Riskless Pyramid Mt5

3.5

Introduction

This powerful MT4 trade mangement EA offers a way potentially to aggressively multiply trade profits in a riskfree manner. Once a trade has been entered with a defined stoploss and take profit target then the EA will add three pyramid add-on trades in order to increase the overall level of profit. The user sets the total combined profit target to be gained if everything works out. This can be specified either as a multiple of the original trade profit or as a total dollar amount. For each add-on the stoploss for the combined trade is moved to the break-even level so that once the first add-on level has been reached then the total trade is riskfree from then onwards. As each successive add-on trade is entered the stoploss is tightened accordingly in order to keep the total trade risk free. If the profit target is reached without the stoploss being hit then the total multiplied profit will be achieved. Of course the downside is that if the break-even stoploss is hit at any time during the trade then there is no profit at all from the trade.

How to Use the EA

The EA is place on the chart where it lies dormant until it finds an open position on the chart which has both a stop-loss and a profit target defined. At that point it will generate the three add-on trades which will appear as stop entry orders on the chart. The sizes of the three orders will be such that if the final profit target is reached then the target profit as set within the EA will be achieved.

Each add-on will have a stop-loss level defined already on the chart which will be the break-even level for the combined position so far. As the trade progresses the EA ensures that the stoplosses for all open positions are adjusted to this new break-even level. Once the trade is closed for any reason then any untriggered add-on entries are automatically deleted

EA Inputs

Profit Type: This can be either “Total Profit” which means that the Profit quantity (see below) is specified in dollars (or whatever the account currency is) or “Multiplier” in which case the profit quantity is the specified multiple of the original profit value

Profit Value: This is the combined total profit value, either dollar amount or multiple of the original take profit amount according to the Profit Type input value.

First Add-on Fraction: This specifies what fraction of the way towards the final take profit level the first add-on is to be placed.

Second Add-on Fraction: This specifies what fraction of the way towards the final take profit level the second add-on is to be placed.

Third Add-on Fraction: This specifies what fraction of the way towards the final take profit level the third add-on is to be placed.

Magic Number: This specifies the unique number that is used to identify trades that are under the management of this EA. For each symbol and each Magic Number there can only be one set of trades active at any one time. If you want to run multiple sets of trades on the same symbol then you need to apply the EA to the same symbol on a separate chart with a different Magic Number


Reviews 2
bandelero
474
bandelero 2024.03.23 12:24 
 

Have been using this EA for 6 months and it has sky rocket my result enormously - and this with very low initial risk. Everything works just perfectly. Highly recommended for all serious traders that wants to protect its capital and at the same time grow the capital.

