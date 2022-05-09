Shortcuts
- Utilities
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Best for Technical Analysis
You can set from one key shortcut for graphical tool or chart control for technical analysis. Graphic design software / CAD-like smooth drawing experience. Best for price action traders.
Sync Drawing Objects
You don’t need to repeat drawing the same trend line on the other charts. Shortcuts do that for you automatically. Of course, any additional modifications of the object immediately apply to the other charts too.
Colors depend on Timeframe
Organize drawings with colors depending on timeframe. Also, its width and style are customizable.
Sync Chart Scrolling
Shortcuts can synchronies also the current time range among all charts. One scroll for all charts include different timeframe and symbols.
High Customizability
More than 60 settings help you to build your best chart analyzing the environment.
Shortcuts
- Trend Line
- Arrow Line
- Rectangle
- Fixed Point
- Rectangle
- Horizontal Line
- Vertical Line
- Fibonacci
- Measured Move
- Text
- Entry
- Scale Out
- Exit
- Paint
- Delete
- Selected
- Select All
- Zoom In
- Zoom Out
- Hide Objects
- Trade History
- Auto Scroll
- Lock Chart Ratio
- Shift Chart to Center
- Screenshot
- Chart On Foreground
- Change Time Frame