Gann Model Forecast MT5

I present to your attention a powerful utility for predicting the future movement of an asset based on W.D. Ganna’s law of vibration. This utility analyzes the selected market model and provides codes for future possible market movement patterns. If you enter the selected code into the appropriate box, you will receive a forecast of the potential market movement. The utility has the ability to display several potential forecast models. The forecast is not yet tied to time and price and gives the forecast as is. BUT in the future this will be implemented!

The utility does not have any settings other than the arrow color settings and therefore it is very easy to use.

This utility is designed as an expert, so you need to attach it to the chart as an expert.

Version MT4

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This indicator identifies and displays zones, as it were areas of strength, where the price will unfold. The indicator can work on any chart, any instrument, at any timeframe. The indicator has two modes. The indicator is equipped with a control panel with buttons for convenience and split into two modes. Manual mode: To work with manual mode, you need to press the NEW button, a segment will appear. This segment is stretched over the movement and the LVL button is pressed. The level is displayed
Gann Price Level
Kirill Borovskii
Indicators
The indicator is designed to work on any trading platform. The program is based on proprietary algorithms and W.D.Ganna's mathematics, allowing you to calculate target levels of price movement based on three points with the highest degree of certainty. It is a great tool for stock trading. The indicator has three buttons: NEW - call up a triangle for calculation. DEL - delete the selected triangle. DELS - completely remove all constructions. The probability of achieving the goals is more than 80
Gann Angles end Box
Kirill Borovskii
Indicators
This indicator is, without a doubt, the best variation of the Gann Angles among others. It allows traders using Gann methods to automatically calculate the Gann angles for the traded instrument. The scale is automatically calculated when the indicator is attached to the chart. When switching timeframes, the indicator recalculates the scale for the current timeframe. Additionally, you can enter your own scales for the Gann angles. You can enter your own scales either for both vectors or for each
Gann Swing Structure
Kirill Borovskii
5 (1)
Indicators
This indicator is based on the mathematics of the great trader W.D. Ganna. With its help, you can easily find strong levels by analyzing swings to find the optimal entry point. The indicator works on all instruments and all timeframes. The indicator is fully manual and has control buttons. All you need to do is press the NEW button, a segment will appear, which you can place on any movement, swing or even 1 candle that you want to analyze. By placing the segment, press the OK button. A grid (th
Gann Model Forecast
Kirill Borovskii
5 (1)
Utilities
I present to your attention a powerful utility for predicting the future movement of an asset based on W.D. Ganna’s law of vibration. This utility analyzes the selected market model and provides codes for future possible market movement patterns. If you enter the selected code into the appropriate box, you will receive a forecast of the potential market movement. The utility has the ability to display several potential forecast models. The forecast is not yet tied to time and price and gives th
Gann Greed Don Hall
Kirill Borovskii
Indicators
This product is based on the methodologies of Gann, his follower Don E. Hall. The Indicator builds a working view grid, which is used to analyze graphics. The Pyrapoint tool, developed by Don Hall, is a grid based on the Pythagorean cube. In his calculations he uses the Gann Square 9 methodology and the relationship between Price and Time. This tool is used to predict changes in trend and overall market actions. More information about the method   HERE
Gann Signal Scaner
Kirill Borovskii
Indicators
This indicator is a certain algorithm and acts as a market scanner. All you need to do is fill in the selected currency pairs in the settings and that’s it. Next, the indicator itself will view all these currency pairs and time frames from M5 to D1 simultaneously. When a new signal appears, the indicator will give you an Alert and also draw the letter N where this new signal will be.
Time Price SQ9 Degree
Kirill Borovskii
Indicators
The Time_Price_SQ9_Degree indicator is based on the 9 Gann square. Using this indicator, you can identify strong time and price zones. The indicator displays the levels as a degree value. The degrees can be set in the settings. After launching, the MENU button appears. If it is highlighted, it can be moved to any point on the graph, and after double-clicking on it, it stops being highlighted and menu buttons appear. To hide the menu, just double-click on the button, it will become highlighted a
Gann Swing Structure MT5
Kirill Borovskii
Indicators
This indicator is based on the mathematics of the great trader W.D. Ganna. With its help, you can easily find strong levels by analyzing swings to find the optimal entry point. The indicator works on all instruments and all timeframes. The indicator is fully manual and has control buttons. All you need to do is press the NEW button, a segment will appear, which you can place on any movement, swing or even 1 candle that you want to analyze. By placing the segment, press the OK button. A grid (th
Gann Price Level MT5
Kirill Borovskii
Indicators
The indicator is designed to work on any trading platform. The program is based on proprietary algorithms and W.D.Ganna's mathematics, allowing you to calculate target levels of price movement based on three points with the highest degree of certainty. It is a great tool for stock trading. The indicator has three buttons: NEW - call up a triangle for calculation. DEL - delete the selected triangle. DELS - completely remove all constructions. The probability of achieving the goals is more than 80
Gann Zone Pro MT5
Kirill Borovskii
Indicators
This indicator identifies and displays zones, as it were areas of strength, where the price will unfold. The indicator can work on any chart, any instrument, at any timeframe. The indicator has two modes. The indicator is equipped with a control panel with buttons for convenience and split into two modes. Manual mode: To work with manual mode, you need to press the NEW button, a segment will appear. This segment is stretched over the movement and the LVL button is pressed. The level is displayed
Gann Signal Scaner MT5
Kirill Borovskii
Indicators
This indicator is based on  a certain algorithm and acts as a market scanner. All you need to do is fill in the selected currency pairs in the settings and that’s it. Next, the indicator itself will view all these currency pairs and time frames from M5 to D1 simultaneously. When a new signal appears, the indicator will give you an Alert and also draw the letter N where this new signal will be.
Gann Angles end Box MT5
Kirill Borovskii
Indicators
This indicator is, without a doubt, the best variation of the Gann Angles among others. It allows traders using Gann methods to automatically calculate the Gann angles for the traded instrument. The scale is automatically calculated when the indicator is attached to the chart. When switching timeframes, the indicator recalculates the scale for the current timeframe. Additionally, you can enter your own scales for the Gann angles. You can enter your own scales either for both vectors or for each
Time Price SQ9 Degree MT5
Kirill Borovskii
Indicators
The   Time_Price_SQ9_Degree   indicator is based on the 9 Gann square. Using this indicator, you can identify strong time and price zones. The indicator displays the levels as a degree value. The degrees can be set in the settings. After launching, the MENU button appears. If it is highlighted, it can be moved to any point on the graph, and after double-clicking on it, it stops being highlighted and menu buttons appear. To hide the menu, just double-click on the button, it will become highlight
Double Blow Scalp MT5
Kirill Borovskii
Experts
Double Blow Scalping EA: An Innovative Advisor for MT5, Inspired by Quantum Technologies - Limited Edition!!! Description: Double Blow Scalping EA is a revolutionary trading algorithm for MetaTrader 5 that combines advanced principles of quantum computing and scalping strategy. His work is based on a unique imitation of qubits, the key elements of quantum computers that allow processing multiple market scenarios simultaneously. This gives the Expert Advisor unprecedented analysis speed and acc
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