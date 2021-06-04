Binance Full Trader is developed for connection to your Binance account and get data, draw price charts and trade easily with any strategy by an indicator. A user-friendly interface has developed for it and has tried to give access to the necessary information such as open orders and wallet balances.

· There are two sample indicators (one for trade signal and another for price) that you can download it from these links:

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1w2CGuu3rArWKMhS9LkepT9zhVkGR1AO7/view?usp=sharing

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1R_TOE36HCrxigPToZkxOnlyfhAh5P2AX/view?usp=sharing

· the manual can be downloaded from this link:

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1bocIjBzLXue92b3GAPBgqeUkfASxjHw4/view?usp=sharing

· This tool cannot be run in the Strategy Tester so the Demo version dose not work.

· This tool is for Binance Spot Market.

· The demo version is downloadable from this link:

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/67984

· The demo version has these restrictions:

1. Only BTCUSDT is available for price chart and Test Mode.

2. The Real Mode is not accessible.

3. The LIMIT and STOPLOSSLIMIT are not accessible.

How to use:

· Copy “BinanceTradeIndicator1.mq5” and “BinancePriceIndicator1.mq5” to folder MQL5\Indicators. (Download from the link that mentioned)

· Run “Binance Full Trader.ex5”.

· You should allow WebRequest from Tools menu >> Options >> Expert Advisors and add URL: https://api.binance.com.

Note: if you get this error “Err: Network Problem”, this might be from one of these reasons :

You did not allow the WebRequest for https://api.binance.com . The site of Binance.com is filtered for your region. By use of VPN, you can solve this problem.





The Inputs Menu:

Input Remark API_KEY1 · Your Binance account API key. API_SECRET1 · Your Binance account API secret. symbol · The symbol name that you want to draw its price chart and trade with it. Log in txt file the results · Enabling the logging of results of trades in a txt file. Log File Name · The log file name. active the interface · Enabling the interface. · If your system performance decreases by interface, you can disable it and give the data from inputs.



