Powerplay Trade Manager

5

This Trade Manager is the ideal addition for all FX Trend users which like to use a fully automated trade management.

It detects your manually opened trades immediately and manages their stops automatically along the trend line drawn by FX Trend.

Browse completely free through all time frames without affecting your orders.
Your trades were managed based on the fixed calculation settings you set in the Trade Manager properties.

An exceptional and powerful feature is the detection and management of orders which are opened by an external Expert Advisor.
Set the right EA Magic Number and you are able to manage these EA orders following your personal trend trading style.

Features

  • Automated detection of active orders
  • Automated set of initial stops
  • Automated trailing stops
  • Automated detection of active Expert Advisors orders
  • Automated management of active Expert Advisor orders
  • Security Stop Loss for counter-trend trades
  • optional use of Breakeven Stop Loss
  • optional set of Take Profit
  • Notification options for some trade operations
  • Runs on all kinds of trading symbols like Forex, shares, commodities, bonds, etc.
  • Runs on all kinds of offline charts like Renko and range bar charts

Main Settings

  • Timeframe: Select the time frame from the drop-down list for your trend line calculation
  • FX Trend Periods: Select your preferred number of periods for the trend line calculation
  • FX Trend Deviation: Select your preferred deviation parameter for the trend line calculation
  • Candle: Choose between the current open candle (0) which is recalculating until it's close and the last closed bar (1) with a final calculated value

Additional Settings

  • Take Profit in Pips: Set your profit target in full pips based on the orders open price.
  • Secure Stop Loss in Pips: This secure stop loss is used if you trade against the valid trend of your selected time frame (i.e. BUY order in a valid downtrend or vice versa)
  • Secure Stop Notification: Receive a notification message if the secure stop loss was set
  • Use break even stop loss: enable or disable the usage of a break-even stop loss
  • Set break even after x pips of profit: Define an amount of profit in full pips to execute the break-even stop
  • Breakeven notification: Receive a notification message if the stop loss was set to break even

Expert Advisor Settings

  • Insert MagicNumber of EA: Set the MagicNumber of the external EA orders you like to get managed by the Powerplay Trade Manager
  • Disable MagicNumber selection: Enable this feature if you like to manage all trades independent from their MagicNumber


Reviews 35
sweethomeboy2
554
sweethomeboy2 2023.04.13 18:23 
 

lighthouse and fx trend are the best, now with this EA it makes the trades much easier, I don't have to sit and stare at the screen like old days, all I have to do is check the lighthouse, fx trend, put my order and the EA will do the rest .... good job

Phanny Ann
748
Phanny Ann 2023.01.18 20:55 
 

Must have tool in your arsenal. Once you know your entry this tool does the rest for you. It's a gamechanger for me.

Raymond Kelley
788
Raymond Kelley 2021.04.08 18:37 
 

Very good trade manager that also trails stops.

sweethomeboy2
554
sweethomeboy2 2023.04.13 18:23 
 

lighthouse and fx trend are the best, now with this EA it makes the trades much easier, I don't have to sit and stare at the screen like old days, all I have to do is check the lighthouse, fx trend, put my order and the EA will do the rest .... good job

Daniel Stein
106695
Reply from developer Daniel Stein 2023.04.13 18:58
Thank you so much for your positive feedback. 👍 It’s highly appreciated.
Phanny Ann
748
Phanny Ann 2023.01.18 20:55 
 

Must have tool in your arsenal. Once you know your entry this tool does the rest for you. It's a gamechanger for me.

Daniel Stein
106695
Reply from developer Daniel Stein 2023.01.18 22:14
Thanks a lot for your positive feedback. 👍 It’s highly appreciated.
Raymond Kelley
788
Raymond Kelley 2021.04.08 18:37 
 

Very good trade manager that also trails stops.

Harakos1805
410
Harakos1805 2020.12.25 02:46 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

crimson
456
crimson 2020.07.15 14:47 
 

Easy to use. I put an order and this ea takes the rest.

richard whittle
1089
richard whittle 2020.05.06 14:04 
 

exactly what it says on the tin

Lucy
550
Lucy 2020.05.04 07:29 
 

useful tool!

laizongde
160
laizongde 2020.03.13 02:25 
 

very good EA

kkarrow
104
kkarrow 2020.03.07 02:40 
 

Great tool. Got it recently and it's made a lot of difference in my trading. Am able to stay in trades longer when I'm not able to manage trade manually.

Roberto Cosimi
718
Roberto Cosimi 2020.02.15 14:22 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Wolfgang Rockert
2345
Wolfgang Rockert 2020.01.23 18:55 
 

Works great together with his Indicators, top

ANDREAS KURT HANS MEYER
1604
ANDREAS KURT HANS MEYER 2019.12.01 21:43 
 

I bought FX Trend, FX Power, Lighthouse and Powerplay Trade Manager from Daniel. If you have Forex trading experience, you can get good results with these great tools.

Victor Christiaanse
6544
Victor Christiaanse 2019.10.01 17:50 
 

Daniel's strategy is a solid strategy. His tools will help you to find strong trends in the market, and this PowerPlay Trade Manager will help to get most pips from this strong trend. The PowerPlay Trade Manager is doing what it has to do very well, and you can rely on it. It is a good investment if you are a trend following trader.

RDI
1482
RDI 2019.05.19 11:52 
 

Very Good!!

nakayui818
350
nakayui818 2019.02.20 13:39 
 

nice EA,very useful,I love it ,5 star!

Lexor
163
Lexor 2019.02.20 07:21 
 

Thank you for your products, Daniel! They're great!

My trading is more comfortable now!

Your products it's all you need to create individual trading system. Only remember "Trend - is your Friend!" ;) And thank you a lot for quick answers on my questions!

Wish you great success! Five stars!

Sandy Wahyudi
582
Sandy Wahyudi 2019.01.30 12:19 
 

Fantastic Four Daniel's products. I bought trend, power, lighthouse, and power trade play. Only search best probability entry and forget it. Thanks Daniel

pnutfx503
1534
pnutfx503 2018.10.04 14:09 
 

GREAT

Luigi Salvatores Buigues Morillo
1159
Luigi Salvatores Buigues Morillo 2018.06.22 13:36 
 

impresionante.ya compre el indicador me gusto mucho y me decidi por expert y me sorpendio del todo.Lo recomiendo . gracias Daniel Stein

Grace-FX
1039
Grace-FX 2018.05.25 15:48 
 

As far as I am concerned, this is the greatest product from Daniel. It took time for me to find it, and I am happy I found it. It's just the tool I needed to manage my trades. Powerplay Trade Manager will limit your loss if your trade turns bad, and it will make your good trades even better by letting your profit run as long as the trend is on, keeping you from closing your trades too early. Then you don't have to be glued to the screen all day, as PPTM takes over management of your trades as soon as your order is made. I recovered the purchase price of the EA in the first trades I took soon after I purchased the robot because my profit increased many times over.

This robot like every great secret of success is hidden in the open - I have just let out a great secret of successful trading. This robot will take your trading to the next level as it did mine.

Well done Daniel.

12
Reply to review