Prosperity MT5

Slow and steady long-term EA. Great for beginners AND pros.

Contact me after purchase for group info, manual and a personal bonus! Prosperity signal: CLICK HERE

ABOUT

We read descriptions saying 'no martingale, grid, or 'AI'' - I offer alternate parameters...

Original EA

No history reading

No .set files changing constantly, all built-in as default

Not an 'experiment' for you to try (backtest runs for 20 years - unheard of for a grid EA)

Real money signal with deposit

Reputation and sustainability means more to me than 'quick money'



Money received from sales of EA will go into the live fund signal above so we can grow together!







Ride the waves of the EURGBP pair with Prosperity... It uses a unique indicator adaptation to get solid backtest results. Easy to set-up, trades near constantly/ easy to test live.

Prosperity is different because it uses a rarely traded, more future-proof pair. The Euro and the Pound are an interesting combination because they're separate major currencies, but in the same geographical location, and therefore are less subject to wild market movements like we saw with EURUSD or GBPUSD during March 2020 / Covid lockdown announcements.

The wildest period for EURGBP was during Brexit - where you can see the EA has some large drawdowns but with a custom Trend filter survives even this once-in-a-lifetime event.

Just attach to EURGBP (any timeframe) set your risk to X lots per X balance, enter your max DD (100% recommended to start) choose your TP Mode, and let the EA work its magic.





WHY AM I SELLING MY BOT?

Watching investments grow should feel like watching paint dry. At the moment I don't have the starting capital needed to make safe but meaningful returns trading, so I open my bots up to you... but I will limit the sales via price increase, keeping the systems exclusive so they keep working as expected in future.

bots up to you... but I will limit the sales via price increase, keeping the systems exclusive so they keep working as expected in future. Sales limited to around 100 copies lower than 'completed' price which will be $999. If sales exceed 200 copies price will increase to $10,000.

I'll be putting sales revenue into the live Prosperity signal linked above for transparency, and to put my money where my mouth is, just like a hedge fund!





IMPORTANT!

Minimum recommended deposit is $800 and recommended leverage is 1:500.

For 1:30 leverage, either custom fixed lots or higher deposit and lower risk is recommend (with 'Allow Buy and Sell at the same time?' option disabled). Please do your own backtesting with your appropriate account and deposit settings.

DON'T USE PROSPERITY ON AN ACCOUNT <$800





BACKTESTING





PAIR

EURGBP (any timeframe) Minimum Deposit $800 Recommended Leverage 1:500 (1:30+ also allowed with lower Risk Factors / Fixed Lots) Tested from 2005 Account type Any (Hedging / Netting / Standard / ECN) Broker Any Modelling quality Any (except 'Open prices only')





FEATURES

Easy to use

Set and forget

Choose your risk level and TP mode

Relaxed, intra-day trading system

Great addition for any portfolio

Drawdown protection

Clean Trend Filter

No .set files

Works with any broker and account type

More future-proof than other EAs (esp Gold Grids)

Free updates when a new/requested feature is released



PROTECTION

Every trade is protected by virtual stop-loss determined by the Risk Factor, so it's near-impossible to 'blow' your account with this system (if deposit and leverage guidelines are followed).

Prosperity has built in drawdown protection and a Recovery Mode which further protects your account.

Past results can't be guaranteed in future

Happy trading! :)



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