Prosperity MT5

5
Slow and steady long-term EA. Great for beginners AND pros.

Contact me after purchase for group info, manual and a personal bonus!

Prosperity signal: CLICK HERE

ABOUT

We read descriptions saying 'no martingale, grid, or 'AI'' - I offer alternate parameters...

  • Original EA
  • No history reading
  • No .set files changing constantly, all built-in as default
  • Not an 'experiment' for you to try (backtest runs for 20 years - unheard of for a grid EA)
  • Real money signal with deposit
  • Reputation and sustainability means more to me than 'quick money'
  • Money received from sales of EA will go into the live fund signal above so we can grow together!

Ride the waves of the EURGBP pair with Prosperity... It uses a unique indicator adaptation to get solid backtest results. Easy to set-up, trades near constantly/ easy to test live.

Prosperity is different because it uses a rarely traded, more future-proof pair. The Euro and the Pound are an interesting combination because they're separate major currencies, but in the same geographical location, and therefore are less subject to wild market movements like we saw with EURUSD or GBPUSD during March 2020 / Covid lockdown announcements.

The wildest period for EURGBP was during Brexit - where you can see the EA has some large drawdowns but with a custom Trend filter survives even this once-in-a-lifetime event.

Just attach to EURGBP (any timeframe) set your risk to X lots per X balance, enter your max DD (100% recommended to start) choose your TP Mode, and let the EA work its magic.


WHY AM I SELLING MY BOT?

  • Watching investments grow should feel like watching paint dry. At the moment I don't have the starting capital needed to make safe but meaningful returns trading, so I open my bots up to you... but I will limit the sales via price increase, keeping the systems exclusive so they keep working as expected in future. 
  • Sales limited to around 100 copies lower than 'completed' price which will be $999. If sales exceed 200 copies price will increase to $10,000.
  • I'll be putting sales revenue into the live Prosperity signal linked above for transparency, and to put my money where my mouth is, just like a hedge fund!

IMPORTANT!
  • Minimum recommended deposit is $800 and recommended leverage is 1:500.
  • For 1:30 leverage, either custom fixed lots or higher deposit and lower risk is recommend (with 'Allow Buy and Sell at the same time?' option disabled). Please do your own backtesting with your appropriate account and deposit settings.
  • DON'T USE PROSPERITY ON AN ACCOUNT <$800

BACKTESTING
PAIR
EURGBP (any timeframe)
Minimum Deposit $800
Recommended Leverage 1:500 (1:30+ also allowed with lower Risk Factors / Fixed Lots)
Tested from 2005
Account type Any (Hedging / Netting / Standard / ECN)
Broker Any
Modelling quality Any (except 'Open prices only')



FEATURES

  • Easy to use
  • Set and forget
  • Choose your risk level and TP mode
  • Relaxed, intra-day trading system
  • Great addition for any portfolio
  • Drawdown protection
  • Clean Trend Filter
  • No .set files
  • Works with any broker and account type
  • More future-proof than other EAs (esp Gold Grids)
  • Free updates when a new/requested feature is released

PROTECTION

  • Every trade is protected by virtual stop-loss determined by the Risk Factor, so it's near-impossible to 'blow' your account with this system (if deposit and leverage guidelines are followed).
  • Prosperity has built in drawdown protection and a Recovery Mode which further protects your account.
  • Past results can't be guaranteed in future
  • Happy trading! :)


HOW TO CHOOSE A BOT ON MQL5.COM?

  • New to forex and want some help in how to avoid buying bots that don't work on mql5.com?
  • Click here for my profile which has a link to my article on what to look out for when browsing the often deceptive marketplace.
  • Don't get fooled into buying a bot that doesn't work!
Reviews 5
saroq
308
saroq 2024.03.28 00:54 
 

I have been using the EA since December 2023. One account trading on risk setting 2 and the other on risk setting 3. Due to a safety feature in the EA two trades were closed in December for a loss. I could have turned off this feature but decided to see how the EA would recover form those losses. It made them up quickly. It doesn't trade often but it is profitable and the developer has considered safety of trading capital in the design of this EA. I will allocate more money to be traded by this EA. Five months of trading this EA and I am very happy with its performance.

Savell Martin
1543
Savell Martin 2023.11.07 19:42 
 

So far so good, 3 trades with 3 wins and very little drawdown. Entries and exits are pretty much spot on for current market conditions. I will continue to update my review as time goes on.

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Michael Arthur Schorr
2179
Michael Arthur Schorr 2026.08.05 17:08 
 

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saroq
308
saroq 2024.03.28 00:54 
 

I have been using the EA since December 2023. One account trading on risk setting 2 and the other on risk setting 3. Due to a safety feature in the EA two trades were closed in December for a loss. I could have turned off this feature but decided to see how the EA would recover form those losses. It made them up quickly. It doesn't trade often but it is profitable and the developer has considered safety of trading capital in the design of this EA. I will allocate more money to be traded by this EA. Five months of trading this EA and I am very happy with its performance.

henry_vu1
461
henry_vu1 2023.11.12 18:34 
 

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Savell Martin
1543
Savell Martin 2023.11.07 19:42 
 

So far so good, 3 trades with 3 wins and very little drawdown. Entries and exits are pretty much spot on for current market conditions. I will continue to update my review as time goes on.

Tomd91
49
Tomd91 2023.11.05 22:27 
 

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