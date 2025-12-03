Divergence In Chaos Environment
- Indicators
- Arief
- Version: 3.3
- Updated: 3 December 2025
- Activations: 5
Get the FREE AUX Indicator and EA Support Direct Download — Click Here
[ D.I.C.E ]
The DICE Indicator Divergence in Chaos Environment is a specialized MT5 tool built for traders who apply Elliott Wave Theory within the framework of Trading Chaos techniques. It identifies hidden and regular divergences in price action, synchronized with the chaotic market environment described by Bill Williams.Key Features
-
Elliott Wave–Aligned Divergence: Detects bullish and bearish divergences in harmony with Elliott Wave structures to enhance wave counting accuracy.
-
Chaos Technique Integration: Built to complement Trading Chaos strategies, ensuring signals align AO (Awesome Oscillator), and market structure principles.
-
Multi-Timeframe Scanning: Analyze divergences across different timeframes to confirm momentum shifts and trend exhaustion.
-
Visual Alerts & Objects: Clear on-chart arrows, lines, and divergence markers for fast recognition.
-
Adaptive Market Reading: Adjusts automatically to chaotic market conditions, filtering noise while keeping valid divergence setups.
-
Break Pullback Entry Technique: A common trading method using simple Fibonacci Retracement and Pivot Point.
-
Quantitative Analysis: The dashboard engine for daily CSI-ROC intraday history scanning and analysis.
-
Improve entry precision by combining divergence signals with Elliott Wave progression.
-
Confirm potential Wave 3–5 completions using AO-based chaos divergence logic.
-
Identify reversal or continuation zones early, reducing risk exposure.
-
Auto find correction zones in real time, low risk high return.
-
Enhance trading confidence with clear visual confirmations.