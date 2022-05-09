Best for Technical Analysis



You can set from one key shortcut for graphical tool or chart control for technical analysis. Graphic design software / CAD-like smooth drawing experience. Best for price action traders.





Sync Drawing Objects

You don’t need to repeat drawing the same trend line on the other charts. Shortcuts do that for you automatically. Of course, any additional modifications of the object immediately apply to the other charts too.



Colors depend on Timeframe



Organize drawings with colors depending on timeframe. Also, its width and style are customizable.





Sync Chart Scrolling

Shortcuts can synchronies also the current time range among all charts. One scroll for all charts include different timeframe and symbols.



High Customizability



More than 60 settings help you to build your best chart analyzing the environment.





Shortcuts

Trend Line Arrow Line Rectangle Fixed Point Rectangle Horizontal Line Vertical Line Fibonacci Measured Move Text Entry Scale Out Exit Paint Delete Selected Select All Zoom In Zoom Out Hide Objects Trade History Auto Scroll Lock Chart Ratio Shift Chart to Center Screenshot Chart On Foreground Change Time Frame



