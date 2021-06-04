Binance Full Trader

2

Binance Full Trader is developed for connection to your Binance account and get data, draw price charts and trade easily with any strategy by an indicator. A user-friendly interface has developed for it and has tried to give access to the necessary information such as open orders and wallet balances.

·       There are two sample indicators (one for trade signal and another for price) that you can download it from these links:

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1w2CGuu3rArWKMhS9LkepT9zhVkGR1AO7/view?usp=sharing

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1R_TOE36HCrxigPToZkxOnlyfhAh5P2AX/view?usp=sharing

·       the manual can be downloaded from this link:

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1bocIjBzLXue92b3GAPBgqeUkfASxjHw4/view?usp=sharing

·       This tool cannot be run in the Strategy Tester so the Demo version dose not work.

·       This tool is for Binance Spot Market.

·       The demo version is downloadable from this link:

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/67984

·       The demo version has these restrictions:

1.       Only BTCUSDT is available for price chart and Test Mode.

2.       The Real Mode is not accessible.

3.       The LIMIT and STOPLOSSLIMIT are not accessible.

 

How to use:

·       Copy “BinanceTradeIndicator1.mq5” and “BinancePriceIndicator1.mq5” to folder MQL5\Indicators. (Download from the link that mentioned)

·       Run “Binance Full Trader.ex5”.

·       You should allow WebRequest from Tools menu >> Options >> Expert Advisors and add URL: https://api.binance.com.

 

Note: if you get this error “Err: Network Problem”, this might be from one of these reasons :

  1.  You did not allow the WebRequest for https://api.binance.com.
  2. The site of Binance.com is filtered for your region. By use of VPN, you can solve this problem.


The Inputs Menu:

Input

Remark

API_KEY1

·       Your Binance account API key.

API_SECRET1

·       Your Binance account API secret.

symbol

·       The symbol name that you want to draw its price chart and trade with it.

Log in txt file the results

·       Enabling the logging of results of trades in a txt file.

Log File Name

·       The log file name.

active the interface

·       Enabling the interface.

·       If your system performance decreases by interface, you can disable it and give the data from inputs.


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ABOUT THE PRODUCT Your all-in-one licensing software is now available. End users are typically granted the right to make one or more copies of software without infringing on third-party rights. The license also specifies the obligations of the parties to the license agreement and may impose limitations on how the software can be used. AIM OF THE SOFTWARE The purpose of this system is to provide you with a one-of-a-kind piece of software that will help you license and securely track your MT4/MT5
Service that warns you of your margin level
Serge Hilaire O Collin
Utilities
The purpose of this service is to warn you when the percentage of the margin level exceeds either a threshold up or down. Notification is done by email and/or message on mobile in the metatrader app. The frequency of notifications is either at regular time intervals or by step of variation of the margin. The parameters are: - Smartphone (true or false): if true, enables mobile notifications. The default value is false. The terminal options must be configured accordingly. - email (true or false)
GoodtradeGoodX Tradercropy A
Shan Chen Mei
Utilities
基于Goodtrade/GoodX 券商推出的黄金双仓对冲套利的交易模型/策略/系统，在日常的操作遇到的问题： 1、B账户跟随A账户即刻下单。 2：A账户 下单后  B账户 自动抄写止损止盈。 3：A账户平仓B账户同时平仓。 4：B账户平仓A账户也平仓。 5：不利点差下拒绝下单。 6：增加有利点值因子。 通过解决以上问题，改变了熬夜、手工出错、长期盯盘、紧张、恐慌、担心、睡眠不足、饮食不规律、精力不足等问题 目前解决这些问题后,有效提升了工作效率和盈利比例，由原来月10%盈利率提升到月45%的最佳盈利率。 原来的一名交易员只能管理操作两组账户，通过此EA提高到操作管理高达16组交易账户，或许你可以超越我们的记录，期待你的经验交流。 此EA分为： GoodtradeGoodX Tradercropy A       GoodtradeGoodX Tradercropy B     是一个组合EA，假设您购买的额  GoodtradeGoodX Tradercropy   A  必须同时购买 GoodtradeGoodX Tradercropy   B  两个组合使用会到最佳效果。   
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TauriMK2
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TauriMK2 2025.01.25 12:37 
 

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