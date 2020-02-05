HedgingTrading

Advisor for hedging trading or pair trading.

A convenient panel allows you to open positions on the necessary trading instruments and lots.

Automatically determines the type of trading account - netting or hedging.

Advisor can close all its positions upon reaching profit or loss (determined in the settings).

A negative value is required to control losses (for example, -100, -500, etc.). If the corresponding fields are 0, the EA will not use this function.
 

Settings:

  • Close profit (if 0 here, then it doesn’t work) - All positions will be closed when this profit level is reached (if 0 - does not work);
  • Close a loss (if 0 here, then it doesn’t work) - The loss closes (if 0 - does not work);
  • Magic - Magic number;
  • Slip - level of slippage;
  • Comment - Comment on the positions.

