get an overview of almost any strategy, which saves a tremendous amount of time. And the support is perfect. Thanks, Paul.

Adz trading
164
Adz trading 2024.11.12 18:20 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Max
1654
Max 2024.07.14 15:04 
 

This is a brilliant tool. Its clever design is easy to use, and set up custom to your needs. I like it and it’s really helpful to me. It was very important to be able to select my own timeframes and symbols so this was the magic answer, feature seems pretty unique on the market and wish i had bought it sooner! Many strategies can be implemented. The manual is very good and explains it, must be read. Same as others, i recommend.

sabah2001
1002
sabah2001 2023.10.18 02:21 
 

I purchased both mega dash for MT4 and MT5 platform. If you have good strategies , you can set up your template easly by mega dash .. If you know what your are looking for , Mega Dash will help you . I recommend it every trader..

jpp75purdue
59
jpp75purdue 2023.02.05 06:32 
 

very easy setup, very customizable, easy on the eyes interface; a great technical toolbox every trader should have

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