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LIMITED SUMMER SALE -40% ! ONLY $470 insead of $790!  Maximum real discount! ONLY UNTIL 08/22 The core idea: using the user interface, you configure the parameters the chart must meet before entering a position (or positions), choose which entry models to use, and set the rules for when trading and planning should end. Lazy Trader  handles the rest: it  takes over all the routine chart watching and execution! full description  :: 3 key videos [1] ->  [2]   ->  [3] What can it do? - Understand
Telegram To MT5 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.53 (15)
Utilities
Copy trade signals from Telegram channels you already belong to (including private and restricted channels) directly into MetaTrader 5. Set your risk rules once, monitor execution, and manage positions with built-in protections designed to reduce mistakes and overtrading. Fast setup : configure your channels, select what to copy, and start within minutes using a clean on-chart interface. User Guide + Demo | MT4 Version Who this is for Traders who follow one or more signal providers and want cons
Active Lines
Yury Kulikov
5 (2)
Utilities
Attention: Demo version for review and testing can be downloaded here . It does not allow trading and can only be run on one chart. Active Lines - a powerful professional tool for operations with lines on charts. Active Lines provides a wide range of actions for events when the price crosses lines. For example: notify, open/modify/close a position, place/remove pending orders. With Active Lines you can assign several tasks to one line, for each of which you can set individual trigger conditions
Telegram to mt5 pro
Janet Abu Khalil
4 (4)
Utilities
Telegram to MT5 Pro — Advanced Telegram Signal Copier with Auto-Fix, Multi-TP, Risk Control and Full Trade Management Telegram to MT5 Pro — Professional Telegram Signal Copier Telegram to MT5 Pro is a high-performance trade copier that automatically executes signals from Telegram directly into your MetaTrader 5 account, with full control over risk, execution, and trade management. The system consists of two components: • The Expert Advisor (EA) running inside MetaTrader 5 • A companion desktop
Crystal Trade Manager Pro
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
Utilities
Crystal Trade Manager – Advanced MT5 Risk and Trade Control Utility Overview Crystal Trade Manager (CTM) is a professional MetaTrader 5 utility designed for risk management, trade automation, and instant execution control. It provides traders with an integrated system for protecting equity, managing daily drawdowns, controlling lot sizes, and applying automation features such as automatic SL/TP, break-even, and trailing stop. The tool is suitable for manual traders, prop-firm challenge particip
Prop Firm Os
Gayathiri Gopalakrishnan
5 (1)
Utilities
PROP FIRM OS Structured Trading Assistant for MetaTrader 5 PROP FIRM OS is a structured trading assistant designed for MetaTrader 5 users who prefer rule-based market analysis and organized trading workflows. The Expert Advisor combines market analysis tools, scanner functions, dashboard monitoring, alerts, risk-control settings, and trade management features inside one system. PROP FIRM OS is designed to help traders follow selected rules, filters, and monitoring conditions during trading activ
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Riskless Pyramid
Snapdragon Systems Ltd
5 (1)
Utilities
Introduction This powerful MT4 trade mangement EA offers a way potentially to aggressively multiply trade profits in a riskfree manner. Once a trade has been entered with a defined stoploss and take profit target then the EA will add three pyramid add-on trades in order to increase the overall level of profit. The user sets the total combined profit target to be gained if everything works out. This can be specified either as a multiple of the original trade profit or as a total dollar amount. Fo
Engulfing Bar Alert
Snapdragon Systems Ltd
Indicators
This indicator marks Engulfing Bars (bars with a higher high and a lower low than the previous bar) on your chart. It will also send alerts when one forms, including via e-mail or push notification to your phone . It's ideal for when you want to be notified of an engulfing/outside bar set-up but don't want to have to sit in front of your chart all day. You can configure all the settings including: Whether it should be "range engulfing" (so high is higher than previous bar and low is lower than
RSI Levels Alert
Snapdragon Systems Ltd
5 (1)
Indicators
Our custom RSI indicator uses the standard RSI calculation, but it adds a few super-useful upgrades. In our opinion this is the RSI indicator that should come standard with MT4! Have a look and decide for yourself! Our indicator has the following benefits: Never miss another RSI set-up when you are away from your computer A colored RSI line makes it easy to see when price is overbought or oversold Get alerts when price moves into overbought/oversold, out of overbought/oversold, or both Customiz
Inside Bar Alerts
Snapdragon Systems Ltd
Indicators
This indicator marks Inside Bars (bars with a lower high and a higher low than the previous bar) on your chart. It will also send alerts when one forms, including via e-mail or push notification to your phone . It's ideal for when you want to be notified of an inside bar set-up but don't want to have to sit in front of your chart all day. You can configure all the settings including: What symbol (if any) is plotted to highlight an inside bar Whether the symbol is plotted above the bar or below t
Pin Bar Alerts
Snapdragon Systems Ltd
5 (1)
Indicators
Introduction This indicator marks Pin Bars (bars with an unusually long upper or lower candle wick) on your chart. It will also send alerts when one forms, including via e-mail or push notification to your phone . It's ideal for when you want to be notified of a Pin Bar set-up but don't want to have to sit in front of your chart all day. You can configure all the settings including: What proportion of the bar should be made up of the wick How big or small the total size of the Pin Bar has to
R Levels Trade Manager
Snapdragon Systems Ltd
5 (1)
Utilities
Introduction The SDS_TradeManager EA is a powerful EA designed to manage your positions once you have been filled. It basically works a break-even stop and also a trailing stop where the trigger levels and trail levels are all specified in "R's", that is to say multiples of the initial trade risk. Many successful professional traders think about all their trades and profit taking in terms of multiples of the initial risk R. So for example, if your initial risk on your trade is 50 pips and you wa
Price Level Alerts
Snapdragon Systems Ltd
Indicators
Introduction This indicator alerts you when certain price levels are reached. The alert can be on an intrabar basis or on a closing price basis. It will also send alerts when one forms, including via e-mail or push notification to your phone . It's ideal for when you want to be notified of a price level being reached but don't want to have to sit in front of your chart all day. Input Parameters DoAlert: if set to true a desktop pop-up alert will appear from your MetaTrader terminal when the
Trailing Stop Manager
Snapdragon Systems Ltd
Utilities
Introduction This is a trade manager EA. It will detect an open trade and apply a number of different user selected trailing stops to the position simultaneously, always using the tightest stop loss out of all the different methods that have been turned on. The various different choices of trail are: X bar trail to break-even : e.g. adjust the stop loss up towards break-even at the lowest low of the last X bars until break-even is reached. Risk-reward trail to break-even : e.g. move the stop
R Levels Trade Manager Mt5
Snapdragon Systems Ltd
Utilities
Introduction The SDS_TradeManager EA is a powerful EA designed to manage your positions once you have been filled. It basically works a break-even stop and also a trailing stop where the trigger levels and trail levels are all specified in "R's", that is to say multiples of the initial trade risk. Many successful professional traders think about all their trades and profit taking in terms of multiples of the initial risk R. So for example, if your initial risk on your trade is 50 pips and you wa
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Charlie W
168
Charlie W 2024.04.09 12:48 
 

Although the seller was helpful, this EA didn't work as described for me. Hopefully the seller can come up with a fix.

Snapdragon Systems Ltd
1817
Reply from developer Adam Hartley 2024.04.12 18:02
Hi Charlie, thanks for your patience regarding the technical issues that you have been having. I think part of your problems are to do with the fact that you are using a Mac and also your broker which seems to be rather non-standard in many respects. Adam
bandelero
474
bandelero 2024.03.23 12:24 
 

Have been using this EA for 6 months and it has sky rocket my result enormously - and this with very low initial risk. Everything works just perfectly. Highly recommended for all serious traders that wants to protect its capital and at the same time grow the capital.

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