Our "Trending Topik" Forex Expert Advisor works based on several non-lagging Forex indicators and combined with Swing High/Low, Break Trendline , break candle stick, ADR Daily and support, pivot, resisten daily, searching current major trends and looking for the best momentum with built-in Hidden Profit, StopLoss, BreakEvent and Trailling. It works on multi pair and multi timeframe like GOLD/XAUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, EURJPY and others. 




Trending Topik EA Concept

EA Trending Topik is the latest development of the efficient Forex Expert Advisor able to analyze and adapt the market trends to predict the direction of the market using a pyramiding technique and consistently capitalizing on profitable trades.

Trading with the trend is combined with Swing High/Low, Break Trendline , break candle stick, ADR Daily and support, pivot,  resisten daily, combination averaging, layer martingale and hedging system.

The product can be launched on multi trameframe from M1-H4 of GOLD/XAUUSD, GBPUSD, EURUSD, EURJPY, and others, M1-H4 simultaneously.


How EA Trending Topik Works

  1. Determine the trend and always trade in current major trend direction / trend follower.
  2. If the trend changes, closes all profitable trades if price move to line Breakeven, trailling or TakeProfit. If loss-making positions remain, the Expert Advisor opens hedging positions in the direction of a new trend using layer martingale and averaging.
EA Trending Topik Version 13.06

- Optimize Parameter:
  1.suffix and prefix
  2. Range Auto with : - Resisten, pivot and support daily - ADR Daily
  3. Manual range 

- Optimize Hedging fitur
  1. Multiple hedging with TRUE/FALSE in parameter
  2. STOP or Continue trading for hedging in parameter
  3. Layer for start multiple hedging


Work Strategy :

1. EA will entry Buy strategy :
    - BUY if price below Swing Low, support and above pivot with confirm break trendline                                
2. EA will entry Sellstrategy :
    - SELL if price above Swing High, resisten and below pivot with confirm break trendline
3. Next Layer will entry with min Range pips and Max Trades Entry
4. Multiple hedging in trade hedge layer parameter
5. Stop or continue with stop layer hedge 
6. Target with Hidden Trailling, BreakEven, Stoploss and Take Profit. You can setting in parameter
7. Filter profit with Target Percentage Equity               

Parameters

Suffix - Symbol pair like "m" for EURUSDm
prefix - Symbol pair like "c" for cEURUSD
MODE - BOTH as Default, BUY or SELL
FIRST_LOT - First Lot for start with Balance setup
BALANCE_LOT - Balance setup for moneymanagement with first_lot setup
TARGETEQUITYBALANCE - FALSE/TRUE
TARGET_EQUITYBALANCE - input value in money auto alert with percentage setup
TARGETPERCENTAGE - input percentage recommended 3-10% 
LOT_MULTIPLIER - Size for Lots Next Layer     
MAX_LOT - Maximum Lot 
RANGE- Range input manual points/pips for next trade                   
AUTORANGE - FALSE/TRUE  1. ADR_DAILY 2. SUPPORT_RESISTEN
ADR_PERIOD - default 20 
MULTIPLE_HEDGE - FALSE/TRUE 
STOP_LAYER_HEDGE - FALSE/TRUE - use if MULTIPLE_HEDGE active  
STOPLOSS_HEDGE - SL Point hedging position 
TRADE_HEDGE_LAYER - Layer for MULTIPLE_HEDGE active 
LOTHEDGE_MULTIPLIER - Size for Lots Hedging position 
MAXTRADE - Total Order Buy/Sell      
STOPLOSS - SL Point Setup      
TAKEPROFIT - TP Point Setup    
BREAKEVEN_STOP - Breakeven stop setup    
BREAKEVEN_STEP - Breakeven step setup 
TRAILLING_STOP - trailling stop setup 
TRAILLING_STEP - trailling step setup 
ORDERS_COMMENT - Comment for position order
START-TIME - time for start ea 
END-TIME - time for stop ea


EA Trending Topik 2025 V13.06 Running on multi timeframe and multiPair like GOLD/XAUUSD, EURUSD,GBPUSD,EURJPY etc

Kaprizniy
46
Kaprizniy 2017.03.20 10:29 
 

I like everything. started with a small Deposit. The month traded. Even other couples set. Gradually expanded to 450 dollars. profit +750 USD

