Our "Trending Topik" Forex Expert Advisor works based on several non-lagging Forex indicators and combined with Swing High/Low, Break Trendline , break candle stick, ADR Daily and support, pivot, resisten daily, searching current major trends and looking for the best momentum with built-in Hidden Profit, StopLoss, BreakEvent and Trailling. It works on multi pair and multi timeframe like GOLD/XAUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, EURJPY and others.













Trending Topik EA Concept

EA Trending Topik is the latest development of the efficient Forex Expert Advisor able to analyze and adapt the market trends to predict the direction of the market using a pyramiding technique and consistently capitalizing on profitable trades.





Trading with the trend is combined with Swing High/Low, Break Trendline , break candle stick, ADR Daily and support , pivot, resisten daily, combination averaging, layer martingale and hedging system.





The product can be launched on multi trameframe from M1-H4 of GOLD/XAUUSD, GBPUSD, EURUSD, EURJPY, and others, M1-H4 simultaneously.









How EA Trending Topik Works



Determine the trend and always trade in current major trend direction / trend follower. If the trend changes, closes all profitable trades if price move to line Breakeven, trailling or TakeProfit. If loss-making positions remain, the Expert Advisor opens hedging positions in the direction of a new trend using layer martingale and averaging.