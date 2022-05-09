Shortcuts

Best for Technical Analysis

You can set from one key shortcut for graphical tool or chart control for technical analysis. Graphic design software / CAD-like smooth drawing experience. Best for price action traders.


Sync Drawing Objects

You don’t need to repeat drawing the same trend line on the other charts. Shortcuts do that for you automatically. Of course, any additional modifications of the object immediately apply to the other charts too.


Colors depend on Timeframe

Organize drawings with colors depending on timeframe. Also, its width and style are customizable.


Sync Chart Scrolling

Shortcuts can synchronies also the current time range among all charts. One scroll for all charts include different timeframe and symbols.


High Customizability

More than 60 settings help you to build your best chart analyzing the environment.


Shortcuts

  1. Trend Line
  2. Arrow Line
  3. Rectangle
  4. Fixed Point
  5. Rectangle
  6. Horizontal Line
  7. Vertical Line
  8. Fibonacci
  9. Measured Move
  10. Text
  11. Entry
  12. Scale Out
  13. Exit
  14. Paint
  15. Delete
  16. Selected
  17. Select All
  18. Zoom In
  19. Zoom Out
  20. Hide Objects
  21. Trade History
  22. Auto Scroll
  23. Lock Chart Ratio
  24. Shift Chart to Center
  25. Screenshot
  26. Chart On Foreground
  27. Change Time Frame


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    The Wall Street Player (Master version). This EA tailored as a Discipline, Money and Risk Management tool is a powerful Trade Station utility designed for Forex, Cryptos, Commodities, Shares, Deriv synthetic pairs and any CFDs Market. It is designed to fit your strategy as a winner, and take your Edge of the market to the NEXT-LEVEL. The only thing to do is to get It on your chart and appreciate the possibilities and chart management abilities it has to offer for realizing that discipline and a
    FxStrike999SPT
    Andrei Bogdanov
    Utilities
    FxStrike999_SPT_bot prop helper is a one-of-a-kind bot that is designed specifically for those who have problems with psychology, for those who have problems with psychology. Who does not put stops and does not take profits, and eventually loses their deposits. But with our bot, all these problems will be solved!  With FxStrike999_SPT_bot you will reach a new level of trading, where your deposit will grow steadily  and you will stop worrying about your positions, the bot itself will set a stop
    Trade Panel by Profectus AI
    New Capital B.V.
    Utilities
    Cheers, traders! In today's video, dive into the world of advanced trading with our exclusive Trade Panel. This Cyber Monday, we're offering a special deal – get access for only $27 instead of the usual $60! In this tutorial, we explore a semi-automated trading system that empowers manual traders to seize opportunities effectively. Watch as we demonstrate using real market scenarios, showing you how to set up trades, manage risk, and maximize profits. Key Features of the Trade Pan
    The Wall Street Player ultimatum
    Lancine Stanislas Traore
    Utilities
    The Wall Street Player (Ultimatum version). This EA tailored as a Discipline, Money and Risk Management tool is a powerful Trade Station utility designed for Forex, Cryptos, Commodities, Shares, Deriv synthetic pairs and any CFDs Market. It is designed to fit your strategy as a winner, and take your Edge of the market to the NEXT-LEVEL. The only thing to do is to get It on your chart and appreciate the possibilities and chart management abilities it has to offer for realizing that discipline and
    Position trend arbitrage
    Song Sun
    Utilities
    Discover a New Wave Trading Strategy - Suitable for Currency Pairs like AUDUSD.s Strategy Highlights : Specially Designed Trend Indicator Graphics : Our strategy offers a unique graphical interface to help traders identify and capitalize on market fluctuations. Backtesting Validation : Traders are encouraged to backtest currency pairs like AUDUSD.s to validate the effectiveness of our strategy. Flexible Time Frames : Default recommendation is to trade in the 15-minute (M15) time frame,
    Sabira Reactive
    Gounteni Dambe Tchimbiandja
    Utilities
    IMPORTANT NOTE THIS EA IS NOT FULLY AUTOMATED, IT ONLY TAKES POSITIONS IN ZONES YOU DEFINE IT ASSISTS YOU. SO YOU NEED TO WATCH THE CHART CLOSELY THE MAIN POINT OF THIS EA IS TO FORCE THE TRADER TO RESPECT ENTRY RULES <<CONFIRMATION IS THE KEY>>. SO THE TRADER WILL ONLY LOOK FOR ZONES THE EA WILL LOOK FOR CONFIRMATION CANDLES AND ENTER IF A CONFIRMATION IS FOUND FOR EXAMPLE: If price is in a Bullish zone. Rule, look for buys. If Bullish Candlestick Pattern  or any other bullish candle pattern s
    Gann Model Forecast MT5
    Kirill Borovskii
    Utilities
    I present to your attention a powerful utility for predicting the future movement of an asset based on W.D. Ganna’s law of vibration. This utility analyzes the selected market model and provides codes for future possible market movement patterns. If you enter the selected code into the appropriate box, you will receive a forecast of the potential market movement. The utility has the ability to display several potential forecast models. The forecast is not yet tied to time and price and gives th
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