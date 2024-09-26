CandleWick Sniper

5

The CandleWick Sniper Expert Advisor is a specialized tool designed to automate trading based on candle wick formations and length. By analyzing wicks, the EA identifies potential reversal opportunities and automatically enters trades when certain conditions are met. Traders can customize the minimum wick length and select the timeframe they want the EA to operate on, whether it’s M5, M15, H1, or another preferred period.

The CandleWick Sniper EA offers a flexible range of trading options. It supports both market execution and pending stop orders, allowing users to enter trades precisely at the candle’s open price after a wick has moved the set number of points. For risk management, the EA includes configurable lot sizes and risk percentages, giving traders control over their exposure. Traders can also define take profit and stop loss levels in pips, along with re-entry logic. If a trade hits the stop loss, the EA can re-enter at the same price level with a pending order, helping to capture missed opportunities.

The EA’s profit protection and trailing stop features further enhance its adaptability. Profit protection starts once a trade has moved a specified number of pips in profit, automatically adjusting the stop loss to secure gains. Similarly, the trailing stop function will follow the market price, ensuring that traders can lock in profits as the position becomes more favorable.

CandleWick Sniper also includes a robust order management system, enabling traders to limit the number of buy or sell orders placed per candle. This feature allows for precise risk management and avoids overexposure during volatile market conditions. Additionally, the EA offers customizable alert options, including pop-up, mobile, and email notifications, so traders are always informed of trade signals and executions even when away from their terminals.

This EA is perfect for traders who rely on candle wick analysis to spot potential market reversals. With its highly customizable inputs and automated functionality, CandleWick Sniper helps traders execute wick-based strategies efficiently while maintaining strict control over risk and trade management.


Parameters

  • Wick Detection Parameters
    • Adjust the trading timeframe and set the minimum wick length to qualify as an opportunity.
  • Trading Parameters
    • Choose between pending stop or market orders, set lot size, risk percentage, take profit, stop loss, profit protection, trailing, and limit orders per candle.
  • Alert Filters
    • Enable or disable alerts for pop-up, mobile, and email notifications.


Reviews 2
Omar Alsaleem
1786
Omar Alsaleem 2026.02.22 10:14 
 

The developer deserve 5 stars for his good cooperation.

Tomi Luv
899
Tomi Luv 2025.02.18 19:36 
 

Not good at all. Only good on back tester

3/30: It's been a month. I'm upgrading my stars because the author does communicate. He did offer up a suggestion on Private. He never blamed me or my vpn or my broker like most do. I just could not find settings that were even close to MT4 back test. Yes, I know MT4 back tester has flaws.

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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy BF Scalper PRO with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $177 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $270!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! For Settings, Instructions and LIVE Results Click Here! BF Scalper PRO is the professional version of the very popular EA - BF Scalper EA. We have implemented a lot of new additional features and systems in this PRO v
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Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
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Info: Working trading pairs :  XAUUSD, GOLD  Timeframe: H1 Min deposit: $100 Min leverage 1:20  Works with any broker, though an ECN broker is recommended Features: No martingale No grid trading No averaging No dangerous money management techniques Hard stop loss and take profit for every trade Stable results since 1999 with 99.9% quality quotes Not sensitive to broker conditions Easy to install and use FTMO and Prop firm ready Complies with FIFO rules (Need to disable Hedging in EA settings)
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Omar Alsaleem
1786
Omar Alsaleem 2026.02.22 10:14 
 

The developer deserve 5 stars for his good cooperation.

Thushara Dissanayake
28731
Reply from developer Thushara Dissanayake 2026.02.23 02:47
Thank you so much! It was a real pleasure working with you. I truly appreciate your kind words and support. If you ever need help again or have new ideas, feel free to reach out anytime. Happy trading
Tomi Luv
899
Tomi Luv 2025.02.18 19:36 
 

Not good at all. Only good on back tester

3/30: It's been a month. I'm upgrading my stars because the author does communicate. He did offer up a suggestion on Private. He never blamed me or my vpn or my broker like most do. I just could not find settings that were even close to MT4 back test. Yes, I know MT4 back tester has flaws.

Thushara Dissanayake
28731
Reply from developer Thushara Dissanayake 2026.02.23 02:48
Hey, I really appreciate you taking the time to update your review and share this honestly. Thank you for acknowledging the communication, it means a lot. I always try to support my users as best I can, and I'm glad we were able to connect privately. You're right, backtesting and live trading can sometimes feel like two different worlds, and finding the right settings that translate well from MT4 tester to real market conditions definitely takes patience and fine tuning. If you ever decide to give it another try or want help exploring different pairs or timeframes, my door is always open. I'm here to help whenever you're ready. Wishing you all the best in your trading journey.
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