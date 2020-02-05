HedgingTrading

Advisor for hedging trading or pair trading.





A convenient panel allows you to open positions on the necessary trading instruments and lots.





Automatically determines the type of trading account - netting or hedging.





Advisor can close all its positions upon reaching profit or loss (determined in the settings).





A negative value is required to control losses (for example, -100, -500, etc.). If the corresponding fields are 0, the EA will not use this function.

Settings: