Online Accounts Manager MT5

5

OneClick Online Account Manager is a powerful utility that helps you to manage all your accounts from a centralized panel. It is suitable for all single account traders and specially for multiple accounts traders.


The utility help you to :

Monitor status of all accounts on a private web page. Some information such as account connection status, account profit, DD, Balance, Equity, Margin Level, Number of positions and orders, Daily and Weekly profit/loss and also overall summation of all these parameters.

Close all orders and positions on a specific account or on all accounts by a simple click

Receive phone notifications, Emails, Telegram messages in case of account disconnection, terminal shot down, internet connection lost, ....

Receive notifications if your customized condition meets on DD, Profit, Equity, Margin level .

Receive notification of account properties at predetermined fixed time intervals.

More and more ...


Detailed Manual :

Detailed and Step by Step Manual : OneClick Online Accounts Manager Manual


In case of issue of if needs more help :

You are welcome to contact me via PV or on the product comments page. I will help you to have a better experience with the product.


In case of any idea for extending capabilities of the EA :

I am open to receive any suggestions and your trading needs. I will try to implement all on the next update.


Reviews 2
Innovicient Limited
10544
ALFRED MURIITHI 2024.05.26 08:55 
 

I have been trying the utility and it's handy for me. Easy to use as well. The author is very supportive.

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The new version of  MirrorSoftware 2021  has been completely rewriten and optimized.  This version requires to be loaded only on a single chart because  it can detect all actions on every symbol and not only the actions of symbol where it is loaded. Even the  graphics and the configuration mode  have been completely redesigned. The MirrorSoftware is composed of two components (all components are required to work):  MirrorController  (free indicator): This component must be loaded into the MASTER
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The utility allows you to build different types of graphs: Seconds chart from 1 second to 86400 seconds Tick chart from 1 tick and above The volume chart Delta chart Renko chart Range chart Demo version of the utility https://www.mql5.com/ru/channels/clustersecond Built-in indicators for volumetric analysis: daily market profile and market profile of the selected timeframe, Cluster Search Imbalance VWAP Dynamic POC, VAH, VAL the profile depth of the market vertical volume with various display op
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Description : A utility to create and save screenshots automatically and send to a chat/group/channel on telegram. The saved/sent image file will include all objects that exist on the chart and also all indicators are displayed on the chart. Features: Save screenshot of chart including all objects, indicators, ... Send screenshots to a telegram chat/group/channel Wide range options to select when create screenshots Logo and text adding feature Inputs and How to setup the EA : Various optio
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Innovicient Limited
10544
ALFRED MURIITHI 2024.05.26 08:55 
 

I have been trying the utility and it's handy for me. Easy to use as well. The author is very supportive.

ApolloPutnik
5217
ApolloPutnik 2024.04.11 23:03 
 

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