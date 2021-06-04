Binance Full Trader
- Utilities
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Binance Full Trader is developed for connection to your Binance account and get data, draw price charts and trade easily with any strategy by an indicator. A user-friendly interface has developed for it and has tried to give access to the necessary information such as open orders and wallet balances.
· There are two sample indicators (one for trade signal and another for price) that you can download it from these links:
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1w2CGuu3rArWKMhS9LkepT9zhVkGR1AO7/view?usp=sharing
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1R_TOE36HCrxigPToZkxOnlyfhAh5P2AX/view?usp=sharing
· the manual can be downloaded from this link:
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1bocIjBzLXue92b3GAPBgqeUkfASxjHw4/view?usp=sharing
· This tool cannot be run in the Strategy Tester so the Demo version dose not work.
· This tool is for Binance Spot Market.
· The demo version is downloadable from this link:
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/67984
· The demo version has these restrictions:
1. Only BTCUSDT is available for price chart and Test Mode.
2. The Real Mode is not accessible.
3. The LIMIT and STOPLOSSLIMIT are not accessible.
How to use:
· Copy “BinanceTradeIndicator1.mq5” and “BinancePriceIndicator1.mq5” to folder MQL5\Indicators. (Download from the link that mentioned)
· Run “Binance Full Trader.ex5”.
· You should allow WebRequest from Tools menu >> Options >> Expert Advisors and add URL: https://api.binance.com.
Note: if you get this error “Err: Network Problem”, this might be from one of these reasons :
- You did not allow the WebRequest for https://api.binance.com.
- The site of Binance.com is filtered for your region. By use of VPN, you can solve this problem.
The Inputs Menu:
|
Input
|
Remark
|
API_KEY1
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· Your Binance account API key.
|
API_SECRET1
|
· Your Binance account API secret.
|
symbol
|
· The symbol name that you want to draw its price chart and trade with it.
|
Log in txt file the results
|
· Enabling the logging of results of trades in a txt file.
|
Log File Name
|
· The log file name.
|
active the interface
|
· Enabling the interface.
· If your system performance decreases by interface, you can disable it and give the data from inputs.
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