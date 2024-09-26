The CandleWick Sniper Expert Advisor is a specialized tool designed to automate trading based on candle wick formations and length. By analyzing wicks, the EA identifies potential reversal opportunities and automatically enters trades when certain conditions are met. Traders can customize the minimum wick length and select the timeframe they want the EA to operate on, whether it’s M5, M15, H1, or another preferred period.

The CandleWick Sniper EA offers a flexible range of trading options. It supports both market execution and pending stop orders, allowing users to enter trades precisely at the candle’s open price after a wick has moved the set number of points. For risk management, the EA includes configurable lot sizes and risk percentages, giving traders control over their exposure. Traders can also define take profit and stop loss levels in pips, along with re-entry logic. If a trade hits the stop loss, the EA can re-enter at the same price level with a pending order, helping to capture missed opportunities.

The EA’s profit protection and trailing stop features further enhance its adaptability. Profit protection starts once a trade has moved a specified number of pips in profit, automatically adjusting the stop loss to secure gains. Similarly, the trailing stop function will follow the market price, ensuring that traders can lock in profits as the position becomes more favorable.

CandleWick Sniper also includes a robust order management system, enabling traders to limit the number of buy or sell orders placed per candle. This feature allows for precise risk management and avoids overexposure during volatile market conditions. Additionally, the EA offers customizable alert options, including pop-up, mobile, and email notifications, so traders are always informed of trade signals and executions even when away from their terminals.

This EA is perfect for traders who rely on candle wick analysis to spot potential market reversals. With its highly customizable inputs and automated functionality, CandleWick Sniper helps traders execute wick-based strategies efficiently while maintaining strict control over risk and trade management.





Parameters

Wick Detection Parameters

Adjust the trading timeframe and set the minimum wick length to qualify as an opportunity.

Trading Parameters

Choose between pending stop or market orders, set lot size, risk percentage, take profit, stop loss, profit protection, trailing, and limit orders per candle.

Alert Filters

Enable or disable alerts for pop-up, mobile, and email notifications.



