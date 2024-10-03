Support Resistance Whisperer

The Support Resistance Whisperer is a powerful tool designed to help traders identify crucial support and resistance levels in the market. This indicator uses price action to dynamically draw red resistance lines and green support lines on your chart, offering a clear and visual representation of key price zones where potential market reversals or breakouts may occur. Unlike traditional methods that rely on fractals, this indicator avoids lag by calculating support and resistance based on the highest and lowest prices over a customizable lookback period.

Key Features:

  • Lookback Period: Customize the indicator to analyze price data over a specific number of candles with the LookbackPeriod parameter. This allows traders to fine-tune the sensitivity of the support and resistance levels.
  • Historical Data Analysis: The indicator can scan up to 500 historical bars (adjustable via the History parameter) to ensure a comprehensive analysis of market price movements.
  • SR Continuation Filter: Enable or disable the SRContinuationFilter to refine how the lines are drawn. This filter ensures that a support or resistance line is only drawn when the current candle’s max price matches the previous candle’s max price, creating a dashed-line effect for better visualization of critical zones.
  • Alert System: Stay on top of market movements with a versatile alert system. You can activate pop-up alerts (PopupAlert), mobile notifications (MobileAlert), or email alerts (EmailAlert) whenever the price touches a support or resistance level. This helps you react promptly to key price actions without constantly monitoring the chart.

The Support Resistance Whisperer is a valuable tool for traders looking for an effective way to identify areas of price imbalances, offering precise entry and exit points. By providing dynamic and responsive support and resistance lines, this indicator allows traders to focus on significant price zones and make well-informed decisions.


Parameters

  • SR Parameters
    • Customize the lookback period, historical bars, and continuation filter for drawing support and resistance lines.
  • Alert Filters
    • Enable or disable alerts for pop-up, mobile, and email notifications.


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ReTest Histogram ms
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
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